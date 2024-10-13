SYT (Sydney Thunder Women) vs MST (Melbourne Stars Women) Match Prediction
SYT
60%
Chance of Winning
MST
40%
T20
Allan Border Oval
Facts:
- With 22 wickets, Hannah Darlington was the leading wicket taker for Sydney Thunder Women in WBBL last season.
- With 27 wickets, Sophie Day was the leading wicket taker for Melbourne Stars Women in WBBL last season.
Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Chance of Winning
Sydney Thunder Women had a solid campaign last season in Women BBL as they ended up fourth on the table and made the playoffs. They struggled in the opening game in this tournament against Brisbane Heat Women as they failed to defend 151 runs and lost the game with nine wickets to spare.
Unlike their opponents, Melbourne Stars Women struggled last season in WBBL as they finished seventh on the table. They went head to head against Australian Capital Territory Women and lost the game by 38 runs. As per our calculations, Sydney Thunder Women are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Sydney Thunder Women’ chances of winning - 60%
- Melbourne Stars Women’ chances of winning - 40%
Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
We are going to stick with this tip once again as Anika Learoyd had a solid game in the last outing as she scored 39 off 31 balls and it's only a matter of time before she converts her starts into a big score. We believe she will score well in the upcoming game.
Tess Flintoff only played three games in WBBL last season and scored mere 37 runs with an average of 12.33 runs. In the opening game in this tournament she scored 15 which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.
Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 20C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.
Sydney Thunder Women News & Player List
Sydney Thunder Women Player List
Tahlia Wilson (c & wk), Georgia Voll, Anika Learoyd, Claire Moore, Georgia Adams, Hannah Darlington, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Taneale Peschel, Jade Allen, Ella Briscoe, Ebony Hoskin, Samantha Bates, Sienna Eve
Predicted Playing XI
|
Claire Moore
|
Batter
|
Georgia Adams
|
Batter
|
Georgia Voll
|
Batter
|
Ella Briscoe
|
All-rounder
|
Tahlia Wilson
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Anika Learoyd
|
Batter
|
Ebony Hoskin
|
All-rounder
|
Hannah Darlington
|
All-rounder
|
Sammy-Jo Johnson
|
Bowler
|
Hannah Darlington
|
Bowler
|
Taneale Peschel
|
Bowler
Sydney Thunder Women Team Form
Sydney Thunder Women ended up fourth on the table in WBBL and made the playoffs. In the opening game in this tournament they lost against Brisbane Thunder Women.
Melbourne Stars Women News & Player List
Melbourne Stars Women Player List
Meg Lanning, Olivia Henry, Sophie Reid (wk), Mia Perrin, Tess Flintoff, Sasha Moloney (c), Rhys McKenna, Zoe Samuel, Sophie Day, Maisy Gibson, Holly Spencer, Hasrat Gill, Indigo Noble
Predicted Playing XI
|
Meg Lanning
|
Batter
|
Olivia Henry
|
Batter
|
Mia Perrin
|
Batter
|
Tess Flintoff
|
All-rounder
|
Sophie Reid
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sasha Moloney
|
Batter
|
Rhys McKenna
|
All-rounder
|
Zoe Samuel
|
All-rounder
|
Sophie Day
|
Bowler
|
Maisy Gibson
|
Bowler
|
Holly Spencer
|
Bowler
Melbourne Stars Women Team Form
Melbourne Stars Women struggled in WBBL last season as they ended up seventh on the table and were beaten by ACT Women in the opening game in this tournament.
Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Head to Head
Sydney Thunder Women have dominated this fixture in the past against Melbourne Stars Women 11-4. Last year both sides went head to head twice and on both occasions Sydney Thunder Women won the game.
Head to Head
Sydney Thunder Women: 11
Melbourne Stars Women: 4
Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Betting Odds
Sydney Thunder Women to have a better opening partnership than Melbourne Stars Women
Melbourne Stars Women and Sydney Thunder Women head into this game after a disappointing start to the tournament as both sides suffered loss in the opening game. Both sides had a disappointing campaign last year in WBBL as both teams missed the playoffs. In head to head game Sydney Thunder Women dominated the matches on both occasions. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that in both games Sydney Thunder had a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game and its a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.
Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Top Batters
Tahlia Wilson to be Sydney Thunder Women’ top batter
Even though Tahlia Wilson did not have a great game in the last outing, we are going to stick with her as she was one of the most consistent batter for her side in WBBL which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Meg Lanning to be Melbourne Stars Women’ top batter
Melbourne Stars struggled in the batting department in the last game as they were bowled out for 109. Meg Lanning was the most consistent player last year for her side and we expect her to lead the way which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Top Bowlers
Hannah Darlington to be Sydney Thunder Women’ top bowler
Sydney Thunder bowlers failed to show up in the last game. Hannah Darlington was sensational for Sydney Thunders in WBBL and we expect her to have a great game in this fixture which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sophie Day to be Melbourne Stars Women’ top bowler
Sophie Day had a good game in the last outing as she bagged two wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game. With 27 wickets she was the leading wicket taker in WBBL which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Sydney Thunder Women
Parimatch