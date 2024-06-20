Afghanistan vs India Match Prediction AFG 16 % Chance of Winning IND 84 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.19 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.2 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.186 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR India and Afghanistan will clash in the 43rd game of the T20 World Cup 2024. The match will be played at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados on June 20. The match will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

Afghanistan vs India Chance of Winning

Afghanistan stunned everyone with their massive victories in the competition. They put up impressive performances with the bat and the ball to finish second in the group standings. The team earned 6 points and has a net run rate of 1.835 in the tournament. The team lost their last game against the West Indies but will be coming in strong in the next fixture against India.

India has been one of the favourites and have come unbeaten from the tough pitches of New York. They won all their games in the Group stage and finished atop the Group A standings. The team possessed 7 points and a net run rate of 1.137 in the competition. They will hope to continue their rhythm and win this match too

Afghanistan’s chance of winning: 16%

India’s chance of winning: 84%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Afghanistan vs India Betting Tips

Afghanistan to score under 14.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Afghanistan has produced one of the best opening partnerships in the competition. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran opened for the side in the competition. Gurbaz and Zadran average at 41.75 & 38.00 in the competition respectively. The pair has secured 153, 103, 8 & 0 runs before their first dismissal in four games. Despite their great opening partnerships, India’s bowling unit will present a massive challenge for Afghanistan. Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya make a fantastic bowling combination in the competition and conceded 7, 26 & 0 before picking their first wicket in their campaign so far. That said, Afghanistan will lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds India’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 24.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Afghanistan’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 14.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: India 1.54 Bet on Parimatch

Afghanistan vs India Toss Prediction

The five World Cup fixtures held at the Kensington Oval have yielded markedly disparate batting outcomes. Notably, no team managed to surpass Australia's total of 164-5 against Oman, with Australia themselves shattering their own score again. This upcoming day match will be contested on a new pitch, reputed to be the finest on the square. Both teams will look to bat first and post a good score on board on this pitch here as the pitch might slow down further as the match progresses.

Weather Report

Barbados will have bright and sunny weather with no chances of rain interruptions expected on the match day.

India Player List

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma © Batter Virat Kohli Batter Rishabh Pant Wicket-keeper Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter Suryakumar Yadav Batter Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder Hardik Pandya All-rounder Mohammad Siraj Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler Jasprit Bumrah Bowler Kuldeep Yadav Bowler

India Team Form

India have been fantastic with the bat and the ball in the competition. They have struggled with the bat in the competition but their batters are going to back the team in the next game.

Afghanistan Players List

Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik

Predicted Playing XI

Rashid Khan (c) All-rounder Ibrahim Zadran Batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Gulbadin Naib Batter Azmatullah Omarzai All-rounder Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Najibullah Zadran Batter Mujeeb ur Rahman Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler Karim Janat Batter

Afghanistan Recent Form

Afghanistan were having a strong campaign but they relied too much on their bowling order. The team lost their last game against the West Indies. They leaked too many runs in the last game and could only score 114/10 while chasing the target. The team has to do better with their batting order.

Afghanistan vs India Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed 8 times where India leads the tally by 6-0.

India won- 6

Afghanistan won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 2

Afghanistan vs India Betting Odds

After three wins, Afghanistan clashed against the West Indies in their last outing. Batting first, West Indies amassed 218/5 in 20 overs. It was a poor bowling outing from Afghanistan. They leaked too many runs and made a few fielding errors in the game. Gulbadin Naib picked 2 wickets in the match. Chasing was tough right from the start. Their batters lost their wickets one-by-one in the game and settled for 114/10. West Indies won the game by 104 runs. Ibrahim Zadran smashed 38 runs while Azmatullah Omarzai registered 23 runs in the game.

India’s last game against Canada was called off due to bad weather. India faced USA before that and managed to win the game by 7 wickets. Batting first, USA scored 110/8 in the game. Arshdeep Singh came up with 4 wickets while Hardik Pandya picked 2 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, India scored 111/3 in the game, winning it by 7 wickets. Suryakumar Yadav (50*) and Shivam Dube (31*) led their team to the victory and finished the innings. India will be coming in confident with their strong squad in the next game.

Afghanistan vs India T20i Kensington Oval, Bridgetown Afghanistan Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 4.77 Bet Now! India Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.2 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.186 Bet Now!

Afghanistan vs India Top Batters

Rahmanullah Gurbaz to be the top batter for Afghanistan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz is one of the top batters from Afghanistan. The batter recently finished playing in the IPL and delivered promising performances. Gurbaz knocked 76, 80, 11 & 0 in the four games of the competition. He averages at 41.75 in the tournament and will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Virat Kohli to be the top batter for India

Virat Kohli averages 49.90 in the T20I format and is the best stand-out batter of the squad. He averages at 67.00 against Afghanistan. He had a poor start to his world cup campaign but will be looking to score high in the next game.

Afghanistan vs India Top Bowlers

Fazalhaq Farooqi to be the top bowler for Afghanistan

Fazalhaq Farooqi has been very aggressive with the ball in the competition. He has taken 12 wickets in 4 games and helped his team clinch the victories in the competition. He will come in as the best bowler from the side in the next clash.

Jasprit Bumrah to be the top bowler for India

Jasprit Bumrah is the best bowler among the ranks of India. He has picked 5 wickets in 3 games of the competition. His economy rate reads as 4.09 in the tournament. He will be instrumental in the next game against Afghanistan.