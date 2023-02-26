Australia Women vs South Africa Women Match Prediction AUS 70 % Chance of Winning SA 30 % Bet Now! The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 is down to its final two teams, and on February 26 at Cape Town's Newlands Cricket Stadium, Australia Women will face off against South Africa Women in the championship match. The game is eagerly awaited because both sides have performed incredibly well in the event thus far, with South Africa defeating England in the second semifinal of this tournament while Australia defeated India in their first semifinal. It will be thrilling to see which of these two teams is crowned the ultimate champion as the stage is set for an epic clash. The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023's championship game promises to be an exciting contest because both teams are motivated to win the trophy. The entire cricketing community will be watching intently to see who wins the coveted trophy and is crowned the new women's T20 cricket champions.

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Chance of Winning

Australia Women have been dominating the tournament, winning each of their games thus far. Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, and Ellyse Perry are just a few of the star players on their talented team, which is well-balanced. They easily defeated South Africa Women in their group stage encounter by 6 wickets, with skipper Lanning producing an outstanding half-century.

South Africa women, on the other hand, have also been impressive, putting up some outstanding performances in the tournament. They had a strong lineup and placed second in their group. Laura Wolvaardt, Ayabonga Khaka, Tazmin Bits, and Marizanne Kapp are some of their key players.

To defeat Australia Women in the championship game, they will need to perform at their peak. The Aussie team has dominated the tournament and seems unbeatable. They have a potent lineup for both batting and bowling, with multiple players performing well.

We are backing Australia's women to win the game because they have a 75/25 chance of defeating South Africa's women in the Final. Australia Women cannot afford to treat South Africa Women lightly in the championship match, despite the fact that they had defeated them in the group round.

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Australia Women vs South Africa Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

The Australian women's team is stronger and its players are accustomed to playing under pressure. Additionally, they have some of the best players in the world, making them difficult to defeat if they play to their full potential. Nonetheless, South Africa Women will not be taken lightly and have already proven that they are capable of defeating some of the top teams in the world. But we believe Australia Women will win their sixth T20 World Cup championship.

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Match Toss Prediction

The pitch and toss will be very important in determining how the contest will go as the two teams prepare for an entertaining match in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 final. We might anticipate a high-scoring match because the Newlands Cricket Ground is anticipated to have been a strong pitch for batting. Although the pitch is expected to be sluggish, it can be difficult to track down a target as the game goes. In order to take advantage of the situation and put pressure on their opponents, the team that wins the toss will likely choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between South Africa Women and England Women in Cape Town is scheduled to serve as the tournament's final round. On that day, there won't be any chance of rain and it will be lovely and sunny. The expected temperature is around 26 degrees Celsius with a modest amount of humidity.

Australia Women Player List

Australia Women's team squad: Alyssa Healy(W), Beth Mooney, Grace Harris, Meg Lanning(C), Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Heather Graham, Ellyse Perry, Jess Jonassen, Kim Garth, Tahlia McGrath, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Mega Schutt, Ashleigh Gardner

Australia Women predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Meg Lanning Captain Alyssa Healy Wicket-keeper Beth Mooney Batsman Grace Harris All-Rounder Ellyse Perry All-Rounder Alana King All-Rounder Tahlia McGrath All-Rounder Darcise Brown Bowler Jess Jonassen Bowler Megan Schutt Bowler Georgia Wareham Bowler

Australia Women Team Form

One of the best women's cricket teams in the world, the Australians have won numerous World Cups and other major international tournaments. The team is in fantastic form right now in the ICC women's T20 World Cup 2023, and they hope to keep winning.

Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healy, the top-order batswomen, have been in good form and scoring runs quickly. They are both aggressive players that have the ability to quickly eliminate the opposition from the game.

Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner have been making significant contributions in the middle overs, which has contributed to the middle order's success. Perry, who is a superb all-rounder, has consistently performed with the bat and the ball, making her an essential member of the team. On the other side, Gardner is a dynamic player who has the ability to change the course of a game with her big hits.

The Australian team's bowling lineup also appears to be strong, with Megan Schutt and Georgia Wareham spearheading the attack. One of the top fast bowlers in the world, Schutt, has been taking wickets steadily throughout the tournament.

South Africa Women Player List

South Africa Women Squad: Annerie Dercksen, Lara Goodall, Laura Wolvaardt, Anneke Bosch, Chloe Tryon, Delmari Tucker, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Suné Luus(C), Sinalo Jafta(W), Tazmin Brits(W), Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Shabnim Ismail, Tumi Sekhukhune

South Africa Women predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Suné Luus Captain Sinalo Jafta Wicket-keeper Laura Wolvaardt Batsman Tazmin Brits Batsman Anneke Bosch All-Rounder Chloe Tryon All-Rounder Marizanne Kapp All-Rounder Nadine de Klerk All-Rounder Nonkululeko Mlaba Bowler Ayabonga Khaka Bowler Shabnim Ismail Bowler

South Africa Women Team Form

The women of South Africa exude strength and assurance after defeating England in the semifinals. Tazim Bits and Laura Wolvaardt are both showing off their bat skills in recent games, particularly in the semifinals, and this bodes well for South Africa's batting lineup.

However, their bowling attack, which they demonstrated in the semi-final, has been their strength. Players Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, and Marizanne Kapp are attractive and have the ability to make breakthroughs quickly and put pressure on the opposing team.

They recently defeated the women's teams from Bangladesh, New Zealand, and England in games that were significant, showcasing their bowling prowess and boosting confidence for their forthcoming semi final encounter.

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Head-to-Head

The Australia women's team and South Africa have faced off in 6 matches, with Australia dominating by winning every game while South Africa has failed to defeat them in even a single match.

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Betting Odds

Australia Women appear to be the favourites to win the final based on both teams' recent tournament success and current form. Australia Women are the overwhelming favourites to win the game at 1.32 in the betting odds. Conversely, South African women had odds of 2.23 to win. Many variables, including the current team form, the pitch report, and the weather, could modify these chances as the game approaches.

Australia Women Betting Odds - 1.32

South Africa Women Betting Odds - 2.23

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Top Team Batsman

Alyssa Healy, one of the best batters in the world, has been in excellent form for Australia. In the forthcoming game, she is our top choice for Australia's team batting, and we anticipate that she will score over 30 runs. Healy will be essential to Australia's hopes of winning the match because of her consistency in her performances throughout the tournament so far. .

Top Batter Bets for Alyssa Healy - 3.5

The best batter for South Africa so far in the tournament has been Laura Wolvaardt. Wolvaardt has demonstrated her talent by routinely scoring runs, and the South African team will look to her to lead them in the final. She will likely be the game's leading batsman for South Africa and will likely surpass 30 runs scored

Top Batter Bets for Laura Wolvaardt - 3.9

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Top Team Bowlers

Megan Schutt, an Australian bowler, has taken 11 wickets so far in the tournament, making her the most effective bowler. She has been able to consistently take wickets and has a deadly ball. In the forthcoming game, we forecast Schutt to be Australia's best bowler and claim at least one wicket.

Top Bowler Bets for Megan Schutt - 4.1

Ayabonga Khaka has been South Africa's most productive bowler by taking 7 wickets till now in the tournament. With her speed and movement, Khaka has been able to torment the opposing batters. In the decisive game, Khaka should be South Africa's best bowler and should claim at least one wicket.

Top Bowler Bets for Ayabonga Khaka - 4.2