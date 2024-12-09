Facts: With 303 runs, Srikar Bharat is the leading run scorer for Andhra in this campaign.

With 11 wickets, Vineet Panwar is the leading wicket taker for Uttar Pradesh in this tournament.

Andhra vs Uttar Pradesh Match Prediction

Andhra take on Uttar Pradesh in the Pre Quarter Finals 2 of the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 09 at 04:30 PM IST.

Andhra vs Uttar Pradesh Chance of Winning

Andhra had a phenomenal run in the group stages as they won five games on the bounce, their defeat in the final game against Mumbai ended up being the deciding factor as Andhra ended up second on the table. In the last game Andhra failed to defend 229 runs as Mumbai won the game with four wickets to spare.

Uttar Pradesh did not have a great start to the tournament as they lost the opening game against Delhi but managed to turn things around as they lost once in the last six games and ended up second on the table. As per our calculations, Andhra are favourites in the upcoming game.

Andhra ’ chances of winning - 55%

Uttar Pradesh’ chances of winning - 45%

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Andhra vs Uttar Pradesh Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

The Andhra skipper Ricky Bhui has had a solid campaign thus far as he has scored 266 runs with an average of 66.50 which showcases his consistency. We believe Bhui will score well in the upcoming game.

Nitish Rana has struggled to make an impact thus far as in seven matches he has scored 105 runs with an average of 17.50 runs which clearly showcases his struggles. We believe Rana would score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Andhra Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Uttar Pradesh Opening Partnership to be Over 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening partnership to be Andhra 1.74 Bet on Parimatch

Andhra vs Uttar Pradesh Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three of the four games has been won by the team that batted first, regardless we expect both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 20C.

Andhra News & Player List

Andhra Player List

Srikar Bharat (wk), Ashwin Hebbar, Shaik Rasheed, Pyla Avinash, Ricky Bhui (c), Bodhala Kumar, SDNV Prasad, KV Sasikanth, Kodavandla Sudharsan, Satyanarayana Raju, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Vamsi Krishna, Girinath Reddy, Tripurana Vijay, Maramreddy Reddy, Bailapudi Yeswanth, Vinay







Predicted Playing XI









Ashwin Hebbar Batter Ricky Bhui Batter KV Sasikanth Batter SDNV Prasad Batter Srikar Bharat Wicket-keeper Pyla Avinash Batter Shaik Rasheed All-rounder Bodhala Kumar All-rounder Kodavandla Sudharsan Bowler Satyanarayana Raju Bowler Cheepurapalli Stephen Bowler

Andhra Team Form

Andhra head into this series after an impressive win against England in the three game series 2-1.

Uttar Pradesh News & Player List

Uttar Pradesh Player List

Madhav Kaushik, Aryan Juyal (wk), Priyam Garg, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Sameer Rizvi, Vipraj Nigam, Shivam Mavi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Mohsin Khan, Vineet Panwar, Piyush Chawla, Karn Sharma, Yash Dayal, Shivam Sharma, Aaqib Khan , Karthikeya Jaiswal, Swastik Chikara, Aaditya Sharma

Predicted Playing XI







Madhav Kaushik Batter Priyam Garg Batter Nitish Rana Batter Rinku Singh Batter Aryan Juyal Wicket-keeper Sameer Rizvi Batter Vipraj Nigam All-rounder Shivam Mavi All-rounder Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowler Mohsin Khan Bowler Vineet Panwar Bowler

Uttar Pradesh Team Form

Uttar Pradesh did not have a great start but they managed to win five of the last six games and ended up third on the table.

Andhra vs Uttar Pradesh Head to Head

This would be the first time Andhra and Uttar Pradesh go head to head in the T20 format.

Andhra vs Uttar Pradesh Betting Odds

Andhra to have a better opening partnership than Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh and Andhra go head to head in this penultimate game with both sides eyeing a place in the Quarterfinals this season. This would be the first time both sides go head to head in the T20 format. Andhra has had a sublime campaign thus far as they have won five of the six games, what makes this tip so enticing is the fact in five of the six matches they have had a better opening partnership. On the other hand Uttar Pradesh has conceded a bigger opening partnership in each of the last two matches which makes us believe Andhra would end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Andhra vs Uttar Pradesh T20 M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, null Andhra Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.83 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.923 Bet Now! Uttar Pradesh Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.90 Bet Now!

Andhra vs Uttar Pradesh Top Batters

Srikar Bharat to be Andhra’ top batter

Srikar Bharat continued his brilliant form in the last game against Mumbai as he scored 93 runs and with 303 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rinku Singh to be Uttar Pradesh’ top batter

Rinku Singh was impressive in the last game against Jharkhand as he scored 45 and was the leading run scorer in the game. With 240 runs he is the leading run scorer for UP which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Andhra vs Uttar Pradesh Top Bowlers

Cheepurapalli Stephen to be Andhra’ top bowler

Cheepurapalli Stephen had a brilliant game in the last match against Mumbai as he bagged four wickets and had the best bowling figures. With 13 wickets, he has been pretty consistent which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Vineet Panwar to be Uttar Pradesh’ top bowler

Vineet Panwar has had an incredible tournament thus far as he has been the most consistent bowler for UP and with 11 wickets he is also the leading wicket taker for UP which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Andhra Andhra to win - 1.90 (PariMatch)

Uttar Pradesh to win - 1.90 (PariMatch) This would be the first time Uttar Pradesh and Andhra go head to head in the T20 format. Andhra have lost just once in the group stages and have looked far more dominant. The bookmakers seem to be sitting on the edge in this game but we believe you should back Andhra in this game as they would qualify for the Quarterfinals come Dec 09. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







