Australia Women vs Pakistan Women, 1st T20I International Match Prediction

The opening T-2OI match of Pakistan Women's tour of Australia in 2023 would be played on January 24th. The PW vs. AUSW game is scheduled to take place at Sydney's North Sydney Oval. The first match of the ODI series was heavily dominated by the AUSW team and they would love to carry their momentum in the remaining ODIs as well as the T-20 series.

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Australia Women vs Pakistan Women's Chance of Winning

The Australian women's team is at the top of the ICC women's rankings while the PW team is at the 7th spot on the same list. Considering the dominance of the AUSW team in the shortest format of the game, it is most probably expected to be a game where AUSW will dominate for a major part of the game. The recent form and the team line-ups suggest that AUSW will not have much difficulty in winning the match. They will also have the advantage of being the home team. AUSW seems to have a better chance of winning against PAKW.

Our Prediction

It will be the first match of the T20I series, and both teams will try to win the match and start the series on a high. The match is expected to be dominated by the AUSW side as lately they have emerged to be the T20 powerhouse in the women's T-20 scene. Considering their past head-to-head records will also suggest that the balance is heavily tilted towards AUSW winning. Hence, our prediction after considering all the factors is tilted towards AUSW.

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Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Tournament Prediction and Betting Tips 2022

Australian women’s team is a T-20 powerhouse when it comes to the T-20 scene while the PAKW team is very inconsistent in the format and has performed in patches. The T20I rankings and the current form place AUSW in a better position than the PAKW team. The record also places the AUSW team in a better position.

The AUSW batting line-up contains a lot of big names such as Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning, and Rachel Haynes who happen to be the top T-20 batsmen in the world. Jess Jonassen and Meghan Schutt are also in good form. Tahlia McGrath also seemed to be in red hot form in the recently concluded women’s BBL so PAKW will also have to devise plans to dismiss her.

The Pakistani Women’s team will rely heavily on the likes of Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar who have consistently performed for Pakistan and their respective clubs. Apart from them the top batting lineup will also rely on Aliya Riyaz.

Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Tournament Match Toss Prediction

The North Sydney ground in Australia is a ground where the team batting second has won more matches in Women T20I. Considering the strong bowling line-up that the Australian team have which is led by the seasoned Meghan Schutt, if Australia wins the toss they will look to win the toss and limit the Pakistan batting line-up for a low total and then finish off the match quickly.

According to the trends, the team winning the toss will choose to bowl first.

Weather Report

On January 24, North Sydney's temperature is predicted to be 26 degrees Celsius. It will be a partly cloudy day. There is no chance of rain as of now.

Australia Women’s Players List

The AUSW has a strong squad to select from. They might opt to give their new players with little experience a chance to play. The squad looks good on all fronts be it batting, bowling or fielding. The team has been performing as a unit and individual players have stood up for the team when needed.

Australia Women’s team for T20I:

Kim Garth, Jess Jonassen, Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry, Nicola Carey, Megan Schutt, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Darcie Brown, Grace Harris, Heather Graham, Kim Garth, Georgia Wareham.

Australia Women’s predicted playing XI:

Name of the Player Role of the Player Meg Lanning Batsman Tahlia McGrath Batsman Beth Mooney Batsman/Wicket Keeper Ellyse Perry All-Rounder Ashleigh Gardner All-Rounder Annabel Sutherland All-Rounder Kim Garth All-Rounder Alana King Bowler Meghan Schutt Bowler Jess Jonassen Bowler Nicola Carey Bowler

AUS W Team Form

The AUSW team has been riding on good form lately and have recently defeated the Indian women cricket team on their India tour in a five match T-20 series. They managed to score 170+ in all the matches and successfully performed decently with the ball too. Beth Money scored a whooping 205 runs in the series while Ashley Gardner who was the Man of the Series scored 115 runs as well as took 7 wickets.

PAK W Player List

The Pakistan team has struggled a little in the shortest format of the game. However, the PAKW players have the potential to emerge victorious if they don’t rush into the crucial part of the match and play as a team.

PAK W team for T20I:

Ayesha Naseem, Javeria Khan, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Ameen, Aliya Riyaz, Bismah Maroof (c), Fatima Sana, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Muneeba Ali, Sidra Nawaz, Aiman Answer, Diana Baig, Ghulam Fatima, Kainat Imtiaz, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan

PAK W Team predicted playing XI.

Name of the Player Role of the Player Javeria Khan Batsman Alyah Riaz Batsman Muneeba Ali Batsman/Wicket Keeper Bismah Maroof All-Rounder Nida Dar All-Rounder Omaima Sohail All-Rounder Aiman Anwer Bowler Nashra Sandhu Bowler Ayeha Naseem Bowler Nagaho Chishi Bowler Ghulam Fatima Bowler

Pakistan Women’s Team Form

The PAK W team T20 form has not been consistent. The last T20 series they played was with Ireland back in November. The only positive for the Pakistani women's team in that series was Nida Dar who scored 115 runs at a strike rate of 125 and also managed to take 4 wickets.

Pakistan Women's Team versus Australian women Head-to-Head

The head-to-head record between the Pakistan women and the Australian women’s team is quite fascinating. They have played a total of 13 matches, among them very surprising that the Pakistan women’s team has never defeated the Australian women’s team. While the Australian women's team has won in 11th matches, 2 matches have had no results.

Pakistan Women's Team versus Australian Betting Odds

The Pakistan women's team will look forward to removing this forgettable streak against the Australian team and overcoming its limitations. However, since the Australian women’s team has had such a strong record against the Pakistan women’s team the betting odds are as follows:

AUS Women Betting Odds: 1.042

Pakistan Women Betting Odds: 2.38

Pakistan Women Team versus Australian Women Team Top Batsmen

A close look at the Australian cricket team's batting line up will reveal the reason why they have dominated so heavily in the women T- 20 arenas. The Australian women’s team is all set to carry on their good form and maintain their dominance in the international women's arena. Starting from Meg Lanning to Beth Mooney, they all have been AUSW's trusted cards. Tahlia McGrath has made her name by performing in the women's big bash league and the recently concluded Australia tour of India.

Top batter Ashley Gardner@3.70 (Melbet)

In the last matches that Pakistan has played, Nida Dar was the top performer. In the recently concluded Ireland series she managed to score more than 100 runs. Therefore, the top performer batter for the PAK W team could be Nida Dar.

Top Batter Nida Dar@ 4.75 (Melbet)

AUSW v/s PAK W Top Team Bowlers

There will be a close contest between Jess Jonassen and Meghan Schutt for the top bowling spot as both of them have continuously performed for the Australian women's team. However, seeing the current performer it seems Jess Jonassen will be the top wicket taker.

Top Bowler Jess Jonassen@2.60 (Melbet)

For the Pakistani women’s team it has been their star all-rounder Nida Dar who has performed both with the bath and the ball. Since she is a dependable bowler, one can place her bets on Nida.

Top Bowler Nida Dar@ 4.50 (Melbet)