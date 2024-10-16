ACT (Australian Capital Territory Women) vs HOH (Hobart Hurricanes Women) Match Prediction
ACT
45%
Chance of Winning
HOH
55%
T20
Cricket Central
Facts:
- With 136 runs, Carly Leeson is the leading run scorer for Australian Capital Territory Women in this tournament.
- With 167 runs, Lizelle Lee is the leading run scorer for Hobart Hurricanes Women in this tournament.
Australian Capital Territory Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Chance of Winning
Australian Capital Territory Women had a brilliant start to the tournament as they won each of the first two matches against Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars but in the last game they stuttered against Brisbane Heat. ACT Women were bowled out for 93 and Brisbane Heat won the game with seven wickets to spare.
Hobart Hurricanes Women did not have a great start to the tournament as they lost the opening game against Melbourne Renegades but managed to turn things around as they won back to back games and are currently second on the table. As per our calculations, Hobart Hurricanes are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Australian Capital Territory Women’ chances of winning - 45%
- Hobart Hurricanes Women’ chances of winning - 55%
Australian Capital Territory Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Paris Bowdler has struggled to make a mark thus far as in the opening game against Sydney Sixers, she scored 17 in the opening game but has scored a duck in each of the last two matches which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.
Nicola Carey has struggled to make an impact thus far in this tournament. In the opening game she scored seven and then in the last two matches she has scored 1 and 18 which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.
Australian Capital Territory Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two of the three matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.
Australian Capital Territory Women News & Player List
Australian Capital Territory Women Player List
Paris Bowdler, Shivani Mehta, Grace Lyons (wk), Carly Leeson (c), Angelina Genford, Annie Wikman, Grace Dignam, Zoe Cooke, Gabrielle Sutcliffe, Holly Ferling, Chelsea Moscript, Alisha Bates
Predicted Playing XI
|
Paris Bowdler
|
Batter
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Shivani Mehta
|
Batter
|
Carly Leeson
|
Batter
|
Angelina Genford
|
All-rounder
|
Grace Lyons
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Annie Wikman
|
Batter
|
Grace Dignam
|
All-rounder
|
Zoe Cooke
|
All-rounder
|
Gabrielle Sutcliffe
|
Bowler
|
Holly Ferling
|
Bowler
|
Chelsea Moscript
|
Bowler
Australian Capital Territory Women Team Form
Australian Capital Territory Women won back to back games but in the last game they were beaten by Brisbane Heat and are currently third on the table.
Hobart Hurricanes Women News & Player List
Hobart Hurricanes Women Player List
Lizelle Lee (wk), Ruth Johnston, Nicola Carey, Elyse Villani (c), Heather Graham, Tabatha Saville, Molly Strano, Emma Manix-Geeves, Hayley Silver-holmes, Lauren Smith, Callie Wilson, Rachel Trenaman, Amy Smith
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ruth Johnston
|
Batter
|
Nicola Carey
|
Batter
|
Elyse Villani
|
Batter
|
Heather Graham
|
All-rounder
|
Lizelle Lee
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Tabatha Saville
|
Batter
|
Molly Strano
|
All-rounder
|
Emma Manix-Geeves
|
All-rounder
|
Hayley Silver-holmes
|
Bowler
|
Lauren Smith
|
Bowler
|
Callie Wilson
|
Bowler
Hobart Hurricanes Women Team Form
Hobart Hurricanes Women lost the opening game but since then they have won back to back matches and are currently second on the table.
Australian Capital Territory Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Head to Head
This would be the first time Hobart Hurricanes Women and Australian Capital Territory Women go head to head in T20 format.
Australian Capital Territory Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Betting Odds
Australian Capital Territory Women to have a better opening partnership than Hobart Hurricanes Women
Hobart Hurricanes Women and Australian Capital Territory Women head into this game after both sides had similar runs in this tournament. Both teams have two wins in three games and a win in this game would secure a playoff spot this term. After a slow start to the campaign, Hobart Hurricanes Women have been impressive in the last two matches as they have bagged maximum points. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in two of the three games they have managed a better opening partnership and looking at the form of their openers we believe Hobart Hurricanes would end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Australian Capital Territory Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Top Batters
Carly Leeson to be Australian Capital Territory Women’ top batter
Carly Leeson was once again brilliant in the last game as she scored 41 runs and was the leading run scorer in the game. In three matches she has scored 27, 68 and 41 which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Lizelle Lee to be Hobart Hurricanes Women’ top batter
Lizelle Lee has had a sensational tournament thus far and has played a key role in both wins thus far. She scored a century in the first game and then scored 32 off 21 in the last game which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Australian Capital Territory Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Top Bowlers
Grace Dignam to be Australian Capital Territory Women’ top bowler
Even though Grace Dignam did not have a great game, we are going to stick with her as she has been brilliant thus far and has been the stand out bowler for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Hayley Silver-Holmes to be Hobart Hurricanes Women’ top bowler
Even though Hayley Silver-Holmes did not have a great game, we are going to stick with her as she bagged three wickets in the opening game and had the best bowling figures in the game which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Hobart Hurricanes Women
Parimatch