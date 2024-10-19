HOH (Hobart Hurricanes Women) vs MST (Melbourne Stars Women) Match Prediction HOH 61 % Chance of Winning MST 39 % Bet Now! Hobart Hurricanes Women take on Melbourne Stars Women in the second Semifinals of the 2024 T20 Spring Challenge at Cricket Central, Sydney. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 19 at 09:00 AM IST.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Chance of Winning

Hobart Hurricanes Women did not have a great start to the tournament as they lost the opening game against Melbourne Renegades but managed to turn things around as they won three games on the bounce and ended up second on the table. In the last game they beat ACT Women with three wickets to spare.

Much like their opponents, Melbourne Stars Women lost the opening game against ACT Women but went on a run and won three games in a row and made the playoffs after an important win against Melbourne Renegades. As per our calculations, Hobart Hurricanes Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Hobart Hurricanes Women’ chances of winning - 61%

Melbourne Stars Women’ chances of winning - 39%

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Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Nicola Carey has struggled to make an impact thus far in this tournament. In the four games thus far she has scored 47 with an average of 11.75 which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Tess Flintoff only played three games in WBBL last season and scored mere 37 runs with an average of 12.33 runs. Flintoff has batted well thus far and even though she did not score well in the last match we expect her to score well in the upcoming game.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last three of the four matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 50% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 15C.

Hobart Hurricanes Women News & Player List

Hobart Hurricanes Women Player List

Lizelle Lee (wk), Ruth Johnston, Nicola Carey, Elyse Villani (c), Heather Graham, Tabatha Saville, Molly Strano, Emma Manix-Geeves, Hayley Silver-holmes, Lauren Smith, Callie Wilson, Rachel Trenaman, Amy Smith

Predicted Playing XI

Ruth Johnston Batter Nicola Carey Batter Elyse Villani Batter Heather Graham All-rounder Lizelle Lee Wicket-keeper Tabatha Saville Batter Molly Strano All-rounder Emma Manix-Geeves All-rounder Hayley Silver-holmes Bowler Lauren Smith Bowler Callie Wilson Bowler

Hobart Hurricanes Women Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes Women lost the opening game but since then they have won three games in a row and ended second on the table.

Melbourne Stars Women News & Player List

Melbourne Stars Women Player List

Meg Lanning, Olivia Henry, Sophie Reid (wk), Mia Perrin, Tess Flintoff, Sasha Moloney (c), Rhys McKenna, Zoe Samuel, Sophie Day, Maisy Gibson, Holly Spencer, Hasrat Gill, Indigo Noble

Predicted Playing XI

Meg Lanning Batter Olivia Henry Batter Mia Perrin Batter Tess Flintoff All-rounder Sophie Reid Wicket-keeper Sasha Moloney Batter Rhys McKenna All-rounder Zoe Samuel All-rounder Sophie Day Bowler Maisy Gibson Bowler Holly Spencer Bowler

Melbourne Stars Women Team Form

Melbourne Stars Women head into this fixture after three wins on the bounce as they ended up third on the table.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Head to Head

Hobart Hurricanes Women have dominated this fixture in the past against Melbourne Stars Women 12-6. Last year both sides went head to head twice in WBBL and Hobart Hurricanes won on both occasions.

Head to Head

Hobart Hurricanes Women: 12

Melbourne Stars Women: 6

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Betting Odds

Melbourne Stars Women to have a better opening partnership than Hobart Hurricanes Women

Melbourne Stars Women and Hobart Hurricanes Women head into this game after similar fortunes in the group stages as both sides managed to bag three wins in four matches and ended up second and third on the table. Hobart Hurricanes have won each of the last three games but regardless of the result they top order has struggled to consistency thus far which is probably why in two of the three games they have conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Melbourne Stars Women would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Top Batters

Lizelle Lee to be Hobart Hurricanes Women’ top batter

Even though Lizelle Lee did not have a great game in the last outing, we are going to stick with her once again as with 167 runs, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Meg Lanning to be Melbourne Stars Women’ top batter

Meg Lanning did not have a great game in the last outing but we are still going to stick with her as she has scored 131 runs thus far and is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Top Bowlers

Molly Strano to be Hobart Hurricanes Women’ top bowler

Molly Strano had an excellent game in the last outing as she bagged two wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game. With five wickets she is also the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sophie Day to be Melbourne Stars Women’ top bowler

Sophie Day has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Melbourne Stars this season. In the last game she bagged three wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.