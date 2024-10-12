ACT (Australian Capital Territory Women) vs MST (Melbourne Stars Women) Match Prediction ACT 37 % Chance of Winning MST 63 % Bet Now! Melbourne Stars Women are set to take on Australian Capital Territory Women in the 5th match of the 2024 T20 Spring Challenge. The match will be played on Saturday, October 12th, at North Sydney Oval in Sydney, with the first ball scheduled for 4:30 AM IST.

Australian Capital Territory Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Chance Winning

Melbourne Stars Women and Australian Capital Territory Women will be up against each other in this newly introduced tournament called T20 Spring Challenge. ACT Women have played one game in the competition and clinched a victory while Melbourne Stars Women will kick off their campaign with this match.

ACT Women, led by Carly Leeson, defeated Sydney Sixers by 13 runs in their opening game of the tournament on Friday. Batting first, they raced to 68-1 inside seven overs before losing a couple of quick wickets. The skipper Leeson (27 off 25) and Annie Wikman (37 off 26) then added 64 runs for the fourth wicket. Angelina Genford smashed 27 in 17 down the order to power the team to 172.

Defending the total, Grace Dignam picked 2 for 35 while Zoe Cooke and Genford snared one wicket each, although all of them were quite expensive. Chelsea Moscript’s spell, where she conceded just 21 runs in four overs, turned out to be crucial.

Melbourne Stars Women have never lifted a trophy in the Women's Big Bash League but they would love to start well in this competition. In the previous edition of the WBBL, the Stars women finished in seventh place with six wins and eight losses. They will have an edge in this tournament, with Meg Lanning available to play while the rest of the teams will miss their international players due to the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup.

Speaking of this encounter, Melbourne Stars Women will be favourites considering the strengths and weaknesses of the two teams. Their chances of winning this game are as follows.

Australian Capital Territory Women's chance of winning: 37%

Melbourne Stars Women’s chance of winning: 63%

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Australian Capital Territory Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Betting Tips

Melbourne Stars Women's Tess Flintoff recently made 35 runs in a fifty-over match against New South Wales. You can bet on her to score over 14.5 runs in this match.

ACT Women’s Annie Wikman has been in pretty decent touch in recent times, scoring 35, 32 and 37 in her last three innings across formats. Betting on him to score over 14.5 runs in the match would be a good punt.

Match Prediction Best Odds Results after first 6 overs: Melbourne Stars Women 1.70 Bet on Batery Batter will hit 50 runs: Yes 1.35 Bet on Batery Higher Opening Partnership: Melbourne Stars Women 1.62 Bet on Batery

Australian Capital Territory Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Toss Prediction

Four matches were played in the ongoing tournament on the first day and the teams winning the toss opted to field first in all four games. Teams are likely to continue to prefer chasing in this early stage of the competition with the pitches being fresh. Expect the team to win the toss to field first in this game.

Weather Report

As per the forecast, the weather in Sydney is likely to be mostly cloudy on Saturday morning and afternoon. There could be around a 60% cloud cover with only 6% chance of precipitation, rain might not be a big concern for the game. The temperatures are expected to be low, ranging between 12 to 17 degree Celsius, while wind gusts travel at around 59 kmph.

Australian Capital Territory Women Player List

Carly Leeson (c), Alisha Bates, Paris Bowdler, Zoe Cooke, Grace Dignam, Holly Ferling, Angelina Genford, Amy Hunter, Grace Lyons, Shivani Mehta, Chelsea Moscript, Gabrielle Sutcliffe, Annie Wikman

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Alisha Bates Batter Paris Bowdler (wk) Wicket-keeper Grace Lyons Batter Carly Leeson (c) All-rounder Annie Wikman Batter Angelina Genford All-rounder Grace Digman All-rounder Zoe Cooke Bowler Shivani Mehta Bowler Holly Ferling Bowler Chelsea Moscript Bowler

Australian Capital Territory Women Recent Form

Australian Capital Territory Women outplayed Sydney Sixers by 13 runs to kick off this tournament. Carly Leeson, Annie Wikman, Paris Bowdler, Alisha Bates and Angelina Genford were among the runs while the bowling attack will need to step up.

Melbourne Stars Women Players List

Sophie Day, Tess Flintoff, Maisy Gibson, Hasrat Gill, Olivia Henry, Meg Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Sasha Moloney, Indigo Noble, Mia Perrin, Sophie Reid, Zoe Samuel, Holly Spencer

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Meg Lanning (c) Batter Sophie Reid Wicket-keeper Sophie Day All-rounder Tess Flintoff All-rounder Hasrat Gill All-rounder Liv Henry Batter Rhys McKenna All-rounder Sasha Moloney Bowler Indigo Noble Bowler Mia Perrin Bowler Zoe Samuel Bowler

Melbourne Stars Women Recent Form

Melbourne Stars Women will begin their season with this game. Speaking of the last WBBL season, they had finished seventh with six wins and eight losses. Playing for Victoria, the likes of Rhys McKenna, Tess Flintoff and Sophie Day are coming off good form in the recent fifty-over tournament.

Australian Capital Territory Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Head-to-Head Record

Australian Capital Territory Women and Melbourne Stars Women have not faced each other yet.

Australian Capital Territory Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Betting Odds

Melbourne Stars Women to hit the most runs in the first six overs @ 1.70 (Batery Bet)

Melbourne Stars Women have a more experienced batting line-up, comprising Meg Lanning, Sophie Reid, Tess Flintoff and Sophie Day. Their bowling attack is also significantly better and ACT Women will find it hard to tackle them. Considering these factors, this seems like a pretty good bet.

Australian Capital Territory Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Top Batters

Carly Leeson to be the top batter for Australian Capital Territory Women

The ACT Women captain Carly Leeson has been in pretty good form with the bat lately, having scored 96 and 71 not out in two of the One-Day matches. She looked good in the last game as well, scoring 27 runs in 25 balls. Back Leeson to be the top batter for ACT Women.

Meg Lanning to be the top batter for Melbourne Stars Women





The legendary Aussie batter Meg Lanning will be a key for Melbourne Stars in this game. She has an outstanding record in T20 cricket, having amassed over 3000 runs in the WBBL at an average of 41 and a strike rate of 120. Betting on Lanning to be the top Melbourne Stars Women batter would be a good move.

Australian Capital Territory Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Top Bowlers

Grace Dignam to be the top bowler for Australian Capital Territory Women

Grace Dignam was the top bowler for her side in the first game of the tournament, snaring 2 for 35 in four overs. She recently took two scalps each in two of the fifty-over games. Take a punt on her to be the top ACT Women bowler.

Sophie Day to be the top bowler for Melbourne Stars Women

Sophie Day was the leading wicket-taker in the previous edition of the WBBL, where she took 27 wickets from 14 games at an economy of 6.87. The left-arm orthodox spinner has been one of the best-performing players in domestic cricket and has recently picked 4 for 32 in a One-Day match.