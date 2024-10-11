MER (Melbourne Renegades Women) vs HOH (Hobart Hurricanes Women) Match Prediction MER 45 % Chance of Winning HOH 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.8 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Megapari 1.739 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Batery 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbourne Renegades Women take on Hobart Hurricanes Women in the second game of the 2024 T20 Spring Challenge at Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, South Australia. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 11 at 05:00 AM IST.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Chance of Winning

Melbourne Renegades Women struggled to make an impact in WBBL last season as they won two of the 14 games and ended up eighth on the table. Not much is expected for Melbourne Renegades in this tournament who would be hoping for a better showing in this tournament and then in WBBL.

Much like their opponents, Hobart Hurricanes Women also struggled to make an impact last season in WBBL as they won six games last term and were eliminated in the group stages. As per our calculations, Hobart Hurricanes Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Melbourne Renegades Women’ chances of winning - 45%

Hobart Hurricanes Women’ chances of winning - 55%

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Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Heather Graham had an outstanding tournament with the bat and the ball in WBBL last season. In the last game against Melbourne Renegades she scored a half century which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Georgia Prestwidge struggled to make an impact last season in WBBL as she scored 48 runs in 12 matches with an average of eight which clearly showcases her struggles. We believe Prestwidge would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 8C.

Melbourne Renegades Women News & Player List

Melbourne Renegades Women Player List

Courtney Webb, Emma de Broughe, Naomi Stalenberg, Samara Dulvin, Bronte Leishman, Ella Hayward, Tia Davidge, Nicole Faltum (Wk), Georgia Prestwidge, Milly Illingworth, Poppy Gardner, Sara Kennedy, Sarah Coyte (c)

Predicted Playing XI

Naomi Stalenberg Batter Georgia Prestwidge Batter Samara Dulvin Batter Bronte Leishman All-rounder Nicole Faltum Wicket-keeper Courtney Webb Batter Tia Davidge All-rounder Emma de Broughe All-rounder Milly Illingworth Bowler Sarah Coyte Bowler Sara Kennedy Bowler

Melbourne Renegades Women Team Form

Melbourne Renegades Women only one twice last year in WBBL and ended up eighth on the table. They have lost nine of the last ten matches prior to this tournament.

Hobart Hurricanes Women News & Player List

Hobart Hurricanes Women Player List

Amy Smith, Elyse Villani, Rachel Trenaman, Tabatha Saville, Hayley Silver-holmes, Heather Graham (c), Nicola Carey, Ruth Johnston, Emma Manix Geeves (Wk), Lizelle Lee (Wk), Callie Wilson, Lauren Smith, Molly Strano

Predicted Playing XI

Elyse Villani Batter Rachel Trenaman Batter Nicola Carey Batter Heather Graham All-rounder Lizelle Lee Wicket-keeper Hayley Silver-holmes Batter Ruth Johnston All-rounder Molly Strano All-rounder Amy Smith Bowler Callie Wilson Bowler Lauren Smith Bowler

Hobart Hurricanes Women Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes Women had an underwhelming campaign last season in WBBL as they ended up sixth on the table and were eliminated in the group stage.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Head to Head

Hobart Hurricanes Women have dominated this fixture in the past against Melbourne Renegades Women 12-6. Last year both sides went head to head twice and on both occasions Hobart Hurricanes Women won the game.

Head to Head

Melbourne Renegades Women: 6

Hobart Hurricanes Women: 12

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Betting Odds

Hobart Hurricanes Women to have a better opening partnership than Melbourne Renegades Women

Hobart Hurricanes Women and Melbourne Renegades Women head into this tournament after a disappointing campaign in the last years’ WBBL where both sides were eliminated in the group stages. Melbourne Renegades struggled throughout the campaign as they won only twice in the group stages. Even though Hobart Hurricane had a better showing in the last campaign they still managed to miss the playoffs. Both sides went head to head twice last season and on both occasions Hobart Hurricanes dominated the game and on both occasions they had a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would once again end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women T20 Karen Rolton Oval, null Melbourne Renegades Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.15 Bet Now! Hobart Hurricanes Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.739 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.75 Bet Now!

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Top Batters

Emma de Broughe to be Melbourne Renegades Women’ top batter

Emma de Broughe struggled for consistency last season and played only seven matches in WBBL. In the last game against Hobart Hurricanes she scored 40 and was the leading run scorer in the game which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lizelle Lee to be Hobart Hurricanes Women’ top batter

Lizelle Lee had an outstanding game in the last outing against Melbourne Renegades Women as she scored a brilliant century. With 409 runs she was the leading run scorer for her side in WBBL which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Top Bowlers

Sarah Coyte to be Melbourne Renegades Women’ top bowler

Sarah Coyte had a solid campaign last season as she was the most consistent player for Melbourne Renegades in WBBL and ended up with 13 wickets in the tournament which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Heather Graham to be Hobart Hurricanes Women’ top bowler

Heather Graham was impressive in WBBL in the last tournament and was the standout bowler for her side. With 16 wickets, she was the leading wicket taker which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.