Facts: With 305 runs, Abishek Porel is the leading run scorer for Bengal in this campaign.

With 14 wickets, Jagjit Singh is the leading wicket taker for Chandigarh in this tournament.

Bengal vs Chandigarh Match Prediction

Bengal take on Chandigarh in the Pre Quarter Finals 1 of the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 09 at 11:00 AM IST.

Bengal vs Chandigarh Chance of Winning

Bengal have had a brilliant campaign thus far as they started off their campaign with three back to back wins. Their first loss came against Madhya Pradesh which ended up being the deciding factor as both sides ended up level on points but due to head to head record Bengal ended up in Pre Quarter finals this season.

Much like their opponents, Chandigarh got off to a great start as they won back to back games but lacked consistency as they ended up with two wins in four games and ended up second on the table two points off Vidarbha. As per our calculations, Bengal are favourites in the upcoming game.

Bengal ’ chances of winning - 75%

Chandigarh’ chances of winning - 25%

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Our Prediction

Even though Chandigarh have already beaten Bengal in the past, we believe Bengal have been a better team in this tournament as they have won six off the seven matches. The bookmakers have sided with Bengal in this game and we believe you should do the same as they would qualify for the Quarterfinals come Dec 09.

Bengal to win - 1.33 (PariMatch)

Chandigarh to win - 3.30 (PariMatch)

Bengal vs Chandigarh Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Karan Lal has had a brilliant campaign thus far as he has been one of the most consistent batters in this tournament. So far, Lal has scored 299 runs with an average of 49.83 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Pradeep Yadav has struggled for consistency this season. His numbers do look inflated as he scored 64 in the last game against Railways. We expect Yadav’s struggle to continue and to score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Bengal Opening parternship to be Over 26.5 @ 1.85 (PariMatch) Under 26.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Chandigarh Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening partnership to be Bengal 1.65 Bet on Parimatch

Bengal vs Chandigarh Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three of the four games has been won by the team that batted first, regardless we expect both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 20C.

Bengal News & Player List

Bengal Player List

Abishek Porel (wk), Karan Lal, Sudip Kumar Gharami (c), Shakir Gandhi, Writtick Chatterjee, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Kaif, Agniv Pan, Mohammed Shami, Pradipta Pramanik, Sayan Ghosh, Kanishk Seth, Prayas Barman, Sudip Chatterjee, Ishan Porel, Ritwik Chowdhury, Sakshaim Chaudhary, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Ranjot Khaira, Soumyadip Mandal







Predicted Playing XI









Karan Lal Batter Sudip Kumar Gharami Batter Shakir Gandhi Batter Writtick Chatterjee Batter Abishek Porel Wicket-keeper Shahbaz Ahmed Batter Mohammed Kaif All-rounder Agniv Pan All-rounder Mohammed Shami Bowler Pradipta Pramanik Bowler Sayan Ghosh Bowler

Bengal Team Form

Bengal had a brilliant run in the group stages as they won six of the seven matches and ended up second on the table.

Chandigarh News & Player List

Chandigarh Player List

Manan Vohra (c), Pradeep Yadav (wk), Arslan Khan, Shivam Bhambri, Raj Bawa, Gaurav Puri, Bhagmender Lather, Amrit Lubana, Jagjit Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Nishunk Birla, Arjun Azad, Mayank Sidhu, Chiragvir Dhindsa, Nikhil Sharma

Predicted Playing XI







Arslan Khan Batter Manan Vohra Batter Shivam Bhambri Batter Amrit Lubana Batter Pradeep Yadav Wicket-keeper Raj Bawa Batter Gaurav Puri All-rounder Nikhil Sharma All-rounder Jagjit Singh Bowler Nishunk Birla Bowler Sandeep Sharma Bowler

Chandigarh Team Form

Chandigarh had a solid campaign in the group stages as they ended up with four wins in six matches and were second on the table.

Bengal vs Chandigarh Head to Head

Bengal and Chandigarh have squared off only once in the T20 format and it was Chandigarh who won the match.

Head to Head

Bengal : 0

Chandigarh: 1

Bengal vs Chandigarh Betting Odds

Bengal to have a better opening partnership than Chandigarh

Chandigarh and Bengal go head to head after both sides were dominant in the group stages in season. Bengal had a better record in the group stages as they won six of the seven matches and ended up second on the table as they lost against Madhya Pradesh who ended up at the top of the table. Bengal openers have been the star of the show thus far as they have managed opening stand of 84, 131, 46, 80, 28 and 11 and in each of the last three games they have managed a better opening partnership which makes us believe Bengal would ended up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game and its a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

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Bengal vs Chandigarh Top Batters

Abhishek Porel to be Bengal’ top batter

Abishek Porel continued his brilliant run in the last match as he scored 78 off 48 balls against Rajasthan. With 305 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Bengal which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shivam Bhambri to be Chandigarh’ top batter

Shivam Bhambri has been the standout batter for Chandigarh in this campaign as he has single handedly carried the team thus far. With 227 runs, Bhambri is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Bengal vs Chandigarh Top Bowlers

Sayan Ghosh to be Bengal’ top bowler

Sayan Ghosh has had a brilliant campaign thus far in the last game he ended up with bowling figures of 2/27. With nine wickets, Ghosh is the leading wicket taker for Bengal which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jagjit Singh to be Chandigarh’ top bowler

Jagjit Singh has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Chandigarh in this campaign. So far Singh has bagged 14 wickets and he is the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.