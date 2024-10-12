MER (Melbourne Renegades Women) vs PES (Perth Scorchers Women) Match Prediction

MER

45%

Chance of Winning

PES

55%

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Melbet

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T20

Karen Rolton Oval

Melbourne Renegades Women take on Perth Scorchers Women in the seventh game of the 2024 T20 Spring Challenge at Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, South Australia. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 12 at 09:30 AM IST.

Facts:

  • Melbourne Renegades Women have lost eight of the last ten matches in the T20 format.
  • Perth Scorchers Women dominated this fixture last season as they won both games in WBBL last season against Melbourne Renegades Women.

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Melbourne Renegades Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Chance of Winning

Melbourne Renegades Women struggled to make an impact in WBBL last season as they won two of the 14 games and ended up eighth on the table. They had a great start in this tournament as they dominated Hobart Hurricanes Women and eventually won the game with five wickets to spare.

Unlike their opponents, Perth Scorchers Women struggled in the opening game of the campaign against Adelaide Strikers Women as they conceded 150 runs and eventually failed to chase down the target. They lost the game by 15 runs. As per our calculations, Perth Scorchers Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Melbourne Renegades Women’ chances of winning - 45%
  • Perth Scorchers Women’ chances of winning - 55%

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Melbourne Renegades Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Chloe Piparo struggled in WBBL last season as she scored 75 runs in 11 matches with an average of 10.71. Even though she scored well in the opening game we expect her to struggle and score low in the upcoming game.

Georgia Prestwidge struggled to make an impact last season in WBBL as she scored 48 runs in 12 matches with an average of eight. In the opening game she scored 16 which makes us believe Prestwidge would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last three of the four matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

Melbourne Renegades Women News & Player List

Melbourne Renegades Women Player List

Ella Hayward, Emma de Broughe, Courtney Webb, Naomi Stalenberg, Nicole Faltum (wk), Georgia Prestwidge, Sarah Coyte (c), Milly Illingworth, Sara Kennedy, Samara Dulvin, Poppy Gardner

Predicted Playing XI

Ella Hayward

Batter

Emma de Broughe

Batter

Courtney Webb

Batter

Naomi Stalenberg

All-rounder

Nicole Faltum

Wicket-keeper

Georgia Prestwidge

Batter

Sarah Coyte

All-rounder

Milly Illingworth

All-rounder

Sara Kennedy

Bowler

Samara Dulvin

Bowler

Poppy Gardner

Bowler

Melbourne Renegades Women Team Form

Melbourne Renegades Women only one twice last year in WBBL but had a positive start to the tournament as they won the opening game against Hobart Hurricanes.

Perth Scorchers Women News & Player List

Perth Scorchers Women Player List

Maddy Darke, Bhavi Devchand, Ines Mckeon, Mikayla Hinkley, Chloe Piparo, Rebecca Mcgrath, Lilly Mills, Chloe Bartholomew, Stella Campbell, Zoe Britcliffe, Charis Bekker

Predicted Playing XI

Bhavi Devchand

Batter

Ines Mckeon

Batter

Mikayla Hinkley

Batter

Chloe Piparo

All-rounder

Maddy Darke

Wicket-keeper

Rebecca Mcgrath

Batter

Lilly Mills

All-rounder

Chloe Bartholomew

All-rounder

Stella Campbell

Bowler

Zoe Britcliffe

Bowler

Charis Bekker

Bowler

Perth Scorchers Women Team Form

Perth Scorchers Women had a solid campaign in WBBL last season as they ended up second on the table. They lost the opening game against Adelaide Strikers.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Head to Head

Perth Scorchers Women have dominated this fixture in the past against Melbourne Renegades Women 12-5. Last year both sides went head to head twice and on both occasions Perth Scorchers Women won the game.

Head to Head

Melbourne Renegades Women: 5

Perth Scorchers Women: 12

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Betting Odds

Perth Scorchers Women to have a better opening partnership than Melbourne Renegades Women

Perth Scorchers Women and Melbourne Renegades Women head into this game after contrasting start to the tournament. Against all odds Melbourne Renegades beat Hobart Hurricanes in the opening game but conceded a bigger opening stand in the game. On the other hand, Perth Scorchers lost the opening game against Adelaide Strikers by 15 runs but they had a better opening partnership in the game. Both sides went head to head in WBBL twice last year and on both occasions Perth Scorchers dominated the game and on both occasions they have a better opening partnership which makes us believe Perth Scorchers would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Perth Scorchers Women

T20

Karen Rolton Oval, null

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Melbourne Renegades

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2.27
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2.393
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Melbourne Renegades Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Top Batters

Emma de Broughe to be Melbourne Renegades Women’ top batter

Even though Emma de Broughe did not have a great start to the tournament, we are going to stick with her as she showcased her class last year in WBBL and we expect her to bounce back which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Maddy Darke to be Perth Scorchers Women’ top batter

Maddy Darke did not have a great campaign in WBBL as she struggled for consistency. In the opening game in this tournament Darke scored 35 off 31 balls and was the leading scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Top Bowlers

Sarah Coyte to be Melbourne Renegades Women’ top bowler

Sarah Coyte did not have a great game in the last outing, regardless we are going to back her once again as she was the leading wicket taker for Melbourne Renegades last season which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Bhavi Devchand to be Perth Scorchers Women’ top bowler

Bhavi Devchand did not feature for WBBL but this could be a way to get back in the team. Devchand was brilliant in the opening game as she bagged three wickets which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Perth Scorchers Women

Perth Scorchers Women have a great record against Melbourne Renegades Women in this fixture and they also did a double in WBBL last season. Even though they lost the opening game, we expect the bookmakers would side with Perth Scorchers in the game and you should do the same as they would register a comfortable win in the upcoming game.
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