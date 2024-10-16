ADS (Adelaide Strikers Women) vs BRH (Brisbane Heat Women) Match Prediction
ADS
45%
Chance of Winning
BRH
55%
T20
Karen Rolton Oval
Facts:
- With seven wickets, Eleanor Larosa is the leading wicket taker for Adelaide Strikers Women in this tournament.
- With 123 runs, Laura Harris is the leading run scorer for Brisbane Heat Women in this campaign.
Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Chance of Winning
Adelaide Strikers Women were phenomenal last season in the WBBL as they were crowned champions. They have been solid thus far as they have two wins in three games and are in contention to make the playoffs in this tournament. In the last game they beat Melbourne Renegades by 17 runs.
Much like their opponents, Brisbane Heat Women have had a great campaign thus far as they have two wins in three games and due to their domination in games they have a better NRR and are at the top of the table. As per our calculations, Adelaide Strikers Women are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Adelaide Strikers Women’ chances of winning - 45%
- Brisbane Heat Women’ chances of winning - 55%
Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Charli Knott had a decent campaign in WBBL, in the opening game she scored 26 off 15 balls but since then she has failed to turn up and have scored low in the last two matches which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.
We backed Katie Mack even though she did not have a great game and the bet paid off as she scored 26 off 20 balls and was outstanding in the game. We believe she will score well in the upcoming game.
Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last three of the four matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.
Adelaide Strikers Women News & Player List
Adelaide Strikers Women Player List
Annie O'Neil, Ellie Johnston, Katie Mack, Eleanor Larosa, Jemma Barsby, Madeline Penna, Bridget Patterson (Wk), Paris Hall (Wk), Amanda-Jade Wellington, Anesu Mushangwe, Courtney Neale, Emmerson Filsell, Maggie Clark
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ellie Johnston
|
Batter
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Katie Mack
|
Batter
|
Madeline Penna
|
Batter
|
Annie O'Neil
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All-rounder
|
Paris Hall
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Amanda-Jade Wellington
|
Batter
|
Jemma Barsby
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All-rounder
|
Eleanor Larosa
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All-rounder
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Maggie Clark
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Bowler
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Anesu Mushangwe
|
Bowler
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Emmerson Filsell
|
Bowler
Adelaide Strikers Women Team Form
Adelaide Strikers Women have been solid thus far as they have two wins in three games and are currently fourth on the table.
Brisbane Heat Women News & Player List
Brisbane Heat Women Player List
Kira Holmes, Laura Harris, Ruby Strange, Charli Knott, Lucy Hamilton, Sianna Ginger, Georgia Redmayne (Wk), Lucy Bourke, Mikayla Wrigley, Lilli Hamilton, Lily Bassingthwaighte, Nicola Hancock
Predicted Playing XI
|
Kira Holmes
|
Batter
|
Laura Harris
|
Batter
|
Ruby Strange
|
Batter
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Charli Knott
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All-rounder
|
Georgia Redmayne
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Wicket-keeper
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Lucy Hamilton
|
Batter
|
Sianna Ginger
|
All-rounder
|
Mikayla Wrigley
|
All-rounder
|
Lilli Hamilton
|
Bowler
|
Lily Bassingthwaighte
|
Bowler
|
Nicola Hancock
|
Bowler
Brisbane Heat Women Team Form
Brisbane Heat Women have two wins in three games and have a better NRR because of which they are at the top of the table.
Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Head to Head
Brisbane Heat Women hold a slight edge in this fixture against Adelaide Strikers Women 12-10. Both sides went head to head three times in WBBL and Adelaide Strikers won two of the three matches.
Head to Head
Adelaide Strikers Women: 10
Brisbane Heat Women: 12
Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Betting Odds
Brisbane Heat Women to have a better opening partnership than Adelaide Strikers Women
Brisbane Heat Women and Adelaide Strikers Women head into this penultimate game which could be a potential four pointer as both sides are level on points and a win for either side would secure a place in the semifinals. This would be the first time both sides go head to head since the WBBL finals where Adelaide Strikers beat Brisbane Heat and were eventually crowned champions. In this tournament Brisbane Heat bowlers have dominated the game which is probably why they have had a better opening partnership in two of the three games thus far. We believe Brisbane Heat would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Top Batters
Madeline Penna to be Adelaide Strikers Women’ top batter
Madeline Penna was the star of the show in the last game as she scored a brilliant century and with 146 runs in two matches she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Georgia Redmayne to be Brisbane Heat Women’ top batter
Georgia Redmayne was outstanding in the last game as she scored 41 off 31 balls and was the leading run scorer in the game. She missed the second game but scored 23 off 16 in the opener which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Top Bowlers
Eleanor Larosa to be Adelaide Strikers Women’ top bowler
Eleanor Larosa once again bowled well in the last game as she bagged two wickets and with seven wickets thus far she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Nicola Hancock to be Brisbane Heat Women’ top bowler
Nicola Hancock had a brilliant campaign in WBBL last season as she bagged 23 wickets. She has bowled well thus far and with five wickets is the leading wicket taker thus far for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Brisbane Heat Women
Parimatch