SYS (Sydney Sixers Women) vs MST (Melbourne Stars Women) Match Prediction SYS 60 % Chance of Winning MST 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.05 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.25 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sydney Sixers Women take on Melbourne Stars Women in the 13th game of the 2024 T20 Spring Challenge at North Sydney Oval, Sydney. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 15 at 01:30 PM IST.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Chance of Winning

Sydney Sixers Women had an underwhelming campaign in the WBBL last season as they missed the playoffs and ended up fifth on the table. In this tournament they did not have a great start as they lost the opening game against ACT Women but bounced back in the last game where they beat Brisbane Heat by three runs.

Much like their opponents, Melbourne Stars Women struggled last season in WBBL as they finished seventh on the table. In this campaign they have one win in two matches and are currently fourth on the table. As per our calculations, Sydney Sixers Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Sydney Sixers Women’ chances of winning - 60%

Melbourne Stars Women’ chances of winning - 40%

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Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Kate Pelle struggled to make an impact last year in WBBL as she scored 37 runs in 14 matches with an average of 5.28. In the last game she scored five which makes us believe she will struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Tess Flintoff only played three games in WBBL last season and scored mere 37 runs with an average of 12.33 runs. Even though she scored well in the last game we expect her to score low in the upcoming game.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last three of the four matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 40% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 17C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Sydney Sixers Women News & Player List

Sydney Sixers Women Player List

Kate Pelle (wk), Elsa Hunter, Mathilda Carmichael (c), Lauren Kua, Kate Peterson, Caoimhe Bray, Frankie Nicklin, Eva Ragg, Lucy Finn, Isabella Malgioglio, Juliette Morton, Erin Burns, Courtney Grace Sippel, Maitlan Brown, Lauren Cheatle

Predicted Playing XI

Elsa Hunter Batter Mathilda Carmichael Batter Lauren Kua Batter Kate Peterson All-rounder Kate Pelle Wicket-keeper Caoimhe Bray Batter Frankie Nicklin All-rounder Eva Ragg All-rounder Lucy Finn Bowler Isabella Malgioglio Bowler Juliette Morton Bowler

Sydney Sixers Women Team Form

Sydney Sixers Women have one win in two matches thus far and are currently seventh on the table.

Melbourne Stars Women News & Player List

Melbourne Stars Women Player List

Meg Lanning, Olivia Henry, Sophie Reid (wk), Mia Perrin, Tess Flintoff, Sasha Moloney (c), Rhys McKenna, Zoe Samuel, Sophie Day, Maisy Gibson, Holly Spencer, Hasrat Gill, Indigo Noble

Predicted Playing XI

Meg Lanning Batter Olivia Henry Batter Mia Perrin Batter Tess Flintoff All-rounder Sophie Reid Wicket-keeper Sasha Moloney Batter Rhys McKenna All-rounder Zoe Samuel All-rounder Sophie Day Bowler Maisy Gibson Bowler Holly Spencer Bowler

Melbourne Stars Women Team Form

Melbourne Stars Women have one win in two matches thus far and are currently fourth on the table.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Head to Head

Sydney Sixers Women hold a slight edge in this fixture against Melbourne Stars Women 9-8. Last year both sides went head to head twice and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Sydney Sixers Women: 9

Melbourne Stars Women: 8

Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Betting Odds

Melbourne Stars Women to have a better opening partnership than Sydney Sixers Women

Melbourne Stars Women and Sydney Sixers Women head into this game after identical starts in this tournament as both sides have one win and one loss in two games thus far which makes this a potential four pointer game for both sides. Last season both sides went head to head twice in WBBL and both games were close matches as Melbourne Stars won the first game by two runs and then Sydney Sixers won the second match by four runs. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in both games thus far Melbourne Stars have had a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would once again have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Top Batters

Mathilda Carmichael to be Sydney Sixers Women’ top batter

Even though Mathilda Carmichael struggled in WBBL last season, she has been impressive thus far as she has scored 27 and 41 in the first two matches which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Meg Lanning to be Melbourne Stars Women’ top batter

Melbourne Stars struggled in the batting department so far but we are going to stick with her as she has been the most consistent batsman for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Top Bowlers

Juliette Morton to be Sydney Sixers Women’ top bowler

Juliette Morton missed the opening game against ACT Women but came back in the last game and was brilliant as she bagged three wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sophie Day to be Melbourne Stars Women’ top bowler

Even though Sophie Day only bagged one wicket in the last game she had a great game as she had an economy of six. She bagged two wickets in the opening game and was the leading wicket taker in WBBL which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.