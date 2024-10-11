SYS (Sydney Sixers Women) vs ACT (ACT Women) Match Prediction SYS 65 % Chance of Winning ACT 35 % Bet Now! Sydney Sixers Women will go up against ACT Women in the 3rd game of the T20 Spring Challenge 2024. North Sydney Oval, Sydney will host this game on October 11, 2023. The game is scheduled to commence at 9:00 AMn IST.

Sydney Sixers Women vs ACT Women Chance of Winning

The T20 Spring Challenge is a thrilling new addition to the women's domestic T20 cricket scene, designed to keep the momentum going before the start of Weber WBBL 10. Set across Sydney and Adelaide, this tournament aims to ensure a robust calendar for women's cricket even with a slightly shortened WBBL season. The competition features nine teams, including the eight Big Bash League clubs and a team from the Australian Capital Territory Women, offering an exciting platform for emerging and seasoned players alike.

ACT Women's chance of winning: 35%

Sydney Sixers Women’s chance of winning: 65%

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Sydney Sixers Women vs ACT Women Betting Tips

Sydney Sixers Women to score high before their first dismissal

ACT Women had a pretty cold start in the beginning of the competition. Ellyse Perry and Suzie Bates opened for the side in the last season of the WBBL. The duo has posted 42, 24 & 59 runs in the opening partnership of their last five outings. The side will be confident against ACT women in the first game of the competition. That said, Sydney Sixers will come in confident in the next game and score high before their first dismissal.

Sydney Sixers Women vs ACT Women Toss Prediction

At North Sydney Oval, teams tend to prefer batting first in T20 matches. Historically, in domestic women's T20 games at this venue, 32 out of 53 matches have been won by the team batting first. The pitch generally favours batters early on, allowing them to set strong totals, and chasing can sometimes become challenging as the game progresses. The team winning the toss is likely to opt to bat first to take advantage of the favourable batting conditions and set a competitive total.

Weather Report

Rain is expected on the morning of the match in Sydney. Thus, the game might be affected for a bit, but we should still get a full match.

Sydney Sixers Women Player List

Hollie Armitage, Mathilda Carmichael, Amelia Kerr, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Erin Burns, Sophie Ecclestone, Alyssa Healy (Wk), Kate Pelle (Wk), Courtney Sippel, Kate Peterson, Lauren Cheatle, Maitlan Brown

Sydney Sixers Women Predicted XI:

Kate Pelle (wk) Batter Mathilda Carmichael (c) Batter Erin Burns Batter Kate Pelle Wicket-keeper Elsa Hunter Batter Kate Peterson Bowler Isabella Malgioglio All-rounder Caoimhe Bray Bowler Eva Ragg Bowler Lauren Cheatle Bowler Courtney Sippel Bowler

Sydney Sixers Women Team Form

Sydney Sixers Women failed to qualify for the Playoffs in the previous edition of WBBL. They failed to perform to their potential.

ACT Women Player

Chelsea Moscript, Shivani Mehta, Alisha Bates, Grace Dignam, Grace Lyons, Angelina Genford, Zoe Cooke, Carly Leeson, Holly Ferling, Annie Wikman, Gabrielle Sutcliffe, Gabrielle Sutcliffe, Paris Bowdler, Amy Hunter

ACT Women Predicted XI:

Katie Mack (c) Batter Grace Lyons wicket-keeper Grace Dignam Batter Alisha Bates All-rounder Gabrielle Sutcliffe All-rounder Shivani Mehta Batter Angelina Genford All-rounder Annie Wikman Bowler Carly Leeson Bowler Anesu Mushangwe Bowler Olivia Porter Bowler

ACT Women Team Form

Australian Capital Territory didn't participate in the previous edition of WBBL. Australian Capital Territory Women have highly skilled players like Carly Leeson, Holly Feeling and Grace Dignam in their squad. However, they are the weakest of all sides participating in the T20 Spring Challenge.

Sydney Sixers Women vs ACT Women Head-to-Head Record

The sides will meet for the first time in the format. This will be their first T20 game.

ACT Women Won: 0

Sydney Sixers Women Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Sydney Sixers Women vs ACT Women Betting Odds

The Sydney Sixers Women will be without many of their key players during most of the T20 Spring Challenge as stars like Amelia Kerr, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, and Alyssa Healy are occupied with the T20 World Cup until late October. As a result, the team will rely heavily on its younger, less experienced players to step up and prove themselves. Kate Pelle and Mathilda Carmichael will be crucial in giving the team a strong start with the bat. Erin Burns and Caoimhe Bray will be pivotal as all-rounders, with Burns being a standout player to watch. Bray, a young fast-bowling all-rounder, has already garnered attention as a rising star, and there will be high expectations for her performances. On the bowling front, the Sixers will count on Lauren Cheatle, Isabella Malgioglio, and Courtney Sippel as their key strike bowlers. These players will be tasked with leading the attack in the absence of the team's senior stars.

The Australian Capital Territory Women have a relatively fresh squad and will be eager to kick off the T20 Spring Challenge with a win. The team will be led by the in-form Katie Mack, who has been impressive this season. Mack stood out in the recent 50-over series against India A Women, where she was the top scorer for Australia Women, amassing 198 runs in 3 innings at an impressive average of 66. She will undoubtedly be the key batter to watch. The squad also boasts dynamic all-rounders like Olivia Porter, Carly Leeson, and Amy Hunter, all of whom have the potential to influence the game with both bat and ball. In the bowling department, Gabrielle Sutcliffe and Anesu Mushang will be counted on to make early inroads. Should they falter, the team's versatile all-rounders will be expected to step up and take charge.

Sydney Sixers Women vs ACT Women Top Batters

Hollie Armitage to be the top batter for Sydney Sixers Women

Hollie Armitage - She is a brilliant white ball cricketer. Armitage is in superb form currently and she would like to extend it to T20 Spring Challenge.

Carly Leeson to be the top batter for ACT Women

Carly Leeson is a key player for Australian Capital Territory Women, especially in the middle order, where she can be very effective with the bat. She is expected to be one of the team's standout batters this season, and much of their batting success will likely depend on her performances.

Sydney Sixers Women vs ACT Women Top Bowlers

Holly Ferling to be the top bowler for ACT Women

Holly Ferling is an accurate bowler who doesn't give away freebies and picks up wickets at important junctures of the match.

Courtney Sippel to be the top bowler for Sydney Sixers Women



Courtney Sippel has a knack of picking up wickets when it matters the most for her team.