ADS (Adelaide Strikers Women) vs HOH (Hobart Hurricanes Women) Match Prediction ADS 45 % Chance of Winning HOH 55 % Place a bet Batery 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.679 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Adelaide Strikers Women take on Hobart Hurricanes Women in the eighth game of the 2024 T20 Spring Challenge at Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, South Australia. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 12 at 02:00 PM IST.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Chance of Winning

Adelaide Strikers Women were phenomenal last season in the WBBL as they dominated the group stages and ended up at the top of the table. Adelaide Strikers are expected to dominate this tournament and could not have hoped for a better start as they beat Perth Scorchers in the opening game by 15 runs.

Unlike their opponents, Hobart Hurricanes Women struggled to make an impact last season in WBBL and struggled in the opening game in this tournament as they were beaten by Melbourne Renegades with five wickets to spare.As per our calculations, Adelaide Strikers Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Adelaide Strikers Women’ chances of winning - 45%

Hobart Hurricanes Women’ chances of winning - 55%

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Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Heather Graham had an outstanding tournament with the bat and the ball in WBBL last season. In the opening game against Melbourne Renegades she scored 31 off 16 balls which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Katie Mack has been the standout player for Adelaide Strikers as she was the prime reason for the WBBL championship last season. She was the leading run scorer in the opening game which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last three of the four matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

Adelaide Strikers Women News & Player List

Adelaide Strikers Women Player List

Annie O'Neil, Ellie Johnston, Katie Mack, Eleanor Larosa, Jemma Barsby, Madeline Penna, Bridget Patterson (Wk), Paris Hall (Wk), Amanda-Jade Wellington, Anesu Mushangwe, Courtney Neale, Emmerson Filsell, Maggie Clark

Predicted Playing XI

Ellie Johnston Batter Katie Mack Batter Madeline Penna Batter Annie O'Neil All-rounder Paris Hall Wicket-keeper Amanda-Jade Wellington Batter Jemma Barsby All-rounder Eleanor Larosa All-rounder Maggie Clark Bowler Anesu Mushangwe Bowler Emmerson Filsell Bowler

Adelaide Strikers Women Team Form

Adelaide Strikers Women went all the way last year in WBBL and are one of the favourites to win this tournament. They beat Perth Scorchers in the opening game of this campaign.

Hobart Hurricanes Women News & Player List

Hobart Hurricanes Women Player List

Lizelle Lee (wk), Ruth Johnston, Nicola Carey, Elyse Villani (c), Heather Graham, Tabatha Saville, Molly Strano, Emma Manix-Geeves, Hayley Silver-holmes, Lauren Smith, Callie Wilson, Rachel Trenaman, Amy Smith

Predicted Playing XI

Ruth Johnston Batter Nicola Carey Batter Elyse Villani Batter Heather Graham All-rounder Lizelle Lee Wicket-keeper Tabatha Saville Batter Molly Strano All-rounder Emma Manix-Geeves All-rounder Hayley Silver-holmes Bowler Lauren Smith Bowler Callie Wilson Bowler

Hobart Hurricanes Women Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes Women had an underwhelming campaign last season in WBBL and lost their opening game against Melbourne Renegades in this tournament.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Head to Head

Adelaide Strikers Women have dominated this fixtures against Hobart Hurricanes Women in the past 12-4. Last season both sides went head to head twice and both sides managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Adelaide Strikers Women: 12

Hobart Hurricanes Women: 4

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Betting Odds

Adelaide Strikers Women to have a better opening partnership than Hobart Hurricanes Women

Hobart Hurricanes Women and Adelaide Strikers Women head into this tournament after contrasting start to the campaign. On one hand Hobart Hurricanes lost the opening game against Melbourne Renegades who won the game with five wickets to spare. On the other hand, WBBL champions Adelaide Strikers won the opening game against Perth Scorchers by 15 runs. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact both sides went head to head twice in WBBL last season and even though both sides shared the spoils, it was Adelaide Strikers who had a better opening partnership in both matches which makes us believe they would end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women T20 Karen Rolton Oval, null Adelaide Strikers Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.20 Bet Now! Hobart Hurricanes Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.71 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.679 Bet Now!

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Top Batters

Katie Mack to be Adelaide Strikers Women’ top batter

Katie Mack had a solid start to the campaign as she scored 37 off 28 balls and was the leading scorer in the game. She was also the leading run scorer in WBBL for her side last year which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lizelle Lee to be Hobart Hurricanes Women’ top batter

Lizelle Lee had a decent game in the last outing as she scored 23 and we expect her to convert this into a big score. With 409 runs she was the leading run scorer for her side in WBBL which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Top Bowlers

Eleanor Larosa to be Adelaide Strikers Women’ top bowler

Eleanor Larosa would be hoping to use this campaign as a springboard to get into the team in WBBL this season. Larosa was exceptional in the opening game as she bagged four wickets which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Hayley Silver-Holmes to be Hobart Hurricanes Women’ top bowler

Hayley Silver-Holmes struggled in the WBBL last season as she bagged just one wicket in seven matches but Holmes was impressive in the last outing as she bagged three wickets which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.