Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Prediction AUS 70 % Chance of Winning BAN 30 % Bet Now! The Australia Women's Cricket Team, the defending champions of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, will face off against the Bangladesh Women in a high-stakes, exciting match on February 14 at the St. George Oval Cricket Stadium in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. The Australian women's team is looking confident after winning the Commonwealth Games and their first match of the tournament against the New Zealand Women's team, making them favourites for the match. The Bangladesh team, on the other hand, is not looking good after losing to Pakistan and India in the tournament's warm-up matches and also to Srilanka in their first match in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. However, both teams are filled with excellent and experienced players that have the ability to affect the outcome of the game. Fans can expect a fiercely contested battle between the Australia Women and the Bangladesh Women in this match, which is the eighth of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. Both sides have been in outstanding form leading up to this encounter. The pitch at St. George's Park Cricket Stadium, which has recently produced several high-scoring contests, is one aspect that could be significant to the result of this game. The Bangladesh women's squad must win this game, though, or they will be eliminated from the competition. The Australian women's team will be hoping to win the game because doing so will increase their chances of making the semifinals.

Facts Meg Lanning, the captain of the Australian Women's Team, is an experienced player who will be counted on to guide her squad both on and off the field. She has been performing well recently and will likely be an important part of her team's batting order. Ellyse Perry is one of the best all-rounders in women's cricket. She can bat and bowl, so people expect her to play a big role in the game.

Australia Women, the current world champions, will come into the match with a lot of confidence and momentum. They are one of the most powerful teams in the tournament as a result of their recent success in series and tournaments. They have a strong, well-rounded roster that includes players with real pressure tolerance.

The women's team captain of Bangladesh, Nigar Sultana, has continuously guided her team throughout the years. Both at bat and with the ball, she is expected to take the lead.

The most proficient batter for Bangladesh right now is undoubtedly Murshida Khatun. She has participated in 23 T20 international innings during the past year, scoring 532 runs at an average of 33.

Australia's top batter, Alyssa Healy, is predicted to set the tone for her team with her aggressive hitting. She has been in great shape, and Australia thinks she will be an important player.

Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women Chance of Winning

Australia Women's potent batting and bowling lineup make them the definite favourites to win this game. On the other hand, the Bangladesh women will need to play incredibly well if they want to have any hope of defeating the skilled and seasoned Australian women's team.

However, the Bangladesh women's team performed terribly in their matchup with the Australian women's team, winning just a few games. With their powerful and reliable batting and bowling lineups, the Australian women consistently dominate the field. In the first game, they showed how well they were playing by beating Bangladesh, while the Sri Lanka Women's team beat Bangladesh.

As a result, the Australian women's team appears to be the favourite to win this competition. Due to their strong batting lineup and balanced bowling attack, which make them favourable for the game, we are backing the Australia women's team with a 75/25 chance to win this match.

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Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Australia Women are expected to win this match because their batting and bowling lineups are strong, they have done well recently, and they have beaten Bangladesh Women in the past.

For the Australian team, Meg Lanning and Ellyse Perry are anticipated to take the lead with the bat and provide a solid base. By taking two or more wickets during the game, Orla Prendergast and Arlene Kelly will also be the bowling leaders for their team.

Nashra Sandhu, who is anticipated to lead the charge with the ball for Bangladesh Women, will be the top wicket-taker from them in this match because of her bowling skills. Shamima Sultana will be the Bangladesh women's team's leading run scorer in this game.

The game will be contested at St. George's Oval, which is renowned for being a bowler-friendly location with an average first-innings score of 145 runs. If Australia Women bat first, one should expect a score of 150 or more; if Bangladesh Women bat first, one should expect a score of 120–135 runs.

Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Toss Prediction

The upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match will be held at Port Elizabeth's St. George Oval Cricket Stadium, which can seat up to 19000 spectators. The two teams will compete on Tuesday night at this field, which is favourable to the bowler because of its added bounce and bowler-friendly pitch. Due to the dew effect and the speedy outfield, the team that wins the toss will presumably decide to bowl first.

Weather Report

The atmosphere at St. George's Oval, where these two sides face each other, is expected to be sunny with little chance of rain. The temperatures are expected to be around 25 °C, with a humidity of 60% and winds of 20 km/h.

Australia Women Player List

Australia Women's team squad: Alyssa Healy(W), Beth Mooney, Grace Harris, Meg Lanning(C), Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Heather Graham, Ellyse Perry, Jess Jonassen, Kim Garth, Tahlia McGrath, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Mega Schutt, Ashleigh Gardner

Australia Women predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Meg Lanning Captain Alyssa Healy Wicket-keeper Beth Mooney Batsman Grace Harris All-Rounder Ellyse Perry All-Rounder Annabel Sutherland All-Rounder Tahlia McGrath All-Rounder Alana King All-Rounder Jess Jonassen Bowler Megan Schutt Bowler Georgia Wareham Bowler

Australia Women Team Form

Because of their previous performance and as the defending champions from the previous year, the Australia Women's Team is looking good for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. Their batting and bowling lineups are aggressive.

Meg Lanning, the captain of the Australian women's side, has recently made significant runs for the squad and appears to be in strong form. Additionally, Ellyse Perry, Jess Jonassen, Annabel Sutherlandan, and Australian all-rounder Grace Harris are in excellent form and have demonstrated it in previous matches with both the bat and the bowl.

They also have a great record against Bangladesh; most recently, they won a 3-match series against them. Megan Schutt and Jess Jonassen are among the strong bowlers in the Australian women's team, which helped them win their previous matches.

Bangladesh Women Player List

Bangladesh Women Squad: Nigar Sultana (c), Sobhana Mostary, Marufa Akter, Murshida Khatun, Dilara Akter, Nahida Akter, Lata Mondal, Shorna Akter, Disha Biswas, Rumana Ahmed, Fahima Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Salma Khatun, Ritu Moni, Shamima Sultana.

Bangladesh Women predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Nigar Sultana Captain Shamima Sultana Wicket-keeper Fargana Hoque Batsman Murshida Khatun Batsman Fahima Khatun Bowler Shorna Akter All-Rounder Rumana Ahmed All-Rounder Nahida Akter Bowler Salma Khatun All-Rounder Jahanara Alam Bowler Lata Mondal All-Rounder

Bangladesh Women Team Form

Bangladesh Women's recent losses to Pakistan and India in ICC Women's T20 World Cup warm-up games reflect their inconsistent record. Despite losing, they showed exceptional tenacity and perseverance on the field during the World Cup qualifications, as they overcame the women's teams from Thailand, the USA, Scotland, and Ireland. These victories will enable them to get off to a good start in their tournaments and boost their confidence going into future key matches.

The team's captains, Nigar Khatun, and Shamima Sultana are crucial players because they both serve as the group's leaders. Both of them are essential to the team's success because they are in excellent form and have scored significant runs in tournaments to qualify for the Asia Cup and the World Cup. Additionally, the spinner bowlers Shorna Akter and Salma Khatun have been playing well for the squad lately and will be important for them in the games to come.

Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women Head-to-Head

When compared head-to-head, Australia's women's squad has a successful track record in T20 matches against Bangladesh. The Australian Women's Team won that match by playing aggressively because both teams had only played one T20 game.

Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women Betting Odds

Both teams have been putting in a lot of effort to get ready and are eager to take the field and compete. In order to determine the probability in each team's favour, it is critical to evaluate their performances and likely results. The women from Australia, who have been playing exceptionally well in recent games, are the favourites after thorough deliberation. The Australian ladies presently have odds of 1.65, which shows they have an advantage over their rivals. Bangladeshi women, on the other hand, had odds of 2.15 in their favour.

Bangladesh Women Betting Odds - 2.17

Australia Women Betting Odds - 1.35

Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women Top Team Batsmen

Meg Lanning will be the one to push Australia's women forward. She is an accomplished batsman who has earned the right to be considered among the best in the world. In the previous game, she demonstrated her talent by scoring an incredible century, which helped her side easily win.

Top Batter Bets for Meg Lanning: 3.25

Shamima Sultana, the Bangladeshi women's team's wicketkeeper, will be an important player. She is a renowned batsman who has recently been performing well. Her team's success depends on her ability to score runs quickly.

Top Batter Bets for Shamima Sultana: 3.00

Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women Top Team Bowlers

The Australian women's bowler to keep an eye on is Jess Jonassen. She has a strong all-around game with the ability to strike the ball in either direction. In the most recent match against South Africa, she drastically lowered the opposition's run rate by getting three wickets.

Top Bowler Bets for Jess Jonassen: 2.60

The bowler to watch for the Bangladeshi women is Fahima Khatun. She is an accomplished bowler who has recently been performing well. She has the ability to take wickets, which will be crucial to her team's success.

Top Bowler Bets for Fahima Khatun: 2.50