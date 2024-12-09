Andhra vs Uttar Pradesh Match Prediction
ANDP
55%
Chance of Winning
UTP
45%
T20
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium
Facts:
- With 303 runs, Srikar Bharat is the leading run scorer for Andhra in this campaign.
- With 11 wickets, Vineet Panwar is the leading wicket taker for Uttar Pradesh in this tournament.
Andhra vs Uttar Pradesh Match Prediction
Andhra take on Uttar Pradesh in the Pre Quarter Finals 2 of the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 09 at 04:30 PM IST.
Andhra vs Uttar Pradesh Chance of Winning
Andhra had a phenomenal run in the group stages as they won five games on the bounce, their defeat in the final game against Mumbai ended up being the deciding factor as Andhra ended up second on the table. In the last game Andhra failed to defend 229 runs as Mumbai won the game with four wickets to spare.
Uttar Pradesh did not have a great start to the tournament as they lost the opening game against Delhi but managed to turn things around as they lost once in the last six games and ended up second on the table. As per our calculations, Andhra are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Andhra ’ chances of winning - 55%
- Uttar Pradesh’ chances of winning - 45%
Andhra vs Uttar Pradesh Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
The Andhra skipper Ricky Bhui has had a solid campaign thus far as he has scored 266 runs with an average of 66.50 which showcases his consistency. We believe Bhui will score well in the upcoming game.
Nitish Rana has struggled to make an impact thus far as in seven matches he has scored 105 runs with an average of 17.50 runs which clearly showcases his struggles. We believe Rana would score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Andhra Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5
Uttar Pradesh Opening Partnership to be Over 18.5
Best Opening partnership to be Andhra
Andhra vs Uttar Pradesh Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three of the four games has been won by the team that batted first, regardless we expect both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 20C.
Andhra News & Player List
Andhra Player List
Srikar Bharat (wk), Ashwin Hebbar, Shaik Rasheed, Pyla Avinash, Ricky Bhui (c), Bodhala Kumar, SDNV Prasad, KV Sasikanth, Kodavandla Sudharsan, Satyanarayana Raju, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Vamsi Krishna, Girinath Reddy, Tripurana Vijay, Maramreddy Reddy, Bailapudi Yeswanth, Vinay
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ashwin Hebbar
|
Batter
|
Ricky Bhui
|
Batter
|
KV Sasikanth
|
Batter
|
SDNV Prasad
|
Batter
|
Srikar Bharat
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Pyla Avinash
|
Batter
|
Shaik Rasheed
|
All-rounder
|
Bodhala Kumar
|
All-rounder
|
Kodavandla Sudharsan
|
Bowler
|
Satyanarayana Raju
|
Bowler
|
Cheepurapalli Stephen
|
Bowler
Andhra Team Form
Andhra head into this series after an impressive win against England in the three game series 2-1.
Uttar Pradesh News & Player List
Uttar Pradesh Player List
Madhav Kaushik, Aryan Juyal (wk), Priyam Garg, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Sameer Rizvi, Vipraj Nigam, Shivam Mavi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Mohsin Khan, Vineet Panwar, Piyush Chawla, Karn Sharma, Yash Dayal, Shivam Sharma, Aaqib Khan , Karthikeya Jaiswal, Swastik Chikara, Aaditya Sharma
Predicted Playing XI
|
Madhav Kaushik
|
Batter
|
Priyam Garg
|
Batter
|
Nitish Rana
|
Batter
|
Rinku Singh
|
Batter
|
Aryan Juyal
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sameer Rizvi
|
Batter
|
Vipraj Nigam
|
All-rounder
|
Shivam Mavi
|
All-rounder
|
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|
Bowler
|
Mohsin Khan
|
Bowler
|
Vineet Panwar
|
Bowler
Uttar Pradesh Team Form
Uttar Pradesh did not have a great start but they managed to win five of the last six games and ended up third on the table.
Andhra vs Uttar Pradesh Head to Head
This would be the first time Andhra and Uttar Pradesh go head to head in the T20 format.
Andhra vs Uttar Pradesh Betting Odds
Andhra to have a better opening partnership than Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh and Andhra go head to head in this penultimate game with both sides eyeing a place in the Quarterfinals this season. This would be the first time both sides go head to head in the T20 format. Andhra has had a sublime campaign thus far as they have won five of the six games, what makes this tip so enticing is the fact in five of the six matches they have had a better opening partnership. On the other hand Uttar Pradesh has conceded a bigger opening partnership in each of the last two matches which makes us believe Andhra would end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Andhra vs Uttar Pradesh
T20
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, null
Andhra vs Uttar Pradesh Top Batters
Srikar Bharat to be Andhra’ top batter
Srikar Bharat continued his brilliant form in the last game against Mumbai as he scored 93 runs and with 303 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Rinku Singh to be Uttar Pradesh’ top batter
Rinku Singh was impressive in the last game against Jharkhand as he scored 45 and was the leading run scorer in the game. With 240 runs he is the leading run scorer for UP which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Andhra vs Uttar Pradesh Top Bowlers
Cheepurapalli Stephen to be Andhra’ top bowler
Cheepurapalli Stephen had a brilliant game in the last match against Mumbai as he bagged four wickets and had the best bowling figures. With 13 wickets, he has been pretty consistent which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Vineet Panwar to be Uttar Pradesh’ top bowler
Vineet Panwar has had an incredible tournament thus far as he has been the most consistent bowler for UP and with 11 wickets he is also the leading wicket taker for UP which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Andhra
- Andhra to win - 1.90 (PariMatch)
- Uttar Pradesh to win - 1.90 (PariMatch)
Parimatch