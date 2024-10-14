HOH (Hobart Hurricanes Women) vs PES (Perth Scorchers Women) Match Prediction

HOH

45%

Chance of Winning

PES

55%

Parimatch

2.5
Bet
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

Melbet

2.45
Bet
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Megapari

2.506
Bet
Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR

T20

Karen Rolton Oval

Hobart Hurricanes Women take on Perth Scorchers Women in the 11th game of the 2024 T20 Spring Challenge at Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, South Australia. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 14 at 09:30 AM IST.

Facts:

  • With 104 runs, Chloe Piparo is the leading run scorer for Perth Scorchers Women in this tournament.
  • With 409 runs, Lizelle Lee was the leading run scorer for Hobart Hurricanes Women in the last campaign in WBBL.

Join Parimatch and start betting!

Bet Now! Download App

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Chance of Winning

Hobart Hurricanes Women struggled to make an impact in WBBL last season and had an underwhelming start to the tournament as they lost the opening game against Melbourne Renegades but in the last game against Adelaide Strikers they managed to turn things around and eventually won the game with five wickets to spare.

Much like their opponents, Perth Scorchers Women struggled in the opening game of the campaign against Adelaide Strikers Women but registered an important win against Melbourne Renegades in the last match. As per our calculations, Perth Scorchers Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Hobart Hurricanes Women’ chances of winning - 45%
  • Perth Scorchers Women’ chances of winning - 55%

#1

Stake.com

5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

200% up to ₹100,000

Promo code

SPORTSCAFE

Review
#2

4rabet

4.9

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

700% up to ₹20,000

Promo code

SCAFE230

Review
#3

Mostbet

4.8

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS

Promo code

MOSTIN

Review

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Maddy Darke did not have a great campaign in WBBL as she struggled for consistency. Even though she scored well in the opening game, Dark scored nine in the last match which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Nicola Carey has struggled to make an impact thus far in this tournament. In the opening game she scored seven and then in the last game she scored one which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last three of the four matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

Hobart Hurricanes Women News & Player List

Hobart Hurricanes Women Player List

Lizelle Lee (wk), Ruth Johnston, Nicola Carey, Elyse Villani (c), Heather Graham, Tabatha Saville, Molly Strano, Emma Manix-Geeves, Hayley Silver-holmes, Lauren Smith, Callie Wilson, Rachel Trenaman, Amy Smith

Predicted Playing XI

Ruth Johnston

Batter

Nicola Carey

Batter

Elyse Villani

Batter

Heather Graham

All-rounder

Lizelle Lee

Wicket-keeper

Tabatha Saville

Batter

Molly Strano

All-rounder

Emma Manix-Geeves

All-rounder

Hayley Silver-holmes

Bowler

Lauren Smith

Bowler

Callie Wilson

Bowler

Hobart Hurricanes Women Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes Women did not have a great start to the tournament as they lost the opening game but bagged maximum points against Adelaide Strikers in the last match.

Perth Scorchers Women News & Player List

Perth Scorchers Women Player List

Maddy Darke, Bhavi Devchand, Ines Mckeon, Mikayla Hinkley, Chloe Piparo, Rebecca Mcgrath, Lilly Mills, Chloe Bartholomew, Stella Campbell, Zoe Britcliffe, Charis Bekker

Predicted Playing XI

Bhavi Devchand

Batter

Ines Mckeon

Batter

Mikayla Hinkley

Batter

Chloe Piparo

All-rounder

Maddy Darke

Wicket-keeper

Rebecca Mcgrath

Batter

Lilly Mills

All-rounder

Chloe Bartholomew

All-rounder

Stella Campbell

Bowler

Zoe Britcliffe

Bowler

Charis Bekker

Bowler

Perth Scorchers Women Team Form

Much like their opponents Perth Scorchers Women have one win in two matches thus far. They beat Melbourne Renegades in the last match.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Head to Head

Perth Scorchers Women have dominated this fixture in the past against Hobart Hurricanes Women 12-4. Last year both sides went head to head twice and on both occasions Perth Scorchers Women won the game.

Head to Head

Hobart Hurricanes Women: 4

Perth Scorchers Women: 12

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Betting Odds

Perth Scorchers Women to have a better opening partnership than Hobart Hurricanes Women

Perth Scorchers Women and Hobart Hurricanes Women head into this game after an identical start to the tournament with both sides having won one game thus far. Perth Scorchers did not have a great start as they lost against Adelaide Strikers but managed to bounce back in the last game as they beat Melbourne Renegades in the last game. Perth Scorchers have dominated this fixture in the past, both sides went head to head twice in the WBBL and Perth Scorchers won both the game and also had a better opening partnership in both matches which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women

T20

Karen Rolton Oval, null

Icon

Hobart Hurricanes

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.5
Bet Now!
Icon

Perth Scorchers

Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

2.45
Bet Now!

Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR

2.506
Bet Now!

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Top Batters

Lizelle Lee to be Hobart Hurricanes Women’ top batter

We are going to stick with Lizelle Lee once again as she was sensational in the last game, Lee scored a brilliant century as she single handedly took her team over the line which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Chloe Piparo to be Perth Scorchers Women’ top batter

Chloe Piparo struggled in WBBL last season but has been brilliant thus far in this tournament as she scored 22 off 18 balls in the first game and then scored 82 which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Top Bowlers

Hayley Silver-Holmes to be Hobart Hurricanes Women’ top bowler

Even though Hayley Silver-Holmes did not have a great game, we are going to stick with her as she bagged three wickets in the opening game and had the best bowling figures in the game which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Bhavi Devchand to be Perth Scorchers Women’ top bowler

Bhavi Devchand did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to stick with her as she showcased her class in the first game where she bagged three wickets which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Perth Scorchers Women

Perth Scorchers Women have a great record against Hobart Hurricanes Women in this fixture and they also did a double in WBBL last season. We expect the bookmakers would side with Perth Scorchers after their bagged maximum points in the last game and we believe you should do the same as they would register a comfortable win in the upcoming game.
Bet Now!