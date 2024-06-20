Afghanistan vs India Match Prediction
AFG
16%
Chance of Winning
IND
84%
T20i
Kensington Oval
Facts:
- India leads the tally by 6-0 in the last 8 clashes between the sides.
- India finished at the top of their group table whereas Afghanistan finished at the second spot of the Group C standings.
Afghanistan vs India Chance of Winning
Afghanistan stunned everyone with their massive victories in the competition. They put up impressive performances with the bat and the ball to finish second in the group standings. The team earned 6 points and has a net run rate of 1.835 in the tournament. The team lost their last game against the West Indies but will be coming in strong in the next fixture against India.
India has been one of the favourites and have come unbeaten from the tough pitches of New York. They won all their games in the Group stage and finished atop the Group A standings. The team possessed 7 points and a net run rate of 1.137 in the competition. They will hope to continue their rhythm and win this match too
- Afghanistan’s chance of winning: 16%
- India’s chance of winning: 84%
Afghanistan vs India Betting Tips
Afghanistan to score under 14.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)
Afghanistan has produced one of the best opening partnerships in the competition. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran opened for the side in the competition. Gurbaz and Zadran average at 41.75 & 38.00 in the competition respectively. The pair has secured 153, 103, 8 & 0 runs before their first dismissal in four games. Despite their great opening partnerships, India’s bowling unit will present a massive challenge for Afghanistan. Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya make a fantastic bowling combination in the competition and conceded 7, 26 & 0 before picking their first wicket in their campaign so far. That said, Afghanistan will lose an early wicket in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
India’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 24.5 runs
Afghanistan’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 14.5 runs
Best Opening Partnership: India
Afghanistan vs India Toss Prediction
The five World Cup fixtures held at the Kensington Oval have yielded markedly disparate batting outcomes. Notably, no team managed to surpass Australia's total of 164-5 against Oman, with Australia themselves shattering their own score again. This upcoming day match will be contested on a new pitch, reputed to be the finest on the square. Both teams will look to bat first and post a good score on board on this pitch here as the pitch might slow down further as the match progresses.
Weather Report
Barbados will have bright and sunny weather with no chances of rain interruptions expected on the match day.
India Player List
Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rohit Sharma ©
|
Batter
|
Virat Kohli
|
Batter
|
Rishabh Pant
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Yashasvi Jaiswal
|
Batter
|
Suryakumar Yadav
|
Batter
|
Ravindra Jadeja
|
All-rounder
|
Hardik Pandya
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammad Siraj
|
Bowler
|
Arshdeep Singh
|
Bowler
|
Jasprit Bumrah
|
Bowler
|
Kuldeep Yadav
|
Bowler
India Team Form
India have been fantastic with the bat and the ball in the competition. They have struggled with the bat in the competition but their batters are going to back the team in the next game.
Afghanistan Players List
Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rashid Khan (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Ibrahim Zadran
|
Batter
|
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Gulbadin Naib
|
Batter
|
Azmatullah Omarzai
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammad Nabi
|
All-rounder
|
Najibullah Zadran
|
Batter
|
Mujeeb ur Rahman
|
Bowler
|
Naveen-ul-Haq
|
Bowler
|
Fazalhaq Farooqi
|
Bowler
|
Karim Janat
|
Batter
Afghanistan Recent Form
Afghanistan were having a strong campaign but they relied too much on their bowling order. The team lost their last game against the West Indies. They leaked too many runs in the last game and could only score 114/10 while chasing the target. The team has to do better with their batting order.
Afghanistan vs India Head-to-Head Record
The sides have clashed 8 times where India leads the tally by 6-0.
India won- 6
Afghanistan won- 0
No result/ Abandoned- 2
Afghanistan vs India Betting Odds
After three wins, Afghanistan clashed against the West Indies in their last outing. Batting first, West Indies amassed 218/5 in 20 overs. It was a poor bowling outing from Afghanistan. They leaked too many runs and made a few fielding errors in the game. Gulbadin Naib picked 2 wickets in the match. Chasing was tough right from the start. Their batters lost their wickets one-by-one in the game and settled for 114/10. West Indies won the game by 104 runs. Ibrahim Zadran smashed 38 runs while Azmatullah Omarzai registered 23 runs in the game.
India’s last game against Canada was called off due to bad weather. India faced USA before that and managed to win the game by 7 wickets. Batting first, USA scored 110/8 in the game. Arshdeep Singh came up with 4 wickets while Hardik Pandya picked 2 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, India scored 111/3 in the game, winning it by 7 wickets. Suryakumar Yadav (50*) and Shivam Dube (31*) led their team to the victory and finished the innings. India will be coming in confident with their strong squad in the next game.
Afghanistan vs India
T20i
Kensington Oval, Bridgetown
Afghanistan vs India Top Batters
Rahmanullah Gurbaz to be the top batter for Afghanistan
Rahmanullah Gurbaz is one of the top batters from Afghanistan. The batter recently finished playing in the IPL and delivered promising performances. Gurbaz knocked 76, 80, 11 & 0 in the four games of the competition. He averages at 41.75 in the tournament and will be expected to bat well in the next game.
Virat Kohli to be the top batter for India
Virat Kohli averages 49.90 in the T20I format and is the best stand-out batter of the squad. He averages at 67.00 against Afghanistan. He had a poor start to his world cup campaign but will be looking to score high in the next game.
Afghanistan vs India Top Bowlers
Fazalhaq Farooqi to be the top bowler for Afghanistan
Fazalhaq Farooqi has been very aggressive with the ball in the competition. He has taken 12 wickets in 4 games and helped his team clinch the victories in the competition. He will come in as the best bowler from the side in the next clash.
Jasprit Bumrah to be the top bowler for India
Jasprit Bumrah is the best bowler among the ranks of India. He has picked 5 wickets in 3 games of the competition. His economy rate reads as 4.09 in the tournament. He will be instrumental in the next game against Afghanistan.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
India
Afghanistan to win @ 4.77 (Parimatch)
India to win @ 1.19 (Parimatch)
Parimatch