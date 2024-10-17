MER (Melbourne Renegades Women) vs MST (Melbourne Stars Women) Match Prediction MER 36 % Chance of Winning MST 64 % Bet Now! Melbourne Renegades Women take on Melbourne Stars Women in the 18th game of the 2024 T20 Spring Challenge at Cricket Central, Sydney. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 17 at 09:00 AM IST.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Chance of Winning

Melbourne Renegades Women have struggled for consistency throughout the tournament. In the opening game they caused the biggest upset as they beat Hobart Hurricanes but since then they have struggled and head into this game after back to back defeats against Perth Scorchers and Adelaide Strikers.

Unlike their opponents, Melbourne Stars Women have had a solid campaign thus far and have won back to back games prior to this fixture. A win in the upcoming game will ensure a playoff spot in this campaign. As per our calculations, Melbourne Stars Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Melbourne Renegades Women’ chances of winning - 36%

Melbourne Stars Women’ chances of winning - 64%

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Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Georgia Prestwidge struggled to make an impact last season in WBBL as she scored 48 runs in 12 matches with an average of eight. In this campaign she has scored 19 runs which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Tess Flintoff only played three games in WBBL last season and scored mere 37 runs with an average of 12.33 runs. Flintoff has batted well thus far as she scored 30* and 17* in the last two games, we believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

Melbourne Renegades Women News & Player List

Melbourne Renegades Women Player List

Ella Hayward, Emma de Broughe, Courtney Webb, Naomi Stalenberg, Nicole Faltum (wk), Georgia Prestwidge, Sarah Coyte (c), Milly Illingworth, Sara Kennedy, Samara Dulvin, Poppy Gardner

Predicted Playing XI

Ella Hayward Batter Emma de Broughe Batter Courtney Webb Batter Naomi Stalenberg All-rounder Nicole Faltum Wicket-keeper Georgia Prestwidge Batter Sarah Coyte All-rounder Milly Illingworth All-rounder Sara Kennedy Bowler Samara Dulvin Bowler Poppy Gardner Bowler

Melbourne Renegades Women Team Form

Melbourne Renegades Women have lost back to back games and are currently sixth on the table.

Melbourne Stars Women News & Player List

Melbourne Stars Women Player List

Meg Lanning, Olivia Henry, Sophie Reid (wk), Mia Perrin, Tess Flintoff, Sasha Moloney (c), Rhys McKenna, Zoe Samuel, Sophie Day, Maisy Gibson, Holly Spencer, Hasrat Gill, Indigo Noble

Predicted Playing XI

Meg Lanning Batter Olivia Henry Batter Mia Perrin Batter Tess Flintoff All-rounder Sophie Reid Wicket-keeper Sasha Moloney Batter Rhys McKenna All-rounder Zoe Samuel All-rounder Sophie Day Bowler Maisy Gibson Bowler Holly Spencer Bowler

Melbourne Stars Women Team Form

Melbourne Stars Women head into this fixture after back to back wins and are currently third on the table.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Head to Head

Melbourne Renegades Women and Melbourne Stars Women have identical records in this fixture with eight wins each. Last year both sides went head to head twice in WBBL and Melbourne Stars won on both occasions.

Head to Head

Melbourne Renegades Women: 8

Melbourne Stars Women: 8

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Betting Odds

Melbourne Stars Women to have a better opening partnership than Melbourne Renegades Women

Melbourne Stars Women and Melbourne Renegades Women head into this game in contrasting form as Melbourne Renegades have lost back to back games and with their NRR too low they are all but certain to miss the playoffs this term. On the other hand, after loss in the opening fixture Melbourne Stars have won back to back games and a win in this game would confirm a playoff spot. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in all three games thus far Melbourne Stars have had a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Top Batters

Emma de Broughe to be Melbourne Renegades Women’ top batter

We are going to go with Emma de Broughe once again as she has been the most consistent player for her side in this tournament and in the last game she scored 31 off 18 balls which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Meg Lanning to be Melbourne Stars Women’ top batter

Meg Lanning struggled in the first two games but repaid our faith in the last game as she was sensational in the match. Lanning scored 92 off 57 balls which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Top Bowlers

Georgia Prestwidge to be Melbourne Renegades Women’ top bowler

Georgia Prestwidge has struggled with the bat but has been outstanding with the ball in this tournament as she has bagged five wickets and is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sophie Day to be Melbourne Stars Women’ top bowler

Even though Sophie Day did not bag any wickets in the last game she had a great game as she had an economy of 6.2. She has been pretty consistently throughout the campaign which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.