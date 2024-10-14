HOH (Hobart Hurricanes Women) vs PES (Perth Scorchers Women) Match Prediction HOH 45 % Chance of Winning PES 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.5 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.45 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.506 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Hobart Hurricanes Women take on Perth Scorchers Women in the 11th game of the 2024 T20 Spring Challenge at Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, South Australia. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 14 at 09:30 AM IST.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Chance of Winning

Hobart Hurricanes Women struggled to make an impact in WBBL last season and had an underwhelming start to the tournament as they lost the opening game against Melbourne Renegades but in the last game against Adelaide Strikers they managed to turn things around and eventually won the game with five wickets to spare.

Much like their opponents, Perth Scorchers Women struggled in the opening game of the campaign against Adelaide Strikers Women but registered an important win against Melbourne Renegades in the last match. As per our calculations, Perth Scorchers Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Hobart Hurricanes Women’ chances of winning - 45%

Perth Scorchers Women’ chances of winning - 55%

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Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Maddy Darke did not have a great campaign in WBBL as she struggled for consistency. Even though she scored well in the opening game, Dark scored nine in the last match which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Nicola Carey has struggled to make an impact thus far in this tournament. In the opening game she scored seven and then in the last game she scored one which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last three of the four matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

Hobart Hurricanes Women News & Player List

Hobart Hurricanes Women Player List

Lizelle Lee (wk), Ruth Johnston, Nicola Carey, Elyse Villani (c), Heather Graham, Tabatha Saville, Molly Strano, Emma Manix-Geeves, Hayley Silver-holmes, Lauren Smith, Callie Wilson, Rachel Trenaman, Amy Smith

Predicted Playing XI

Ruth Johnston Batter Nicola Carey Batter Elyse Villani Batter Heather Graham All-rounder Lizelle Lee Wicket-keeper Tabatha Saville Batter Molly Strano All-rounder Emma Manix-Geeves All-rounder Hayley Silver-holmes Bowler Lauren Smith Bowler Callie Wilson Bowler

Hobart Hurricanes Women Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes Women did not have a great start to the tournament as they lost the opening game but bagged maximum points against Adelaide Strikers in the last match.

Perth Scorchers Women News & Player List

Perth Scorchers Women Player List

Maddy Darke, Bhavi Devchand, Ines Mckeon, Mikayla Hinkley, Chloe Piparo, Rebecca Mcgrath, Lilly Mills, Chloe Bartholomew, Stella Campbell, Zoe Britcliffe, Charis Bekker

Predicted Playing XI

Bhavi Devchand Batter Ines Mckeon Batter Mikayla Hinkley Batter Chloe Piparo All-rounder Maddy Darke Wicket-keeper Rebecca Mcgrath Batter Lilly Mills All-rounder Chloe Bartholomew All-rounder Stella Campbell Bowler Zoe Britcliffe Bowler Charis Bekker Bowler

Perth Scorchers Women Team Form

Much like their opponents Perth Scorchers Women have one win in two matches thus far. They beat Melbourne Renegades in the last match.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Head to Head

Perth Scorchers Women have dominated this fixture in the past against Hobart Hurricanes Women 12-4. Last year both sides went head to head twice and on both occasions Perth Scorchers Women won the game.

Head to Head

Hobart Hurricanes Women: 4

Perth Scorchers Women: 12

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Betting Odds

Perth Scorchers Women to have a better opening partnership than Hobart Hurricanes Women

Perth Scorchers Women and Hobart Hurricanes Women head into this game after an identical start to the tournament with both sides having won one game thus far. Perth Scorchers did not have a great start as they lost against Adelaide Strikers but managed to bounce back in the last game as they beat Melbourne Renegades in the last game. Perth Scorchers have dominated this fixture in the past, both sides went head to head twice in the WBBL and Perth Scorchers won both the game and also had a better opening partnership in both matches which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Top Batters

Lizelle Lee to be Hobart Hurricanes Women’ top batter

We are going to stick with Lizelle Lee once again as she was sensational in the last game, Lee scored a brilliant century as she single handedly took her team over the line which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Chloe Piparo to be Perth Scorchers Women’ top batter

Chloe Piparo struggled in WBBL last season but has been brilliant thus far in this tournament as she scored 22 off 18 balls in the first game and then scored 82 which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Top Bowlers

Hayley Silver-Holmes to be Hobart Hurricanes Women’ top bowler

Even though Hayley Silver-Holmes did not have a great game, we are going to stick with her as she bagged three wickets in the opening game and had the best bowling figures in the game which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Bhavi Devchand to be Perth Scorchers Women’ top bowler

Bhavi Devchand did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to stick with her as she showcased her class in the first game where she bagged three wickets which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.