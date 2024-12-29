Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Match Prediction

BRH

49%

Chance of Winning

SDS

51%

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Australia

the Gabba, Brisbane

Brisbane Heat take on Sydney Sixers in the 15th game of the 2024-25 Big Bash League at the Gabba, Brisbane. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 29 at 01:45 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With 108 runs, Matt Renshaw is the leading run scorer for Brisbane Heat in this campaign.
  • With 154 runs, James Vince is the leading run scorer for Sydney Sixers in this campaign.

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Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Chance of Winning

Brisbane Heat had a brilliant start to the campaign as they beat Melbourne Stars and Adelaide Strikers in the first two matches. In the last game the defending champions surrendered their winning momentum against Perth Scorchers, Brisbane Heat lost the game by 33 runs.

Sydney Sixers were dominant in the group stages last season and once again this season they have been brilliant thus far. Sydney Sixers remain the only unbeaten side in this tournament and with three wins in three games they are at the top of the table. As per our calculations, Sydney Sixers are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Brisbane Heat ’ chances of winning - 44%
  • Sydney Sixers’ chances of winning - 56%

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Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Jimmy Peirson did not have a great game in the last outing as he scored one run. Regardless he has been brilliant thus far as Peirson has scored 81 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Jack Edwards has had a solid start to the campaign as he has scored 65 runs in two matches with an average of 32.50. Edwards did not bat in the last game but we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Brisbane Heat Opening Partnership to be Under 19.5

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Sydney Sixers Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5

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Best Opening Partnership to be Sydney Sixers

1.76
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Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last seven of the eight games have been won by the team that batted first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 40% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Brisbane Heat News & Player List

Brisbane Heat Player List

Colin Munro (c), Jimmy Peirson (wk), Nathan McSweeney, Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Paul Walter, Xavier Bartlett, Will Prestwidge, Tom Whitney, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Daniel Drew, Jack Wildermuth, Tom Banton, Tom Straker



Predicted Playing XI




Colin Munro

Batter

Matt Renshaw

Batter

Max Bryant

Batter

Nathan McSweeney

Batter

Jimmy Peirson

Wicket-keeper

Paul Walter

Batter

Will Prestwidge

All-rounder

Xavier Bartlett

All-rounder

Tom Whitney

Bowler

Mitchell Swepson

Bowler

Matthew Kuhnemann

Bowler

Brisbane Heat Team Form

Brisbane Heat won the first two matches but in the last game they surrendered their unbeaten run and are currently fourth on the table.

Sydney Sixers News & Player List

Sydney Sixers Player List

Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Joel Davies, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Perry, Jafer Chohan, Lachlan Shaw

Predicted Playing XI




James Vince

Batter

Daniel Hughes

Batter

Jordan Silk

Batter

Moises Henriques

Batter

Josh Philippe

Wicket-keeper

Joel Davies

Batter

Jack Edwards

All-rounder

Ben Dwarshuis

All-rounder

Hayden Kerr

Bowler

Sean Abbott

Bowler

Todd Murphy

Bowler

Sydney Sixers Team Form

Sydney Sixers have had a perfect start to the campaign as they have three wins in three games and are currently at the top of the table.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Head to Head

Sydney Sixers have dominated this fixture against Brisbane Heat 14-07. Sydney Sixers have only one win in the last seven matches in this fixture.

Head to Head

Brisbane Heat: 07

Sydney Sixers: 14

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Betting Odds

Sydney Sixers to have a better opening partnership than Brisbane Heat

Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat head into this game after contrasting results in the last game. Both sides stunning start to the campaign as they remained unbeaten after first two games. In the last match Brisbane Heat surrendered their unbeaten run as they were beaten by Perth Scorchers who won the game by 33 runs. On the other hand, Sydney Sixers continued their winning momentum in the last game as they dominated the game and beat Melbourne Stars with eight wickets to spare. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Sydney Sixers have had a better opening partnership in each of the last two games which makes us believe Sydney Sixers would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers

Australia

the Gabba, Brisbane, null

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Brisbane Heat

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Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Top Batters

Matt Renshaw to be Brisbane Heat’ top batter

Matt Renshaw has had a solid campaign thus far. In the last game Renshaw scored 36 and was the leading run scorer for his side in the game. With 108 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

James Vince to be Sydney Sixers’ top batter

James Vince struggled for form heading into this tournament but has been brilliant thus far as with 154 runs, Vince is the leading run scorer for Sydney Sixers which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Top Bowlers

Xavier Barlett to be Brisbane Heat’ top bowler

Even though Xavier Bartlett did not have a great game in the last outing we are going to stick with him as he has been one of the best bowlers for Brisbane Heat this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ben Dwarshuis to be Sydney Sixers’ top bowler

Ben Dwarshuis was once again brilliant in the last game as he bagged two wickets. Dwarshuis has bagged six wickets thus far and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Sydney Sixers

Brisbane Heat have dominated this fixture in recent past as Sydney Sixers have one win in the last seven matches. Sydney Sixers have three wins in three games which is probably why the bookmakers have sided with Sydney Sixers and we believe you should do the same as they would bag maximum points in the upcoming game. ‌
  • Brisbane Heat to win - 2.00 (PariMatch)
  • Sydney Sixers to win - 1.80 (PariMatch)
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