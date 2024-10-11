SYT (Sydney Thunder Women) vs BRH (Brisbane Heat Women) Match Prediction SYT 45 % Chance of Winning BRH 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.79 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Megapari 1.812 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Batery 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Sydney Thunder Women take on Brisbane Heat Women in the opening game of the 2024 T20 Spring Challenge at North Sydney Oval, Sydney. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 11 at 04:30 AM IST.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Chance of Winning

Sydney Thunder Women had a solid campaign last season in Women BBL as they ended up fourth on the table and made the playoffs. They faced Brisbane Heat Women in the Eliminator round which turned out to be a one sided affair as Brisbane Heat won the game by 44 runs.

Much like their opponents, Brisbane Heat Women were brilliant last season as they made the finals last term. Brisbane Heat Women would be hoping to carry on their form as they head into this inaugural tournament. As per our calculations, Brisbane Heat Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Sydney Thunder Women’ chances of winning - 45%

Brisbane Heat Women’ chances of winning - 55%

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Sydney Thunder Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Anika Learoyd had an underwhelming campaign last season as she struggled for consistency throughout the tournament. In WBBL she scored 140 runs with an average of 15.55 which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Georgia Voll struggled last year in WBBL as in 17 matches she scored 206 runs with an average of 18.72. In the last game against Sydney Thunders she scored eight which makes us believe Voll would score low in the upcoming game.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last six of the eight matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Sydney Thunder Women News & Player List

Sydney Thunder Women Player List

Anika Learoyd, Claire Moore, Georgia Adams, Georgia Voll, Ella Briscoe, Hannah Darlington, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Tahlia Wilson (c) & (Wk), Ebony Hoskin, Jade Allen, Samantha Bates, Sienne Eve, Taneale Peschel

Predicted Playing XI

Claire Moore Batter Georgia Adams Batter Georgia Voll Batter Ella Briscoe All-rounder Tahlia Wilson Wicket-keeper Anika Learoyd Batter Ebony Hoskin All-rounder Hannah Darlington All-rounder Sammy-Jo Johnson Bowler Hannah Darlington Bowler Samantha Bates Bowler

Sydney Thunder Women Team Form

Sydney Thunder Women ended up fourth on the table in WBBL and made the playoffs last season where they were beaten by Brisbane Heat in the Elimination round.

Brisbane Heat Women News & Player List

Brisbane Heat Women Player List

Kira Holmes, Laura Harris, Ruby Strange, Charli Knott, Lucy Hamilton, Sianna Ginger, Georgia Redmayne (Wk), Lucy Bourke, Mikayla Wrigley, Lilli Hamilton, Lily Bassingthwaighte, Nicola Hancock

Predicted Playing XI

Kira Holmes Batter Laura Harris Batter Ruby Strange Batter Charli Knott All-rounder Georgia Redmayne Wicket-keeper Lucy Hamilton Batter Sianna Ginger All-rounder Mikayla Wrigley All-rounder Lilli Hamilton Bowler Lily Bassingthwaighte Bowler Nicola Hancock Bowler

Brisbane Heat Women Team Form

Brisbane Heat Women won eight of the 14 games last season in WBBL and ended up third on the table.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Head to Head

Brisbane Heat Women have had an upper hand in this fixture against Sydney Thunder Women 12-9. Last year both sides went head to head three times and Brisbane Heat Women won on two occasions.

Head to Head

Sydney Thunder Women: 9

Brisbane Heat Women: 12

Sydney Thunder Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Betting Odds

Sydney Thunder Women to have a better opening partnership than Brisbane Heat Women

Brisbane Heat Women and Sydney Thunder Women go head to head after both sides had a solid campaign last season in WBBL as both sides made the playoffs last term. There wasn’t much to separate the both sides in the group stages as they ended up third and fourth respectively with only one point separating the both teams. Brisbane Heat Women and Sydney Thunder Women went head to head three times last season and after Sydney Thunders won the first game, it was Brisbane Heat who dominated the next two matches. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Sydney Thunders had a better opening stand ini two of the three games which makes us believe they would once again end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming fixture.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Brisbane Heat Women T20 North Sydney Oval, null Sydney Thunder Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.15 Bet Now! Brisbane Heat Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.812 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.80 Bet Now!

Sydney Thunder Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Top Batters

Tahlia Wilson to be Sydney Thunder Women’ top batter

Tahlia Wilson was one of the most consistent batter for Sydney Thunder Women in WBBL last season. She scored 323 runs with an average of 29.36 which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Laura Harris to be Brisbane Heat Women’ top batter

Laura Harris only played four games last season in WBBL but we expect her to play a key role in this tournament and excel as she has showcased her class in the past which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Top Bowlers

Hannah Darlington to be Sydney Thunder Women’ top bowler

Hannah Darlington was sensational for Sydney Thunders in WBBL last season as she was one of the standout performers and with 22 wickets she was the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nicola Hancock to be Brisbane Heat Women’ top bowler

Nicola Hancock had a brilliant campaign in WBBL last season as she was one of the key bowlers last term and she managed to bag 23 wickets in 17 matches which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.