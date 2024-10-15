ADS (Adelaide Strikers Women) vs MER (Melbourne Renegades Women) Match Prediction ADS 45 % Chance of Winning MER 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.9 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.94 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.904 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Adelaide Strikers Women take on Melbourne Renegades Women in the 12th game of the 2024 T20 Spring Challenge at Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, South Australia. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 15 at 09:30 AM IST.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Chance of Winning

Adelaide Strikers Women were phenomenal last season in the WBBL as they were crowned champions. They had a great start in this tournament as they beat Perth Scorchers in the opening game but fell short against Hobart Hurricanes in the last match as Hobart Hurricanes won the game with five wickets to spare.

Melbourne Renegades Women against all odds went on to beat Hobart Hurricanes in the opening game but failed to build on that result as they lost a close game against Perth Scorchers in the last match who won the game with one wicket to spare. As per our calculations, Adelaide Strikers are favourites in the upcoming game.

Adelaide Strikers Women’ chances of winning - 45%

Melbourne Renegades Women’ chances of winning - 55%

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Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Georgia Prestwidge struggled to make an impact last season in WBBL as she scored 48 runs in 12 matches with an average of eight. In the opening game she scored 16 and did not bat in the second which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Even though Katie Mack did not have a great game in the last outing, we still believe this is a great tip to bet on as she was brilliant for Adelaide Strikers and in the first game Mack scored 37 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last three of the four matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

Adelaide Strikers Women News & Player List

Adelaide Strikers Women Player List

Annie O'Neil, Ellie Johnston, Katie Mack, Eleanor Larosa, Jemma Barsby, Madeline Penna, Bridget Patterson (Wk), Paris Hall (Wk), Amanda-Jade Wellington, Anesu Mushangwe, Courtney Neale, Emmerson Filsell, Maggie Clark

Predicted Playing XI

Ellie Johnston Batter Katie Mack Batter Madeline Penna Batter Annie O'Neil All-rounder Paris Hall Wicket-keeper Amanda-Jade Wellington Batter Jemma Barsby All-rounder Eleanor Larosa All-rounder Maggie Clark Bowler Anesu Mushangwe Bowler Emmerson Filsell Bowler

Adelaide Strikers Women Team Form

The WBBL champions Adelaide Strikers Women beat Perth Scorchers in the opening game but fell short against Hobart Hurricanes in the last outing.

Melbourne Renegades Women News & Player List

Melbourne Renegades Women Player List

Ella Hayward, Emma de Broughe, Courtney Webb, Naomi Stalenberg, Nicole Faltum (wk), Georgia Prestwidge, Sarah Coyte (c), Milly Illingworth, Sara Kennedy, Samara Dulvin, Poppy Gardner

Predicted Playing XI

Ella Hayward Batter Emma de Broughe Batter Courtney Webb Batter Naomi Stalenberg All-rounder Nicole Faltum Wicket-keeper Georgia Prestwidge Batter Sarah Coyte All-rounder Milly Illingworth All-rounder Sara Kennedy Bowler Samara Dulvin Bowler Poppy Gardner Bowler

Melbourne Renegades Women Team Form

Melbourne Renegades Women only one twice last year in WBBL but have one win in two games thus far.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Head to Head

Adelaide Strikers Women and Melbourne Renegades Women have identical records in this fixture with nine wins each. Last season both sides went head to head twice and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Adelaide Strikers Women: 9

Melbourne Renegades Women: 9

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Betting Odds

Melbourne Renegades Women to have a better opening partnership than Adelaide Strikers Women

Melbourne Renegades Women and Adelaide Strikers Women head into this game after an underwhelming performance in the last game. Both sides won the opening game but have one win after two matches and are level on points. Adelaide Strikers are one of the favourites in this tournament after they went all the way in WBBL last season. On the other hand Melbourne Renegades have won just two in the last ten matches but what makes this tip so enticing is the fact is the fact Adelaide Striker top order has struggled for consistency and Melbourne Renegades managed a 67 run opening partnership in the last game which makes us believe Melbourne Renegades would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women T20 Karen Rolton Oval, null Adelaide Strikers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.9 Bet Now! Melbourne Renegades Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.94 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.904 Bet Now!

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Top Batters

Katie Mack to be Adelaide Strikers Women’ top batter

Katie Mack struggled in the last game against Hobart Hurricanes but that doesn’t change the fact she has been consistent for her side and was the leading run scorer in WBBL last season which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Emma de Broughe to be Melbourne Renegades Women’ top batter

We are going to go with Emma de Broughe once again as she was sensational in the last game, she scored 54 off 41 balls and has been one of the most consistent batsman for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Top Bowlers

Eleanor Larosa to be Adelaide Strikers Women’ top bowler

Eleanor Larosa once again bowled well in the last game and was unlucky to get just one wicket. With five wickets in two matches she is the leading wicket taker thus far for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sarah Coyte to be Melbourne Renegades Women’ top bowler

Sarah Coyte did not have a great start to the tournament but managed to bounce back in the last game as she bagged three wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.