ADS (Adelaide Strikers Women) vs PES (Perth Scorchers Women) Match Prediction ADS 55 % Chance of Winning PES 45 % Bet Now! Adelaide Strikers Women will go up against Perth Scorchers Women in the 4th game of the T20 Spring Challenge 2024. Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide will host this game on October 11, 2023. The game is scheduled to commence at 9:00 AM IST.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Chance of Winning

The T20 Spring Challenge is a thrilling new addition to the women's domestic T20 cricket scene, designed to keep the momentum going before the start of Weber WBBL 10. Set across Sydney and Adelaide, this tournament aims to ensure a robust calendar for women's cricket even with a slightly shortened WBBL season. The competition features nine teams, including the eight Big Bash League clubs and a team from the Australian Capital Territory Women, offering an exciting platform for emerging and seasoned players alike.

Initially, Tahlia McGrath and Sophie Devine were appointed as captains for Adelaide and Perth, respectively. However, with both players on national duty, new leaders will have the opportunity to step up and guide their teams during the inaugural T20 Spring Challenge 2024.

Perth Scorchers Women's chance of winning: 45%

Adelaide Strikers Women’s chance of winning: 55%

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Adelaide Strikers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Betting Tips

Adelaide Strikers Women to score high before their first dismissal ( @ )

Adelaide Strikers were terrific in the WBBL season. They had a striking batting order last season. The team had a striking batting order. The batting order opened with Katie Mack and Laura Wolvaardt. They scored 0, 29 & 67 runs before their first dismissal in their last three T20 outings. The team has a stellar top order and will be confident in scoring high in the next game before their first dismissal. They scored 29 runs before their first dismissal in their last outing. That said, Adelaide Strikers will be expected to score high before their first dismissal.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Toss Prediction

For the match at Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, teams generally prefer to bowl first. However, this choice isn't always straightforward as 16 out of 27 completed T20 games at the venue were won by teams batting first. The pitch tends to favour batters, with average scores around 142, but bowlers also need to work hard for their wickets. So, the toss prediction leans slightly towards the captain opting to bowl first, but depending on the conditions, batting first could also be a strategic choice.

Weather Report

On October 11, 2024, the weather in Adelaide is expected to be sunny with a high of 19°C and a low of 8°C. There is no expected rainfall, and the day will be generally dry with moderate winds around 12 mph

Adelaide Strikers Women Player List

Jemma Barsby, Maggie Clark, Emmerson Filsell, Paris Hall, Ellie Johnston, Eleanor Larosa, Katie Mack, Anesu Mushangwe, Courtney Neale, Annie O’Neil, Bridget Patterson, Maddie Penna and Amanda-Jade Wellington

Adelaide Strikers Women Predicted XI:

Jemma Barsby Batter Ellie Johnston Batter Anesu Mushangwe All-rounder Bridget Patterson (wk) Wicket-keeper Amanda-Jade Wellington (c) All-rounder Annie O’Neil Bowler Courtney Neale All-rounder Paris Hall Bowler Maggie Clark Bowler Maddie Penna All-rounder Katie Mack Batter

Adelaide Strikers Women Team Form

Adelaide Strikers Women are the defending champions of WBBL. They beat Brisbane Heat Women in the Final of the last edition.

Perth Scorchers Women Player

Amy Edgar, Chloe Piparo, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mikayla Hinkley, Sophie Devine, Amy Jones, Beth Mooney (Wk), Maddy Darke (Wk), Alana King, Chloe Ainsworth, Lilly Mills, Piepa Cleary, Stella Campbell

Perth Scorchers Women Predicted XI:

Mathilda Carmichael Batter Maddy Drake (wk) Wicket-keeper Taneale Peschel Batter Chloe Piparo (c) All-rounder Amy Edgar All-rounder Piepa Cleary Batter Alana King All-rounder Holly Ferling Bowler Sophie Devine All-rounder Charis Bekker Bowler Lilly Mills Bowler

Perth Scorchers Women Team Form

Perth Scorchers Women performed really well in the previous edition of WBBL. They lost to Brisbane Heat Women in the Challenger match and failed to qualify for the Finals.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Head-to-Head Record

The sides met twice in the last season of the WBBL where Adelaide Strikers won on both the occasions.

Perth Scorchers Women Won: 0

Adelaide Strikers Women Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Betting Odds

The Adelaide Strikers are set to kick off their T20 Spring Challenge campaign at home against the Perth Scorchers. The Strikers, led by Tahlia McGrath, are coming off a successful WBBL 2023 season where they claimed the title. McGrath's all-round brilliance in the final played a key role, as she guided the team to defend a modest total of 125 runs. Amanda Jade-Wellington was instrumental with the ball, taking 3 wickets for 16 runs, and she will again be available for the Strikers in this new tournament. With Megan Schutt and Darcie Brown unavailable, the Strikers will rely on bowlers Jemma Barsby and Anesu Mushangwe to step up. The batting order also sees some changes, with Kaite Mack needing a new partner at the top. Courtney Neale is a potential candidate for this role, while wicketkeeper-batter Bridget Patterson will be a crucial middle-order asset.

The Perth Scorchers, after being eliminated in the WBBL 2023 Eliminator, will be looking for a strong start in the T20 Spring Challenge to build momentum ahead of the 2024 WBBL season. With several key players unavailable, including Sophie Devine, Alana King, and Marizanne Kapp, the Scorchers will rely heavily on the all-round abilities of Charis Bekker and Taneale Peschel. Both players are expected to play crucial roles with both bat and ball. In the batting department, Chloe Piparo, who typically batted at number 3 in the previous WBBL season, will have to anchor the lineup and provide stability. Maddy Drake and Mathilda Carmichael, who are lesser-known players, are also likely to take on more responsibility in the middle order. On the bowling side, the Scorchers are fortunate to have a complete lineup, with Piepa Cleary, Holly Ferling, and Lilly Mills expected to lead the attack. Their performance will be vital, especially considering the absence of their usual all-round stars.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Top Batters

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be the top batter for Adelaide Strikers Women

She is an experienced campaigner who was the highest wicket taker for Adelaide Strikers Women in the previous edition. She is expected to be the highest wicket taker in T20 Spring Challenge.

Chloe Ainsworth to be the top batter for Perth Scorchers Women

Chloe Ainsworth has the knack of picking up wickets in the Powerplay overs. Ainsworth is expected to be the best bowler for Perth Scorchers Women this season.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Top Bowlers

Chloe Piparo to be the top bowler for Perth Scorchers Women

Chloe Piparo can pack a punch with the bat. Piparo is expected to be Perth Scorchers Women's best batter in the T20 Spring Challenge.

Bridget Patterson to be the top bowler for Adelaide Strikers Women

Bridget Patterson is a talented middle order batter who can hit big shots.