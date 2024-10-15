ADS (Adelaide Strikers Women) vs MER (Melbourne Renegades Women) Match Prediction
ADS
45%
Chance of Winning
MER
55%
T20
Karen Rolton Oval
Facts:
- With five wickets, Eleanor Larosa is the leading wicket taker for Adelaide Strikers Women in this tournament.
- Melbourne Renegades Women have lost eight of the last ten matches in the T20 format.
Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Chance of Winning
Adelaide Strikers Women were phenomenal last season in the WBBL as they were crowned champions. They had a great start in this tournament as they beat Perth Scorchers in the opening game but fell short against Hobart Hurricanes in the last match as Hobart Hurricanes won the game with five wickets to spare.
Melbourne Renegades Women against all odds went on to beat Hobart Hurricanes in the opening game but failed to build on that result as they lost a close game against Perth Scorchers in the last match who won the game with one wicket to spare. As per our calculations, Adelaide Strikers are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Adelaide Strikers Women’ chances of winning - 45%
- Melbourne Renegades Women’ chances of winning - 55%
Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Georgia Prestwidge struggled to make an impact last season in WBBL as she scored 48 runs in 12 matches with an average of eight. In the opening game she scored 16 and did not bat in the second which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.
Even though Katie Mack did not have a great game in the last outing, we still believe this is a great tip to bet on as she was brilliant for Adelaide Strikers and in the first game Mack scored 37 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.
Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last three of the four matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.
Adelaide Strikers Women News & Player List
Adelaide Strikers Women Player List
Annie O'Neil, Ellie Johnston, Katie Mack, Eleanor Larosa, Jemma Barsby, Madeline Penna, Bridget Patterson (Wk), Paris Hall (Wk), Amanda-Jade Wellington, Anesu Mushangwe, Courtney Neale, Emmerson Filsell, Maggie Clark
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ellie Johnston
|
Batter
|
Katie Mack
|
Batter
|
Madeline Penna
|
Batter
|
Annie O'Neil
|
All-rounder
|
Paris Hall
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Amanda-Jade Wellington
|
Batter
|
Jemma Barsby
|
All-rounder
|
Eleanor Larosa
|
All-rounder
|
Maggie Clark
|
Bowler
|
Anesu Mushangwe
|
Bowler
|
Emmerson Filsell
|
Bowler
Adelaide Strikers Women Team Form
The WBBL champions Adelaide Strikers Women beat Perth Scorchers in the opening game but fell short against Hobart Hurricanes in the last outing.
Melbourne Renegades Women News & Player List
Melbourne Renegades Women Player List
Ella Hayward, Emma de Broughe, Courtney Webb, Naomi Stalenberg, Nicole Faltum (wk), Georgia Prestwidge, Sarah Coyte (c), Milly Illingworth, Sara Kennedy, Samara Dulvin, Poppy Gardner
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ella Hayward
|
Batter
|
Emma de Broughe
|
Batter
|
Courtney Webb
|
Batter
|
Naomi Stalenberg
|
All-rounder
|
Nicole Faltum
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Georgia Prestwidge
|
Batter
|
Sarah Coyte
|
All-rounder
|
Milly Illingworth
|
All-rounder
|
Sara Kennedy
|
Bowler
|
Samara Dulvin
|
Bowler
|
Poppy Gardner
|
Bowler
Melbourne Renegades Women Team Form
Melbourne Renegades Women only one twice last year in WBBL but have one win in two games thus far.
Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Head to Head
Adelaide Strikers Women and Melbourne Renegades Women have identical records in this fixture with nine wins each. Last season both sides went head to head twice and both teams managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head
Adelaide Strikers Women: 9
Melbourne Renegades Women: 9
Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Betting Odds
Melbourne Renegades Women to have a better opening partnership than Adelaide Strikers Women
Melbourne Renegades Women and Adelaide Strikers Women head into this game after an underwhelming performance in the last game. Both sides won the opening game but have one win after two matches and are level on points. Adelaide Strikers are one of the favourites in this tournament after they went all the way in WBBL last season. On the other hand Melbourne Renegades have won just two in the last ten matches but what makes this tip so enticing is the fact is the fact Adelaide Striker top order has struggled for consistency and Melbourne Renegades managed a 67 run opening partnership in the last game which makes us believe Melbourne Renegades would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women
T20
Karen Rolton Oval, null
Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Top Batters
Katie Mack to be Adelaide Strikers Women’ top batter
Katie Mack struggled in the last game against Hobart Hurricanes but that doesn’t change the fact she has been consistent for her side and was the leading run scorer in WBBL last season which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Emma de Broughe to be Melbourne Renegades Women’ top batter
We are going to go with Emma de Broughe once again as she was sensational in the last game, she scored 54 off 41 balls and has been one of the most consistent batsman for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Adelaide Strikers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Top Bowlers
Eleanor Larosa to be Adelaide Strikers Women’ top bowler
Eleanor Larosa once again bowled well in the last game and was unlucky to get just one wicket. With five wickets in two matches she is the leading wicket taker thus far for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sarah Coyte to be Melbourne Renegades Women’ top bowler
Sarah Coyte did not have a great start to the tournament but managed to bounce back in the last game as she bagged three wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Melbourne Renegades Women
Parimatch