Facts: With 332 runs, Karan Lal is the leading run scorer for Bengal in this campaign.

With 10 wickets, Atit Sheth is the leading wicket taker for Baroda in this tournament.

Bengal vs Baroda Match Prediction

Bengal take on Baroda in the Quarterfinals of the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 11 at 11:00 AM IST.

Bengal vs Baroda Chance of Winning

Bengal have had a brilliant campaign thus far as they started off their campaign with three back to back wins. Their first loss came against Madhya Pradesh who ended up at the top of the table. In the pre Quarterfinals, Bengal went head to head against Chandigarh they won the game by three runs.

Baroda have once again dominated the group stages as they made the playoffs once again this season. The last year’s finalist would be hoping to go a step further in this campaign as they go head to head against Bengal in the Quarterfinals this term. As per our calculations, Baroda are favourites in the upcoming game.

Bengal ’ chances of winning - 39%

Baroda’ chances of winning - 61%

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Bengal vs Baroda Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Abishek Porel did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant thus far. So far this season Porel has scored 313 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Hardik Pandya missed the last game but is expected to return in the starting eleven. He has been incredible thus far as in five matches Pandya has scored 231 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Bengal Opening Partnership to be Over 18.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Baroda Opening Partnership to be Over 18.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Bengal vs Baroda Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three of the four games has been won by the team that batted first, regardless we expect both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 20C.

Bengal News & Player List

Bengal Player List

Abishek Porel (wk), Karan Lal, Sudip Kumar Gharami (c), Shakir Gandhi, Writtick Chatterjee, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Kaif, Agniv Pan, Mohammed Shami, Pradipta Pramanik, Sayan Ghosh, Kanishk Seth, Prayas Barman, Sudip Chatterjee, Ishan Porel, Ritwik Chowdhury, Sakshaim Chaudhary, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Ranjot Khaira, Soumyadip Mandal







Predicted Playing XI









Karan Lal Batter Sudip Kumar Gharami Batter Shakir Gandhi Batter Writtick Chatterjee Batter Abishek Porel Wicket-keeper Shahbaz Ahmed Batter Mohammed Kaif All-rounder Agniv Pan All-rounder Mohammed Shami Bowler Pradipta Pramanik Bowler Sayan Ghosh Bowler

Bengal Team Form

Bengal had a brilliant run in the group stages as they won six of the seven matches and in the Pre-Quaterfinals they beat Chandigarh by three runs.

Baroda News & Player List

Baroda Player List

Shashwat Rawat, Abhimanyu Singh Rajput, Bhanu Pania, Krunal Pandya (c), Shivalik Sharma, Vishnu Solanki (wk), Atit Sheth, Mahesh Pithiya, Chintal Gandhi, Raj Limbani, Ninad Ashvinkumar Rathva, Hardik Pandya, Soyeb Sopariya, Lukman Meriwala, Bhargav Bhatt, Mitesh Patel, Shubham Shyamsunder Sharma, Akash Maharaj Singh, Jyotsnil Singh, Lakshit Toksiya

Predicted Playing XI







Shashwat Rawat Batter Abhimanyu Singh Rajput Batter Bhanu Pania Batter Shivalik Sharma Batter Vishnu Solanki Wicket-keeper Mahesh Pithiya Batter Krunal Pandya All-rounder Hardik Pandya All-rounder Atit Sheth Bowler Chintal Gandhi Bowler Ninad Ashvinkumar Rathva Bowler

Baroda Team Form

Baroda had a solid campaign in the group stages as they ended up with five wins in six matches and made the playoffs once again this season.

Bengal vs Baroda Head to Head

Bengal and Baroda have squared off five times in this tournament in the past. Baroda holds a slight edge with three wins in five matches.

Head to Head

Bengal : 2

Baroda: 3

Bengal vs Baroda Betting Odds

Bengal to have a better opening partnership than Baroda

Baroda and Bengal go head to head after both sides were dominant in the group stages in season. Bengal won six of the seven matches but as they lost against Madhya Pradesh they ended up second on the table hence had to play Pre-Quaterfinals against Chandigarh in order to qualify for the playoffs this season. Bengal openers have had an incredible campaign thus far as they have managed an opening stand of 84, 131, 46, 80, 28, 11 and 9 and what makes this tip so enticing is the fact in each of the last four matches they have had a better opening partnership which makes us believe Bengal would ended up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

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Bengal vs Baroda Top Batters

Karan Lal to be Bengal’ top batter

Karan Lal has had an excellent campaign thus far as with 332 runs he is the leading run scorer for Bengal this term. In the last game he scored 33 and was the leading run scorer for Bengal which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Bhanu Pania to be Baroda’ top batter

Bhanu Pania has had an incredible campaign thus far as with 254 runs he is the leading run scorer for Baroda. In the last game against Sikkim he scored 134 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Bengal vs Baroda Top Bowlers

Sayan Ghosh to be Bengal’ top bowler

Sayan Ghosh continued his brilliant form in the last game against Chandigarh as he bagged four wickets and with 13 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for Bengal which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Atit Sheth to be Baroda’ top bowler

Atit Sheth has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Baroda in this campaign. So far Sheth has bagged ten wickets and he is the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Baroda Bengal to win - 2.08 (PariMatch)

Baroda to win - 1.64 (PariMatch) Historically Baroda hold a slight edge in this fixture as they have three wins in five matches. Baroda has the experience of the playoffs which is probably why the bookmakers have sided with them in this game and we believe you should do the same as they would qualify for the Semifinals come Dec 11. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







