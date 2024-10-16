SYT (Sydney Thunder Women) vs PES (Perth Scorchers Women) Match Prediction SYT 35 % Chance of Winning PES 65 % Bet Now! Sydney Thunder Women take on Perth Scorchers Women in the 16th game of the 2024 T20 Spring Challenge at Cricket Central, Sydney. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 16 at 09:00 AM IST.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Chance of Winning

Sydney Thunder Women had a solid campaign last season in Women BBL as they ended up fourth on the table and made the playoffs but have struggled to make an impact in this tournament as they have lost both games thus far. In the last game they were beaten by Melbourne Stars Women who won the tie with seven wickets to spare.

Much like their opponents, Perth Scorchers Women have struggled for consistency thus far and need a win in this game to have a chance to make the playoffs this term. In the last game they were beaten by Hobart Hurricanes who won the game by eight wickets. As per our calculations, Perth Scorchers Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Sydney Thunder Women’ chances of winning - 35%

Perth Scorchers Women’ chances of winning - 65%

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Sydney Thunder Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Maddy Darke did not have a great campaign in WBBL as she struggled for consistency. She has done well in this tournament thus far and has showcased consistency which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Even though Anika Learoyd did not have a great game in the last outing she was still one of the top scorers for her side in the match. In the opening game she scored 39 off 31 balls which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two of the three matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

Sydney Thunder Women News & Player List

Sydney Thunder Women Player List

Tahlia Wilson (c & wk), Georgia Voll, Anika Learoyd, Claire Moore, Georgia Adams, Hannah Darlington, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Taneale Peschel, Jade Allen, Ella Briscoe, Ebony Hoskin, Samantha Bates, Sienna Eve

Predicted Playing XI

Claire Moore Batter Georgia Adams Batter Georgia Voll Batter Ella Briscoe All-rounder Tahlia Wilson Wicket-keeper Anika Learoyd Batter Ebony Hoskin All-rounder Hannah Darlington All-rounder Sammy-Jo Johnson Bowler Hannah Darlington Bowler Taneale Peschel Bowler

Sydney Thunder Women Team Form

Sydney Thunder Women remain the only side who have yet to register a single point as they have lost both games thus far.

Perth Scorchers Women News & Player List

Perth Scorchers Women Player List

Maddy Darke, Bhavi Devchand, Ines Mckeon, Mikayla Hinkley, Chloe Piparo, Rebecca Mcgrath, Lilly Mills, Chloe Bartholomew, Stella Campbell, Zoe Britcliffe, Charis Bekker

Predicted Playing XI

Bhavi Devchand Batter Ines Mckeon Batter Mikayla Hinkley Batter Chloe Piparo All-rounder Maddy Darke Wicket-keeper Rebecca Mcgrath Batter Lilly Mills All-rounder Chloe Bartholomew All-rounder Stella Campbell Bowler Zoe Britcliffe Bowler Charis Bekker Bowler

Perth Scorchers Women Team Form

Perth Scorchers Women have one win in two matches thus far and are currently eighth on the table.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Head to Head

Perth Scorchers Women hold a slight edge in this fixture against Sydney Thunder Women 11-8. Last year both sides went head to head twice and both sides managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Sydney Thunder Women: 8

Perth Scorchers Women: 11

Sydney Thunder Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Betting Odds

Perth Scorchers Women to have a better opening partnership than Sydney Thunder Women

Perth Scorchers Women and Sydney Thunder Women head into this game after an identical start to the tournament where both sides have struggled to make an impact and need a positive result to have an outside chance of making the playoffs in this campaign. Sydney Thunders remain the only side in this tournament who are yet to register a single point as they have lost both games thus far. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in both games thus far Sydney Thunders have conceded a better opening partnership which makes us believe Perth Scorchers Women would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Top Batters

Tahlia Wilson to be Sydney Thunder Women’ top batter

Even though Tahlia Wilson did not have a great game in the last outing, we are going to stick with her as she was one of the most consistent batter for her side in WBBL which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Chloe Piparo to be Perth Scorchers Women’ top batter

Even though Chloe Piparo did not score well in the last game, we are going to stick with her as she has been brilliant in the tournament and is the top run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sydney Thunder Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Top Bowlers

Hannah Darlington to be Sydney Thunder Women’ top bowler

Hannah Darlington did not have a great game in the last outing, regardless we are going to stick with her as she has been pretty consistent for Sydney Thunders which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Bhavi Devchand to be Perth Scorchers Women’ top bowler

Bhavi Devchand did not bowl the last game and Perth Scorchers struggled in the bowling department as they lost the game by eight wickets. Devchand has bagged three wickets thus far which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.