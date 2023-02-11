Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Match Prediction AUS 70 % Chance of Winning NZ 30 % Bet Now! The highly anticipated third match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2023 is set to take place on the 11th of February between Australia Women and New Zealand Women at Boland Park in South Africa in Paarl, South Africa. It is predicted to be a closely contested match between two of the finest teams in the world of women's cricket. Fans may anticipate an intensely competitive battle between the Australia Women and the New Zealand Women because both teams have been in fantastic form leading up to this match. One factor that could play a crucial role in the outcome of this match is the pitch at Boland Park, which has produced some high-scoring matches in recent times. The team that can register a high score on the board will likely be in the lead because the pitch is predicted to be favourable for batting. Both teams want to start their World Cup campaigns with a win and will be looking to bring their best game to the field.

Facts The current world champions, Australia Women, will enter the game with a lot of confidence and momentum. Due to their recent success in series and tournaments, they are one of the stronger teams in the competition. They have a well-rounded team that includes experienced players who really can perform under pressure.

Australia's women demonstrated their dominance in the competition by winning recent series against Pakistan and South Africa. Meg Lanning, the skipper, is now in great shape and is predicted to lead her side to victory in this game.

One of Australia's best all-rounders, Ellyse Perry, has been on fire with both the bat and the ball. She will be essential to the team's success, and the outcome of the game will depend on her performance with the bat and the ball.

New Zealand Women have also been performing well recently, defeating Bangladesh Women in a three-match series and defeating England and India in a tri-series. The seasoned Sophie Devine, noted for her aggressive batting style and potent shots, is the team's captain.

Leigh Kasperek and Amelia Kerr, two of New Zealand Women's reliable bowlers, have been in outstanding form and will be essential in restricting Australia Women's batting lineup.

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Chance of Winning

Australia's victory in the Commonwealth Games for the gold medal demonstrated their superior performance in previous tournaments. They'll have a lot of confidence and momentum going into the game. Additionally, their performance was seen in the recent series in which they defeated the women's teams from South Africa, India, and New Zealand.

On the other hand, the New Zealand women's team is not in good form, and they were also get defeated by the Australians in the 3-match series. However, the NZ-W squad demonstrated their abilities by defeating the West Indies in a friendly match.

On the other hand, the Australia Women's team appears to have a balanced lineup, and the performances of their great players make them the favourites to win this match. We are giving the Australia Women's team a 60/40 chance to win this match because of their powerful batting lineup and balanced bowling attack, which makes them favourable for the game.

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Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

We predict the Australian women's team to win the match handily because they have previously won tournaments and a recent series versus New Zealand. Meg Lanning, a top-order batter for the Aussies, and all-rounder Ellyse Perry are in great shape and are anticipated to help the squad succeed.

If Australia Women bat first, a score of 170 runs or more can be predicted; if New Zealand Women bat first, a score of 150–165 runs can be predicted.

However, the success of the New Zealand Women's squad will depend on the performances of its two players, Lea Tahuhu and Sophie Devine.

The New Zealand Women's squad has also been playing well lately, thanks to victories over Pakistan and Bangladesh. Consequently, there will be a fiercely contested match between two of the top teams in women's cricket.

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Match Toss Prediction

The Boland Park pitch, which has recently been the site of some high-scoring games, is one aspect that could be vital to how this game turns out. The team that can register a high score on the board will likely be in the lead because the pitch is predicted to be favourable for batting. The coin-tossing team will presumably decide to bat first.

Weather Report

On the day of the game, Boland Park is predicted to be around 27 °C with 57% humidity and a 21 km/h wind speed. Since there is no risk of rain, there won't be any interruptions during the game.

Australia Women Player List

Australia Women's team squad: Alyssa Healy(W), Beth Mooney, Grace Harris, Meg Lanning(C), Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Heather Graham, Ellyse Perry, Jess Jonassen, Kim Garth, Tahlia McGrath, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Mega Schutt, Ashleigh Gardner

Australia Women predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Meg Lanning Captain Alyssa Healy Wicket-keeper Beth Mooney Batsman Grace Harris All-Rounder Georgia Wareham Bowler Annabel Sutherland All-Rounder Heather Graham All-Rounder Darcise Brown Bowler Alana King All-Rounder Megan Schutt Bowler Ellyse Perry All-Rounder

Australia Women Team Form

Ellyse Perry, an Australian all-rounder who has received numerous ICC awards, has also been performing well this year in 2022. She did well in the Women's Big Bash League, ending the season as the Sydney Sixers' top run scorer and claiming a total of 5 wickets. She will be important in helping the Australians win this game.

Additionally, they have a very strong record versus New Zealand; most recently, they defeated them in a 3-match series. Australian women's team won the previous matches because of their strong bowling lineup that includes players like Megan Schutt and Jess Jonassen.

New Zealand Women Player List

New Zealand Women's team squad: Sophie Devine (C), Brooke Halliday, Georgia Plimmer, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Amelia Kerr, Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas, Hannah Rowe, Hayley Jensen, Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Molly Penfold.

New Zealand Women predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Sophie Devine Captain Bernadine Bezuidenhout Wicket-keeper Brooke Halliday Batsman Georgia Plimmer Batsman Hayley Jensen Bowler Amelia Kerr All-Rounder Suzie Bates All-Rounder Fran Jones Bowler Lauren Down Batsman Molly Penfold Bowler Hannah Rowe Bowler

New Zealand Women Team Form

Recently, New Zealand women have also been in amazing shape. The Kiwis have also triumphed in their previous five Twenty20 games, including a valiant victory over Sri Lanka Women in their World Cup warm-up match.

They have a good batting lineup, led by skipper Sophie Devine, and a powerful bowling attack, which includes players like Leigh Kasperek and Amelia Kerr. This will give them a lot of confidence and momentum during the league match. They will all be essential to New Zealand's success in the match.

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Head-to-Head

There have been 46 games between the Australia Women Team and New Zealand Women's teams, with 25 victories for Australia and 21 victories for the New Zealand team.

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Betting Odds

The odds for the Australian women's team to win the match are 1.43, while the odds for New Zealand are 2.34 after taking the squad's performance and potential outcomes into account. These chances were determined using the team's lineup and pitch reports.

New Zealand Women Betting Odds - 2.105

Australia Women Betting Odds - 1.73

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Top Team Batsmen

Meg Lanning will be the one to lead the charge for Australia's women. She is a seasoned batsman with a well-deserved reputation as one of the greatest in the world. She displayed her talent in the previous game by scoring a stunning century, which enabled her team to easily win.

Top Batter Bets for Meg Lanning: 3.25

The New Zealand women, on the other hand, will rely on Suzie Bates, their star player. She has a tonne of experience competing in international games, is familiar with the surroundings at Boland Park, and will likely take the initiative for her squad. She has been in excellent form recently and has been crucial to her team's success in friendly matches.

Top Batter Bets for Suzie Bates: 3.75

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Top Team Bowlers

Ellyse Perry will be the Australian women's bowler to watch. She is an accomplished all-arounder with the capacity to hit the ball in both directions. She contributed significantly to limiting the opposition's run rate in the most recent game against South Africa by taking three wickets.

Top Bowler Bets for Ellyse Perry: 2.60

On the other hand, New Zealand women will rely on Leigh Kasperek's expertise. She bowls with her left arm in the orthodox style and is renowned for her skill under pressure. She was her team's most effective bowler in the prior game against England, taking three wickets.

Top Bowler Bets for Leigh Kasperek: 2.70