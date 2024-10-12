SYS (Sydney Sixers Women) vs BRH (Brisbane Heat Women) Match Prediction SYS 37 % Chance of Winning BRH 63 % Bet Now! Brisbane Heat Women are set to face Sydney Sixers Women in the sixth match of the 2024 T20 Spring Challenge. The match will take place on Saturday, October 12th, at North Sydney Oval, with the first ball scheduled to be bowled at 9 AM IST.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Chance Winning

Brisbane Heat Women and Sydney Sixers Women will face off in the second game of the T20 Spring Challenge, a tournament that features all eight Women's Big Bash League teams along with an Australian Capital Territory team, called ACT Meteors, are participating. The tournament began on Friday, with both Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat playing their opening games.



Sydney Sixers, led by Mathilda Carmichael, took on ACT Meteors in Sydney. They did not have the best start, losing by 13 runs. Bowling first, the Sixers got an early wicket but the opposition recovered to post 172-6 on the board. Caoimhe Bray was the most successful bowler for the side, picking up 2-19 in her four overs but she had little support. The Sixers were in front of the run chase after nine overs, but could only manage 85 more in the last 11 as they went down by 13 runs.



Brisbane, on the other hand, won their game against Sydney Thunder, being held at Sydney Oval. They restricted the Thunder to 151-8, with Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock and Charli Knott getting two wickets apiece. In reply, Brisbane flew away to a sensational start, piling on 83 in just 29 balls before Georgia Redmayne was dismissed. Laura Harris made an unbeaten 102 in 46 balls with eight sixes as Brisbane chased down the total in just 12.2 overs.



Speaking of this encounter, Brisbane Heat Women are favourites according to the bookmakers. Their chances of winning this game are as follows.

Sydney Sixers Women's chance of winning: 37%

Brisbane Heat Women’s chance of winning: 63%

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Sydney Sixers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Betting Tips

Brisbane Heat Women's opener Harris made a blazing hundred in the first game of the tournament. You can bet on her to score over 20.5 runs in this match.

Sydney Sixers Women’s Kate Pelle was the lone impressive batter in their loss to ACT Meteors. Betting on her to score over 14.5 runs in the match would be a good punt.

Match Prediction Best Odds Higher Opening Partnership: Brisbane Heat Women 1.72 Bet on Batery Result after 6 overs: Brisbane Heat Women 1.55 Bet on Batery Total runs at fall of 1st wicket Over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Batery

Sydney Sixers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Toss Prediction

The North Sydney Oval in Sydney hosted two back-to-back games on Friday and it was evident that the wicket had gotten slower by the fourth innings of the day. A similar situation will arise on Saturday. Before the Sydney-Brisbane game, ACT and Melbourne Stars would have played a morning match. Expect the team that wins the toss to bat first in this match.

Weather Report

As per the forecast, the weather in North Sydney will be cold and chilly. A heavy cloud cover will make the conditions even more challenging for the players. A maximum temperature of 17 degrees is predicted with the minimum temperature at 12 degrees. Strong winds of 35 kmph will be blowing throughout the day as well.

Sydney Sixers Women Player List

Mathilda Carmichael (c), Caoimhe Bray, Maitlin Brown, Erin Burns, Lauren Cheatle, Lucy Finn, Elsa Hunter, Lauren Kua, Isabella Malgioglio, Frankie Nicklin, Kate Pelle, Kate Peterson, Eva Ragg, Courtney Sippel

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Kate Pelle Wicket-keeper Elsa Hunter Batter Erin Burns All-rounder Kate Peterson Batter Caoimhe Bray All-rounder Courtney Grace Sippel Bowler Mathilda Carmichael (c) Bowler Frankie Nicklin Bowler Eva Ragg Bowler Lucy Finn All-rounder Isabella Malgioglio Bowler

Sydney Sixers Women Recent Form

Sydney Sixers Women did not have the best start in the T20 Spring Challenge, losing their game to ACT Meteors. They were unable to chase down 173 with no other batter barring Kate Pelle and Erin Burns making more than 30 in the game.

Brisbane Heat Women Players List

Georgia Redmayne (c), Charli Knott (vc), Lily Bassingthwaighte, Lucinda Bourke, Sianna Ginger, Lilli Hamilton, Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock, Laura Harris, Kira Holmes, Ruby Strange, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Mikayla Wrigley

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Georgia Redmayne (c) Wicket-keeper Laura Harris Batter Charli Knott All-rounder Sianna Ginger Batter Lucy Hamilton Batter Mikalya Wrigley ABatter Nicola Hancock Bowler Ruby Strange All-rounder Lily Bassinghthwaighte Bowler Lilli Hamilton Bowler Lucy Bourke Batter

Brisbane Heat Women Recent Form

Brisbane Heat Women started the T20 Spring Challenge in rollicking fashion, chasing down Sydney Thunder’s target of 152 in just 12.2 overs. Opener Laura Harris was the star, making 102* in 46 balls with eight sixes. The win helped them to a massive Net Run Rate of +5.180.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Head-to-Head Record

Sydney Sixers Women and Brisbane Heat Women have played 19 matches over the years, with Sydney winning eight and Brisbane clinching 11 matches. In their last five encounters, Sydney have a slight upper hand, with three wins, including the last time they met each other, in the WBBL in 2023.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Betting Odds

Brisbane Heat Women to hit more runs in the powerplay @ 1.55 (Batery Bet)

Brisbane Heat Women raced away to 83 runs in the powerplay in their first match against Sydney Thunder. Opener Laura Harris hit as many as 11 fours and eight sixes in her total innings of 102. The Sydney Sixers Women could make only 49 runs. Take a punt on Brisbane Heat Women to hit more runs in the first six overs.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Top Batters

Mathilda Carmichael to be the top batter for Sydney Sixers Women

The captain made a quick 15-ball 27 with a strike rate of 180 in Sydney Sixers Women’s first game. Without many internationals, she would be hoping to make the most of the opportunity and play a captain’s knock. Bet on her to be the top Sydney Sixers Women batter.

Laura Harris to be the top batter for Brisbane Heat Women





Harris was unstoppable against Sydney Thunder, playing a knock of a lifetime. She is a power-hitter, striking at 164.34 in the 142 T20 matches she has played. She's a strong contender to be Brisbane Heat Women's top batter in the upcoming match.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Top Bowlers

Courtney Grace Sippel to be the top bowler for Sydney Sixers Women

Sippel was expensive against ACT Meteors but her career economy rate of 7.44 suggests she is usually accurate and miserly with the ball. She would be eager to come back in the next match and can be backed to be Sydney Sixers Women’s best bowler.

Nicola Hancock to be the top bowler for Brisbane Heat Women

Nicola Hancock ended with 2-28 against Sydney Thunder. She has been consistent in her overall T20 career as well, grabbing 108 wickets in 110 innings at an average of 23.82 with a strike rate of 19.1. She has to be the top Brisbane Heat Women bowler.