ACT (Australian Capital Territory Women) vs BRH (Brisbane Heat Women) Match Prediction
ACT
45%
Chance of Winning
BRH
55%
T20
Allan Border Field
Facts:
- With five wickets, Grace Dignam is the leading wicket taker for Australian Capital Territory Women in this tournament.
- Australian Capital Territory Women remain the only unbeaten team in this competition.
Australian Capital Territory Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Chance of Winning
Australian Capital Territory Women have had a brilliant start to the tournament as they remain the only unbeaten side in this competition. In the opening game they beat Sydney Sixers by 13 runs. In the last game they dominated against Melbourne Stars and eventually won the game by 38 runs.
Much like their opponents, Brisbane Heat Women had a brilliant start to the tournament as they beat Sydney Thunders with nine wickets to spare. But in the last game against Sydney Sixers they fell short as they lost the game by three runs. As per our calculations, Australian Capital Territory are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Australian Capital Territory Women’ chances of winning - 45%
- Brisbane Heat Women’ chances of winning - 55%
Australian Capital Territory Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Paris Bowdler has struggled to make a mark thus far as in the opening game against Sydney Sixers, she scored 17 but in the last game she got out for a duck which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.
Charli Knott had a decent campaign in WBBL last season as she scored 283 runs. In the opening game she scored 26 off 15 balls and even though she did not have a good game in the last outing we believe she will score well in the upcoming game.
Australian Capital Territory Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two of the three matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.
Australian Capital Territory Women News & Player List
Australian Capital Territory Women Player List
Paris Bowdler, Shivani Mehta, Grace Lyons (wk), Carly Leeson (c), Angelina Genford, Annie Wikman, Grace Dignam, Zoe Cooke, Gabrielle Sutcliffe, Holly Ferling, Chelsea Moscript, Alisha Bates
Predicted Playing XI
|
Paris Bowdler
|
Batter
|
Shivani Mehta
|
Batter
|
Carly Leeson
|
Batter
|
Angelina Genford
|
All-rounder
|
Grace Lyons
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Annie Wikman
|
Batter
|
Grace Dignam
|
All-rounder
|
Zoe Cooke
|
All-rounder
|
Gabrielle Sutcliffe
|
Bowler
|
Holly Ferling
|
Bowler
|
Chelsea Moscript
|
Bowler
Australian Capital Territory Women Team Form
Australian Capital Territory Women have won both games thus far and remain the only unbeaten side in this tournament.
Brisbane Heat Women News & Player List
Brisbane Heat Women Player List
Kira Holmes, Laura Harris, Ruby Strange, Charli Knott, Lucy Hamilton, Sianna Ginger, Georgia Redmayne (Wk), Lucy Bourke, Mikayla Wrigley, Lilli Hamilton, Lily Bassingthwaighte, Nicola Hancock
Predicted Playing XI
|
Kira Holmes
|
Batter
|
Laura Harris
|
Batter
|
Ruby Strange
|
Batter
|
Charli Knott
|
All-rounder
|
Georgia Redmayne
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Lucy Hamilton
|
Batter
|
Sianna Ginger
|
All-rounder
|
Mikayla Wrigley
|
All-rounder
|
Lilli Hamilton
|
Bowler
|
Lily Bassingthwaighte
|
Bowler
|
Nicola Hancock
|
Bowler
Brisbane Heat Women Team Form
Brisbane Heat Women won the opening game against Sydney Thunder but lost the last game against Sydney Sixers who won the game by three runs.
Australian Capital Territory Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Head to Head
This would be the first time Brisbane Heat Women and Australian Capital Territory Women go head to head in T20 format.
Australian Capital Territory Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Betting Odds
Australian Capital Territory Women to have a better opening partnership than Brisbane Heat Women
Brisbane Heat Women and Australian Capital Territory Women head into this game after both sides had contrasting starts to the campaign. Brisbane Heat got off to a great start as they beat Sydney Thunders in the opening game but fell short against Sydney Sixers. On the other hand, Australian Capital Territory Women have dominated thus far as they have won both games thus far. Even though Australian Capital Territory conceded a bigger opening partnership in the last game we expect their bowlers to dominate especially in the powerplay and to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Australian Capital Territory Women vs Brisbane Heat Women
T20
Allan Border Field, Canberra
Australian Capital Territory Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Top Batters
Carly Leeson to be Australian Capital Territory Women’ top batter
Carly Leeson has had a sensational start to the tournament. In the opening game she scored 27 but in the last match she scored a brilliant half century and was the leading run scorer in the game which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Laura Harris to be Brisbane Heat Women’ top batter
Even though Laura Harris did not have a great game in the last outing, we are going to back her once again as she scored a sensational century in the opening game which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Australian Capital Territory Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Top Bowlers
Grace Dignam to be Australian Capital Territory Women’ top bowler
Grace Dignam has been the stand out player for Australian Capital Territory thus far. In two matches she has bagged five wickets and had the best bowling figures in both games which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Nicola Hancock to be Brisbane Heat Women’ top bowler
Nicola Hancock had a brilliant campaign in WBBL last season as she bagged 23 wickets. She has bowled well thus far and has been the most consistent bowler for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Brisbane Heat Women
Parimatch