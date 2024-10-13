SYT (Sydney Thunder Women) vs MST (Melbourne Stars Women) Match Prediction SYT 60 % Chance of Winning MST 40 % Bet Now! Sydney Thunder Women take on Melbourne Stars Women in the ninth game of the 2024 T20 Spring Challenge at Allan Border Oval, Sydney. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 13 at 09:00 AM IST.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Chance of Winning

Sydney Thunder Women had a solid campaign last season in Women BBL as they ended up fourth on the table and made the playoffs. They struggled in the opening game in this tournament against Brisbane Heat Women as they failed to defend 151 runs and lost the game with nine wickets to spare.

Unlike their opponents, Melbourne Stars Women struggled last season in WBBL as they finished seventh on the table. They went head to head against Australian Capital Territory Women and lost the game by 38 runs. As per our calculations, Sydney Thunder Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Sydney Thunder Women’ chances of winning - 60%

Melbourne Stars Women’ chances of winning - 40%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

We are going to stick with this tip once again as Anika Learoyd had a solid game in the last outing as she scored 39 off 31 balls and it's only a matter of time before she converts her starts into a big score. We believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Tess Flintoff only played three games in WBBL last season and scored mere 37 runs with an average of 12.33 runs. In the opening game in this tournament she scored 15 which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 20C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

Sydney Thunder Women News & Player List

Sydney Thunder Women Player List

Tahlia Wilson (c & wk), Georgia Voll, Anika Learoyd, Claire Moore, Georgia Adams, Hannah Darlington, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Taneale Peschel, Jade Allen, Ella Briscoe, Ebony Hoskin, Samantha Bates, Sienna Eve

Predicted Playing XI

Claire Moore Batter Georgia Adams Batter Georgia Voll Batter Ella Briscoe All-rounder Tahlia Wilson Wicket-keeper Anika Learoyd Batter Ebony Hoskin All-rounder Hannah Darlington All-rounder Sammy-Jo Johnson Bowler Hannah Darlington Bowler Taneale Peschel Bowler

Sydney Thunder Women Team Form

Sydney Thunder Women ended up fourth on the table in WBBL and made the playoffs. In the opening game in this tournament they lost against Brisbane Thunder Women.

Melbourne Stars Women News & Player List

Melbourne Stars Women Player List

Meg Lanning, Olivia Henry, Sophie Reid (wk), Mia Perrin, Tess Flintoff, Sasha Moloney (c), Rhys McKenna, Zoe Samuel, Sophie Day, Maisy Gibson, Holly Spencer, Hasrat Gill, Indigo Noble

Predicted Playing XI

Meg Lanning Batter Olivia Henry Batter Mia Perrin Batter Tess Flintoff All-rounder Sophie Reid Wicket-keeper Sasha Moloney Batter Rhys McKenna All-rounder Zoe Samuel All-rounder Sophie Day Bowler Maisy Gibson Bowler Holly Spencer Bowler

Melbourne Stars Women Team Form

Melbourne Stars Women struggled in WBBL last season as they ended up seventh on the table and were beaten by ACT Women in the opening game in this tournament.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Head to Head

Sydney Thunder Women have dominated this fixture in the past against Melbourne Stars Women 11-4. Last year both sides went head to head twice and on both occasions Sydney Thunder Women won the game.

Head to Head

Sydney Thunder Women: 11

Melbourne Stars Women: 4

Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Betting Odds

Sydney Thunder Women to have a better opening partnership than Melbourne Stars Women

Melbourne Stars Women and Sydney Thunder Women head into this game after a disappointing start to the tournament as both sides suffered loss in the opening game. Both sides had a disappointing campaign last year in WBBL as both teams missed the playoffs. In head to head game Sydney Thunder Women dominated the matches on both occasions. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that in both games Sydney Thunder had a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game and its a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Top Batters

Tahlia Wilson to be Sydney Thunder Women’ top batter

Even though Tahlia Wilson did not have a great game in the last outing, we are going to stick with her as she was one of the most consistent batter for her side in WBBL which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Meg Lanning to be Melbourne Stars Women’ top batter

Melbourne Stars struggled in the batting department in the last game as they were bowled out for 109. Meg Lanning was the most consistent player last year for her side and we expect her to lead the way which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Top Bowlers

Hannah Darlington to be Sydney Thunder Women’ top bowler

Sydney Thunder bowlers failed to show up in the last game. Hannah Darlington was sensational for Sydney Thunders in WBBL and we expect her to have a great game in this fixture which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sophie Day to be Melbourne Stars Women’ top bowler

Sophie Day had a good game in the last outing as she bagged two wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game. With 27 wickets she was the leading wicket taker in WBBL which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.