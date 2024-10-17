SYT (Sydney Thunder Women) vs SYS (Sydney Sixers Women) Match Prediction
SYT
55%
Chance of Winning
SYS
45%
T20
Cricket Central
Facts:
- With 101 runs, Erin Burns is the leading run scorer for Sydney Sixers Women in this tournament.
- With 115 runs, Anika Learoyd is the leading run scorer for Sydney Thunders Women in this tournament.
Sydney Thunder Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Chance of Winning
Sydney Thunder Women had a dismal start to the campaign as they lost back to back games against Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Stars. In the last game Sydney Thunders managed to turn things around as they dominated Perth Scorchers and have given themself an outside chance of making the playoffs this season.
Much like their opponents, Sydney Sixers Women have struggled to make an impact in this tournament and even though mathematically they still have a chance to make the playoffs, it's highly unlikely they do so. As per our calculations, Sydney Thunder Women are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Sydney Thunder Women’ chances of winning - 55%
- Sydney Sixers Women’ chances of winning - 45%
Sydney Thunder Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Kate Pelle struggled to make an impact last year in WBBL as she scored 37 runs in 14 matches with an average of 5.28. Her struggles have continued in the last few games which makes us believe she will struggle to score well in the upcoming game.
Anika Learoyd has had a brilliant campaign thus far as she has scored 115 and is the leading run scorer for her side. In the last game she scored a half century which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.
Sydney Thunder Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.
Sydney Thunder Women News & Player List
Sydney Thunder Women Player List
Tahlia Wilson (c & wk), Georgia Voll, Anika Learoyd, Claire Moore, Georgia Adams, Hannah Darlington, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Taneale Peschel, Jade Allen, Ella Briscoe, Ebony Hoskin, Samantha Bates, Sienna Eve
Predicted Playing XI
|
Claire Moore
|
Batter
|
Georgia Adams
|
Batter
|
Georgia Voll
|
Batter
|
Ella Briscoe
|
All-rounder
|
Tahlia Wilson
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Anika Learoyd
|
Batter
|
Ebony Hoskin
|
All-rounder
|
Hannah Darlington
|
All-rounder
|
Sammy-Jo Johnson
|
Bowler
|
Hannah Darlington
|
Bowler
|
Taneale Peschel
|
Bowler
Sydney Thunder Women Team Form
Sydney Thunder Women lost the first two games but bounced back in the last game as they beat Perth Scorchers by 61 runs.
Sydney Sixers Women News & Player List
Sydney Sixers Women Player List
Kate Pelle (wk), Elsa Hunter, Mathilda Carmichael (c), Lauren Kua, Kate Peterson, Caoimhe Bray, Frankie Nicklin, Eva Ragg, Lucy Finn, Isabella Malgioglio, Juliette Morton, Erin Burns, Courtney Grace Sippel, Maitlan Brown, Lauren Cheatle
Predicted Playing XI
|
Elsa Hunter
|
Batter
|
Mathilda Carmichael
|
Batter
|
Erin Burns
|
Batter
|
Kate Peterson
|
All-rounder
|
Kate Pelle
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Caoimhe Bray
|
Batter
|
Frankie Nicklin
|
All-rounder
|
Eva Ragg
|
All-rounder
|
Lucy Finn
|
Bowler
|
Isabella Malgioglio
|
Bowler
|
Juliette Morton
|
Bowler
Sydney Sixers Women Team Form
Sydney Sixers Women have one win in two matches thus far and are currently seventh on the table.
Sydney Thunder Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Head to Head
Sydney Sixers Women hold a slight edge in this fixture against Sydney Thunder Women 10-7. Last year both sides went head to head twice and both sides managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head
Sydney Thunder Women: 7
Sydney Sixers Women: 10
Sydney Thunder Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Betting Odds
Sydney Sixers Women to have a better opening partnership than Sydney Thunder Women
Sydney Sixers Women and Sydney Thunder Women head into this game with both sides mathematically still in the race to make the playoffs this term. Both sides have had a disappointing campaign thus far, Sydney Thunders head into this game after an impressive win in the last game against Perth Scorchers as they won the game by 61 runs and they also had a better opening partnership in the game. Sydney Sixers have struggled for consistency in the batting department and have conceded a bigger opening stand in two of the last three games which makes us believe Sydney Thunders would end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Sydney Thunder Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Top Batters
Tahlia Wilson to be Sydney Thunder Women’ top batter
Tahlia Wilson was sensational in the last game as she scored 81 off 57 balls as Sydney Thunders registered their first win of the season. She has been consistent throughout the campaign which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Erin Burns to be Sydney Sixers Women’ top batter
Erin Burns has had a brilliant campaign thus far as she has scored 101 runs and is the leading scorer for her side. In the last game she scored 65 off 49 balls and was the top scorer in the game which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sydney Thunder Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Top Bowlers
Hannah Darlington to be Sydney Thunder Women’ top bowler
Hannah Darlington was exceptional in the last game against Perth Scorchers as she bagged three wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Juliette Morton to be Sydney Sixers Women’ top bowler
Juliette Morton was once again impressive in the last game as she ended the game with best bowling figures for her side. With four wickets she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Sydney Thunder Women
- Sydney Thunder Women’ to win - 1.80 (PariMatch)
- Sydney Sixers Women’ to win - 2.00 (PariMatch)
Parimatch