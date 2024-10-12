ADS (Adelaide Strikers Women) vs HOH (Hobart Hurricanes Women) Match Prediction
ADS
45%
Chance of Winning
HOH
55%
T20
Karen Rolton Oval
Facts:
- Adelaide Strikers Women won the WBBL last season.
- With 409 runs, Lizelle Lee was the leading run scorer for Hobart Hurricanes Women in the last campaign in WBBL.
Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Chance of Winning
Adelaide Strikers Women were phenomenal last season in the WBBL as they dominated the group stages and ended up at the top of the table. Adelaide Strikers are expected to dominate this tournament and could not have hoped for a better start as they beat Perth Scorchers in the opening game by 15 runs.
Unlike their opponents, Hobart Hurricanes Women struggled to make an impact last season in WBBL and struggled in the opening game in this tournament as they were beaten by Melbourne Renegades with five wickets to spare.As per our calculations, Adelaide Strikers Women are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Adelaide Strikers Women’ chances of winning - 45%
- Hobart Hurricanes Women’ chances of winning - 55%
Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Heather Graham had an outstanding tournament with the bat and the ball in WBBL last season. In the opening game against Melbourne Renegades she scored 31 off 16 balls which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.
Katie Mack has been the standout player for Adelaide Strikers as she was the prime reason for the WBBL championship last season. She was the leading run scorer in the opening game which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.
Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last three of the four matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.
Adelaide Strikers Women News & Player List
Adelaide Strikers Women Player List
Annie O'Neil, Ellie Johnston, Katie Mack, Eleanor Larosa, Jemma Barsby, Madeline Penna, Bridget Patterson (Wk), Paris Hall (Wk), Amanda-Jade Wellington, Anesu Mushangwe, Courtney Neale, Emmerson Filsell, Maggie Clark
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ellie Johnston
|
Batter
|
Katie Mack
|
Batter
|
Madeline Penna
|
Batter
|
Annie O'Neil
|
All-rounder
|
Paris Hall
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Amanda-Jade Wellington
|
Batter
|
Jemma Barsby
|
All-rounder
|
Eleanor Larosa
|
All-rounder
|
Maggie Clark
|
Bowler
|
Anesu Mushangwe
|
Bowler
|
Emmerson Filsell
|
Bowler
Adelaide Strikers Women Team Form
Adelaide Strikers Women went all the way last year in WBBL and are one of the favourites to win this tournament. They beat Perth Scorchers in the opening game of this campaign.
Hobart Hurricanes Women News & Player List
Hobart Hurricanes Women Player List
Lizelle Lee (wk), Ruth Johnston, Nicola Carey, Elyse Villani (c), Heather Graham, Tabatha Saville, Molly Strano, Emma Manix-Geeves, Hayley Silver-holmes, Lauren Smith, Callie Wilson, Rachel Trenaman, Amy Smith
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ruth Johnston
|
Batter
|
Nicola Carey
|
Batter
|
Elyse Villani
|
Batter
|
Heather Graham
|
All-rounder
|
Lizelle Lee
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Tabatha Saville
|
Batter
|
Molly Strano
|
All-rounder
|
Emma Manix-Geeves
|
All-rounder
|
Hayley Silver-holmes
|
Bowler
|
Lauren Smith
|
Bowler
|
Callie Wilson
|
Bowler
Hobart Hurricanes Women Team Form
Hobart Hurricanes Women had an underwhelming campaign last season in WBBL and lost their opening game against Melbourne Renegades in this tournament.
Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Head to Head
Adelaide Strikers Women have dominated this fixtures against Hobart Hurricanes Women in the past 12-4. Last season both sides went head to head twice and both sides managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head
Adelaide Strikers Women: 12
Hobart Hurricanes Women: 4
Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Betting Odds
Adelaide Strikers Women to have a better opening partnership than Hobart Hurricanes Women
Hobart Hurricanes Women and Adelaide Strikers Women head into this tournament after contrasting start to the campaign. On one hand Hobart Hurricanes lost the opening game against Melbourne Renegades who won the game with five wickets to spare. On the other hand, WBBL champions Adelaide Strikers won the opening game against Perth Scorchers by 15 runs. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact both sides went head to head twice in WBBL last season and even though both sides shared the spoils, it was Adelaide Strikers who had a better opening partnership in both matches which makes us believe they would end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women
T20
Karen Rolton Oval, null
Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Top Batters
Katie Mack to be Adelaide Strikers Women’ top batter
Katie Mack had a solid start to the campaign as she scored 37 off 28 balls and was the leading scorer in the game. She was also the leading run scorer in WBBL for her side last year which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Lizelle Lee to be Hobart Hurricanes Women’ top batter
Lizelle Lee had a decent game in the last outing as she scored 23 and we expect her to convert this into a big score. With 409 runs she was the leading run scorer for her side in WBBL which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Top Bowlers
Eleanor Larosa to be Adelaide Strikers Women’ top bowler
Eleanor Larosa would be hoping to use this campaign as a springboard to get into the team in WBBL this season. Larosa was exceptional in the opening game as she bagged four wickets which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Hayley Silver-Holmes to be Hobart Hurricanes Women’ top bowler
Hayley Silver-Holmes struggled in the WBBL last season as she bagged just one wicket in seven matches but Holmes was impressive in the last outing as she bagged three wickets which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Hobart Hurricanes Women
Batery