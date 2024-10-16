ADS (Adelaide Strikers Women) vs BRH (Brisbane Heat Women) Match Prediction ADS 45 % Chance of Winning BRH 55 % Bet Now! Adelaide Strikers Women take on Brisbane Heat Women in the 15th game of the 2024 T20 Spring Challenge at Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, South Australia. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 16 at 05:00 AM IST.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Chance of Winning

Adelaide Strikers Women were phenomenal last season in the WBBL as they were crowned champions. They have been solid thus far as they have two wins in three games and are in contention to make the playoffs in this tournament. In the last game they beat Melbourne Renegades by 17 runs.

Much like their opponents, Brisbane Heat Women have had a great campaign thus far as they have two wins in three games and due to their domination in games they have a better NRR and are at the top of the table. As per our calculations, Adelaide Strikers Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Adelaide Strikers Women’ chances of winning - 45%

Brisbane Heat Women’ chances of winning - 55%

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Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Charli Knott had a decent campaign in WBBL, in the opening game she scored 26 off 15 balls but since then she has failed to turn up and have scored low in the last two matches which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

We backed Katie Mack even though she did not have a great game and the bet paid off as she scored 26 off 20 balls and was outstanding in the game. We believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last three of the four matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

Adelaide Strikers Women News & Player List

Adelaide Strikers Women Player List

Annie O'Neil, Ellie Johnston, Katie Mack, Eleanor Larosa, Jemma Barsby, Madeline Penna, Bridget Patterson (Wk), Paris Hall (Wk), Amanda-Jade Wellington, Anesu Mushangwe, Courtney Neale, Emmerson Filsell, Maggie Clark

Predicted Playing XI

Ellie Johnston Batter Katie Mack Batter Madeline Penna Batter Annie O'Neil All-rounder Paris Hall Wicket-keeper Amanda-Jade Wellington Batter Jemma Barsby All-rounder Eleanor Larosa All-rounder Maggie Clark Bowler Anesu Mushangwe Bowler Emmerson Filsell Bowler

Adelaide Strikers Women Team Form

Adelaide Strikers Women have been solid thus far as they have two wins in three games and are currently fourth on the table.

Brisbane Heat Women News & Player List

Brisbane Heat Women Player List

Kira Holmes, Laura Harris, Ruby Strange, Charli Knott, Lucy Hamilton, Sianna Ginger, Georgia Redmayne (Wk), Lucy Bourke, Mikayla Wrigley, Lilli Hamilton, Lily Bassingthwaighte, Nicola Hancock

Predicted Playing XI

Kira Holmes Batter Laura Harris Batter Ruby Strange Batter Charli Knott All-rounder Georgia Redmayne Wicket-keeper Lucy Hamilton Batter Sianna Ginger All-rounder Mikayla Wrigley All-rounder Lilli Hamilton Bowler Lily Bassingthwaighte Bowler Nicola Hancock Bowler

Brisbane Heat Women Team Form

Brisbane Heat Women have two wins in three games and have a better NRR because of which they are at the top of the table.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Head to Head

Brisbane Heat Women hold a slight edge in this fixture against Adelaide Strikers Women 12-10. Both sides went head to head three times in WBBL and Adelaide Strikers won two of the three matches.

Head to Head

Adelaide Strikers Women: 10

Brisbane Heat Women: 12

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Betting Odds

Brisbane Heat Women to have a better opening partnership than Adelaide Strikers Women

Brisbane Heat Women and Adelaide Strikers Women head into this penultimate game which could be a potential four pointer as both sides are level on points and a win for either side would secure a place in the semifinals. This would be the first time both sides go head to head since the WBBL finals where Adelaide Strikers beat Brisbane Heat and were eventually crowned champions. In this tournament Brisbane Heat bowlers have dominated the game which is probably why they have had a better opening partnership in two of the three games thus far. We believe Brisbane Heat would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Top Batters

Madeline Penna to be Adelaide Strikers Women’ top batter

Madeline Penna was the star of the show in the last game as she scored a brilliant century and with 146 runs in two matches she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Georgia Redmayne to be Brisbane Heat Women’ top batter

Georgia Redmayne was outstanding in the last game as she scored 41 off 31 balls and was the leading run scorer in the game. She missed the second game but scored 23 off 16 in the opener which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Top Bowlers

Eleanor Larosa to be Adelaide Strikers Women’ top bowler

Eleanor Larosa once again bowled well in the last game as she bagged two wickets and with seven wickets thus far she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nicola Hancock to be Brisbane Heat Women’ top bowler

Nicola Hancock had a brilliant campaign in WBBL last season as she bagged 23 wickets. She has bowled well thus far and with five wickets is the leading wicket taker thus far for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.