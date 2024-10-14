ACT (Australian Capital Territory Women) vs BRH (Brisbane Heat Women) Match Prediction ACT 45 % Chance of Winning BRH 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.66 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.722 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Australian Capital Territory Women take on Brisbane Heat Women in the 10th game of the 2024 T20 Spring Challenge at Allan Border Field, Brisbane. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 14 at 04:30 AM IST.

Australian Capital Territory Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Chance of Winning

Australian Capital Territory Women have had a brilliant start to the tournament as they remain the only unbeaten side in this competition. In the opening game they beat Sydney Sixers by 13 runs. In the last game they dominated against Melbourne Stars and eventually won the game by 38 runs.

Much like their opponents, Brisbane Heat Women had a brilliant start to the tournament as they beat Sydney Thunders with nine wickets to spare. But in the last game against Sydney Sixers they fell short as they lost the game by three runs. As per our calculations, Australian Capital Territory are favourites in the upcoming game.

Australian Capital Territory Women’ chances of winning - 45%

Brisbane Heat Women’ chances of winning - 55%

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Australian Capital Territory Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Paris Bowdler has struggled to make a mark thus far as in the opening game against Sydney Sixers, she scored 17 but in the last game she got out for a duck which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Charli Knott had a decent campaign in WBBL last season as she scored 283 runs. In the opening game she scored 26 off 15 balls and even though she did not have a good game in the last outing we believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Australian Capital Territory Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two of the three matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Australian Capital Territory Women News & Player List

Australian Capital Territory Women Player List

Paris Bowdler, Shivani Mehta, Grace Lyons (wk), Carly Leeson (c), Angelina Genford, Annie Wikman, Grace Dignam, Zoe Cooke, Gabrielle Sutcliffe, Holly Ferling, Chelsea Moscript, Alisha Bates

Predicted Playing XI

Paris Bowdler Batter Shivani Mehta Batter Carly Leeson Batter Angelina Genford All-rounder Grace Lyons Wicket-keeper Annie Wikman Batter Grace Dignam All-rounder Zoe Cooke All-rounder Gabrielle Sutcliffe Bowler Holly Ferling Bowler Chelsea Moscript Bowler

Australian Capital Territory Women Team Form

Australian Capital Territory Women have won both games thus far and remain the only unbeaten side in this tournament.

Brisbane Heat Women News & Player List

Brisbane Heat Women Player List

Kira Holmes, Laura Harris, Ruby Strange, Charli Knott, Lucy Hamilton, Sianna Ginger, Georgia Redmayne (Wk), Lucy Bourke, Mikayla Wrigley, Lilli Hamilton, Lily Bassingthwaighte, Nicola Hancock

Predicted Playing XI

Kira Holmes Batter Laura Harris Batter Ruby Strange Batter Charli Knott All-rounder Georgia Redmayne Wicket-keeper Lucy Hamilton Batter Sianna Ginger All-rounder Mikayla Wrigley All-rounder Lilli Hamilton Bowler Lily Bassingthwaighte Bowler Nicola Hancock Bowler

Brisbane Heat Women Team Form

Brisbane Heat Women won the opening game against Sydney Thunder but lost the last game against Sydney Sixers who won the game by three runs.

Australian Capital Territory Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Head to Head

This would be the first time Brisbane Heat Women and Australian Capital Territory Women go head to head in T20 format.

Australian Capital Territory Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Betting Odds

Australian Capital Territory Women to have a better opening partnership than Brisbane Heat Women

Brisbane Heat Women and Australian Capital Territory Women head into this game after both sides had contrasting starts to the campaign. Brisbane Heat got off to a great start as they beat Sydney Thunders in the opening game but fell short against Sydney Sixers. On the other hand, Australian Capital Territory Women have dominated thus far as they have won both games thus far. Even though Australian Capital Territory conceded a bigger opening partnership in the last game we expect their bowlers to dominate especially in the powerplay and to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Australian Capital Territory Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Top Batters

Carly Leeson to be Australian Capital Territory Women’ top batter

Carly Leeson has had a sensational start to the tournament. In the opening game she scored 27 but in the last match she scored a brilliant half century and was the leading run scorer in the game which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Laura Harris to be Brisbane Heat Women’ top batter

Even though Laura Harris did not have a great game in the last outing, we are going to back her once again as she scored a sensational century in the opening game which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Australian Capital Territory Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Top Bowlers

Grace Dignam to be Australian Capital Territory Women’ top bowler

Grace Dignam has been the stand out player for Australian Capital Territory thus far. In two matches she has bagged five wickets and had the best bowling figures in both games which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nicola Hancock to be Brisbane Heat Women’ top bowler

Nicola Hancock had a brilliant campaign in WBBL last season as she bagged 23 wickets. She has bowled well thus far and has been the most consistent bowler for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.