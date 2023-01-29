Australia Women vs Pakistan Women, 3rd T20I International AUS Chance of Winning PAK Bet now! After a very forgettable ODI series, the Pakistan women's team would want to end the series on a high note. The third match of the T-20I series will be played at the Manuka Oval, Canberra on January 29, 2023. The AUS-W team on the other side would like to continue their domination over the PAK-W team in the series. They defeated the PAK-W team in all three ODIs with huge margins which include a 100+ run victory and a 10-wicket victory.

Facts Both the teams haven't played against each other for a long time and it is expected that the Australia Women's Cricket Team will win this series without many problems since they are playing at home.

Meg Lanning has been undoubtedly one of the star players for the Australia Women's Cricket Team for a long time now.

The recent matches have been in the favour of the Australian Women's cricket team and with the players like Ellyse Perry and many more presents in the team who have already been in the record books against Pakistan.

AUS-W vs PAK-W Chance of Winning

The AUS-W team is ranked first in the ICC women's rankings, while the PW team is ranked seventh, indicating a significant gap in skill level in the shorter form of the game. The AUS-W squad easily defeated the PAK-W team in the recently finished ODI series, while the PAK-W team failed to score runs and take wickets. Given the AUSW team's global supremacy in the short format of the game, it is very likely that AUSW will dominate for a significant portion of the game. The current form and team line-ups indicate that AUSW will have an easy win in the match.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

AUS-W vs PAK-W Prediction and Betting Tips 2022

The AUS-W team easily seems to be the front-runner when it comes to the match between AUS-W and PAK-W. In the recently concluded ODI series, Beth Mooney and Phoebe Litchfield looked in exceptional form. Apart from them Meg Lanning also toyed with Pakistani bowling. In the bowling department, while Meghan Schutt remained wicketless, she was very economical. The Pakistani team on the other side struggled to both score runs and take wickets. Only Nida Dar managed to impress the fans both with the bat and the ball.

The Australian team will bank on the likes of their heavyweight Beth Mooney and their seasoned T-20 player Tahlia McGrath to score big. Tahlia McGrath was in red hot form in the BBL and on her day no bowler would like to face her. The Pakistani team would have to find ways to dismiss the Australian big hitter. In the bowling department, Darcie Brown would love to continue her good run from the ODI series. She can swing the ball on both sides and her bouncers are a nightmare for any batsman.

The PAK-W team will bank heavily on their star all-rounder Nida Dar and their seasoned batsman Javeria Khan to score big and provide a big total. However, defeating AUS-W in Australia is a humongous task and seems highly unlikely.

AUS-W vs PAK-W Match Toss Prediction

The Manuka oval is traditionally a good batting wicket and considering the batting prowess that Australia possesses, they might want to bat first if they win the toss. The Pakistani women's team has also seemed to be harmless thus that would give them more reasons to bat and set a big total first.

Weather Report

Manuka Oval would see 31 degrees Celsius on January 29 with no probability of rain. It will be a sunny day and fans will be in for a fine game of cricket.

AUS-W Players List

The AUS-W has a big bench to select from, however, they might be tempted to go with a mix of seasoned and new players. The team appears to be strong on all fronts, whether batting, bowling, or fielding. The squad has been working well as a unit.

AUS-W team for T20I:

Kim Garth, Jess Jonassen, Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry, Nicola Carey, Megan Schutt, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Darcie Brown, Grace Harris, Heather Graham, Kim Garth, Georgia Wareham.

AUS-W predicted playing XI:

Name of the Player Role of the Player Meg Lanning Batsman Tahlia McGrath Batsman Beth Mooney WK-Batsman Ellyse Perry Allrounder Ashleigh Gardener Allrounder Annabel Sutherland Allrounder Kim Garth Allrounder Alana King Bowler Meghan Schutt Bowler Jess Jonassen Bowler Darcie Brown Bowler

AUS-W Team Form

They looked well on all fronts in the just-finished ODI series. They controlled all three aspects of the game. The AUSW squad has been in terrific form recently, having defeated the Indian women's cricket team in a five-match T-20 series before this series. Beth Money scored 205 runs in the series, while Ashley Gardner, the Man of the Series, scored 115 runs and grabbed 7 wickets.

PAK-W Player List

The Pakistani team didn’t look to be comfortable in the series be it either in bowling or batting. They also are in a psychologically disadvantaged position as they got thrashed in the ODI series. They've struggled to find a core group of 11. However, if the PAK-W players don't hurry in the key portion of the match and play as a team, they have a chance to win.

PAK-W team for T20I:

Ayesha Naseem, Javeria Khan, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Ameen, Aliya Riyaz, Bismah Maroof (c), Fatima Sana, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Muneeba Ali, Sidra Nawaz, Aiman Answer, Diana Baig, Ghulam Fatima, Kainat Imtiaz, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan

PAK-W Team predicted playing XI.

Name of the Player Role of the Player Javeria Khan Batsman Aliyah Riaz Batsman Muneeba Ali WK-Batsman Bismah Maroof Allrounder Nida Dar Allrounder Omaima Sohail Allrounder Aiman Anwer Bowler Nashra Sandhu Bowler Ayeha Naseem Bowler Nagaho Chishi Bowler Ghulam Fatima Bowler

PAK-W Team Form

Things seem to be a little worrying for the PAK-W team at the moment. The top order has not been consistent, and the bowling unit has also performed in patches. Nida Dar, who made 115 runs at a strike rate of 125 and took four wickets in the series, was the sole bright spot for the Pakistani women's squad.

AUS-W vs PAK-W Head-to-Head

Pakistan's record versus the Australian women's squad is rather intriguing. They have played a total of 13 matches, with the Pakistan women's team never defeating the Australian women's team. While the Australian women's team has won 11 of the 13 matches, two of them have ended with no results.

AUS-W vs PAK-W Betting Odds

Considering the recent form of both teams the balance is in favor of the AUS-W cricket team. The betting odds are as follows:

AUS-W Betting Odds: 1.25

PAK-W Betting Odds: 2.45

AUS-W vs PAK-W Top Team Batsmen

The AUS-W team has displayed excellent form with the bat in the recently concluded ODI series. Beth Mooney scored a fabulous century in the last match and the likes of Lanning and Litchfield also seemed to be toying with Pakistani bowling. Considering it’s the shorter format of the game Meg Lanning might emerge as Australia’s top batter.

Top batter Meg Lanning@ (1.60) (Dafabet)

Top batter Meg Lanning@ (1.55) (Melbet)

The PAK-W team has struggled with the bat. However, they would bank on the seasoned Javeria Khan to score some runs. Hence, she may emerge to be the top batter.

Top batter Javeria Khan (1.80) (Dafabet)

Top batter Javeria Khan (1.95) (Melbet)

AUS-W vs PAK-W Top Team Bowlers

The AUS-W team has a very lethal bowling line-up and has a good combination of pace and spin bowlers. Although Meghan Schutt remained wicketless she was very economical. However, one can bank on Darcie Brown to take wickets as she was able to take wickets against Pakistan in recent matches.

Top bowler Darcie Brown (1.55) (Dafabet)

Top bowler Darcie Brown (1.45) (Melbet)

Nida Dar, the Pakistani women's team's premier all-rounder, has excelled with both the bat and the ball. Therefore, she may be Pakistan's top bowler.

For the PAK-W team, it will be interesting to see Nida Dar

Top bowler Nida Dar (1.70) (Dafabet)

Top bowler Nida Dar (1.55) (Melbet)