Facts: With 120 runs, Nathan McSweeney is the leading run scorer for Brisbane Heat in this campaign.

With 135 runs, Ben Duckett is the leading run scorer for Melbourne Stars in this campaign.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Chance of Winning

Brisbane Heat had a brilliant start to the campaign as they beat Melbourne Stars and Adelaide Strikers in the first two matches. Since then their form has taken the nose dive as Brisbane Heat head into this game after back to back losses. In the last match they were beaten by Sydney Strikers who had eight wickets to spare.

Melbourne Stars have struggled to make an impact thus far as they remain the only side in the tournament who are yet to register a single point so far. With five defeats in five games, Melbourne Stars are currently eighth on the table. As per our calculations, Brisbane Heat are favourites in the upcoming game.

Brisbane Heat ’ chances of winning - 57%

Melbourne Stars’ chances of winning - 43%

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Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Jimmy Peirson was the second top scorer in the last game against Sydney Sixers as he scored 24 off 25 balls. So far this season Peirson scored 105 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Marcus Stoinis has been one of the most consistent batsmen for Melbourne Stars so far. In the five games thus far Stoinis has scored 37, 26, 27, 20 and 22 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Brisbane Heat Opening Partnership to be Over 18.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Melbourne Stars Opening Partnership to be Under 19.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Brisbane Heat 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last seven of the nine matches have been won by the team that batted first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 40% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Brisbane Heat News & Player List

Brisbane Heat Player List

Colin Munro (c), Jimmy Peirson (wk), Nathan McSweeney, Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Paul Walter, Xavier Bartlett, Will Prestwidge, Tom Whitney, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Daniel Drew, Jack Wildermuth, Tom Banton, Tom Straker







Predicted Playing XI









Colin Munro Batter Matt Renshaw Batter Max Bryant Batter Nathan McSweeney Batter Jimmy Peirson Wicket-keeper Paul Walter Batter Will Prestwidge All-rounder Xavier Bartlett All-rounder Tom Whitney Bowler Mitchell Swepson Bowler Matthew Kuhnemann Bowler

Brisbane Heat Team Form

Brisbane Heat got off to a great start this season as they won back to back games but since then they have lost two games on the bounce and are currently fifth on the table.

Melbourne Stars News & Player List

Melbourne Stars Player List

Sam Harper (wk), Ben Duckett, Marcus Stoinis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Thomas Fraser Rogers, Hilton Cartwright, Tom Curran, Jonathan Merlo, Usama Mir, Doug Warren, Peter Siddle, Joel Paris, Brody Couch







Predicted Playing XI









Thomas Rogers Batter Ben Duckett Batter Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Hilton Cartwright All-rounder Sam Harper Wicket-keeper Hamish McKenzie Batter Jonathan Merlo All-rounder Tom Curran All-rounder Usama Mir Bowler Doug Warren Bowler Peter Siddle Bowler

Melbourne Stars Team Form

Melbourne Stars remain the only side with zero points on board as they have lost all five games and are currently eighth on the table.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Head to Head

Brisbane Heat have dominated this fixture against Melbourne Stars 13-07. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Brisbane Heat won the game with eight wickets to spare.

Head to Head

Brisbane Heat: 13

Melbourne Stars: 07

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Betting Odds

Brisbane Heat to have a better opening partnership than Melbourne Stars

Melbourne Stars and Brisbane Heat head into this game after contrasting starts to the campaign. The defending champions Brisbane Heat got off to a great start as they won the first two matches but since then they have lost back to back games and are currently fifth on table. On the other hand Melbourne Stars have struggled to make an impact as they remain the only team thus far who are yet to bag a single point and are currently eighth on the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and it was Brisbane Heat who dominated the game and they also had a better opening stand on the day which makes us believe Brisbane Heat would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

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Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Top Batters

Nathan McSweeney to be Brisbane Heat’ top batter

Nathan McSweeney has been solid thus far for Brisbane Heat as he has scored 120 runs in three matches and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ben Duckett to be Melbourne Stars’ top batter

Ben Duckett missed the start of the campaign and did not fare well in his debut but he has managed to turn things around and with 135 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Top Bowlers

Xavier Barlett to be Brisbane Heat’ top bowler

Xavier Bartlett bowled well in the last game as he ended the match with best bowling figures for his side. With five wickets he is the leading wicket taker for Brisbane Heat which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Peter Siddle to be Melbourne Stars’ top bowler

Peter Siddle has been the stand out bowler for Melbourne Stars this season as he has been consistent and with five wickets is also the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Brisbane Heat Brisbane Heat to win - 1.75 (PariMatch)

Melbourne Stars to win - 2.04 (PariMatch) Brisbane Heat have had an upper hand in this fixture as they have beaten Melbourne Stars in each of the last three occasions including earlier this season. The bookmakers have sided with Brisbane Heat in this game and we believe you should do the same as they would bag maximum points in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







