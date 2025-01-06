Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Match Prediction
BRH
45%
Chance of Winning
SYT
55%
T20
The Gabba
Facts:
- With 153 runs, Max Bryant is the leading run scorer for Brisbane Heat in this campaign.
- With 178 runs, David Warner is the leading wicket taker for Sydney Thunder in this campaign.
Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Chance of Winning
Brisbane Heat had a brilliant start to the campaign as they beat Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers in the first two matches. Since then their form has taken a nose dive as Brisbane Heat have lost three games on the bounce and are currently sixth on the table. The last match was called off due to rain.
Unlike last season, Sydney Thunder have had a great start to the tournament as they have four wins in five games and are currently second on the table and have a game in hand over Sydney Sixers who are at the top of the table. As per our calculations, Sydney Thunders are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Brisbane Heat ’ chances of winning - 45%
- Sydney Thunder’ chances of winning - 55%
Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Nathan McSweeney missed the opening game but since his return he has scored 129 runs with an average of 43 runs. Even though McSweeney did not have a great outing in the last match, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Even though Sam Billings did not have a great game in the last outing, he has been brilliant thus far. So far Billings has scored 139 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Brisbane Heat Opening Partnership to be Over 18.5
Sydney Thunder Opening Partnership to be Under 19.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Brisbane Heat
Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three of the four matches have been won by the team that bowled first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.
Brisbane Heat News & Player List
Brisbane Heat Player List
Tom Banton (wk), Colin Munro (c), Nathan McSweeney, Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Paul Walter, Xavier Bartlett, Will Prestwidge, Spencer Johnson, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Daniel Drew, Michael Neser, Jack Wildermuth
Predicted Playing XI
|
Colin Munro
|
Batter
|
Matt Renshaw
|
Batter
|
Max Bryant
|
Batter
|
Nathan McSweeney
|
Batter
|
Tom Banton
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Paul Walter
|
Batter
|
Will Prestwidge
|
All-rounder
|
Xavier Bartlett
|
All-rounder
|
Spencer Johnson
|
Bowler
|
Mitchell Swepson
|
Bowler
|
Matthew Kuhnemann
|
Bowler
Brisbane Heat Team Form
Brisbane Heat got off to a great start this season as they won back to back games but since then they have lost three games on the bounce and are currently fifth on the table.
Sydney Thunder News & Player List
Sydney Thunder Player List
David Warner (c), Blake Nikitaras, Sam Billings (wk), Matthew Gilkes, Sherfane Rutherford, Chris Green, Tom Andrews, Lockie Ferguson, Wes Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Daniel Sams, Toby Gray, Liam Hatcher, Oliver Davies, Hugh Weibgen
Predicted Playing XI
|
David Warner
|
Batter
|
Blake Nikitaras
|
Batter
|
Matthew Gilkes
|
Batter
|
Sherfane Rutherford
|
Batter
|
Sam Billings
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Tom Andrews
|
Batter
|
Daniel Sams
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Green
|
All-rounder
|
Wes Agar
|
Bowler
|
Lockie Ferguson
|
Bowler
|
Cameron Bancroft
|
Bowler
Sydney Thunder Team Form
Sydney Thunder struggled in the last campaign, but this year they have four wins in five games and are currently second on the table.
Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Head to Head
Brisbane Heat have dominated this fixture against Sydney Thunder 13-07. Both sides went head to head twice last season and on both occasions Brisbane Heat were victorious.
Head to Head
Brisbane Heat: 13
Sydney Thunder: 07
Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Betting Odds
Brisbane Heat to have a better opening partnership than Sydney Thunder
Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat head into this game in contrasting form. Brisbane Heat got off to a great start this season as they won the first two games but since then they have struggled for consistency as Brisbane heat are winless in the last four games and have lost three of the four matches. On the other hand, Sydney Thunders have been brilliant so far in this campaign as they have four wins in five games and are currently second on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact even though Sydney Thunders have dominated this season they have conceded a bigger opening partnership in three of the last four matches which makes us believe Brisbane Heat would end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder
T20
The Gabba, Brisbane
Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Top Batters
Max Bryant to be Brisbane Heat’ top batter
Max Bryant had a slow start to the campaign but he has managed to turn things around and with 153 runs so far, Bryant is the leading run scorer for Brisbane Heat which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
David Warner to be Sydney Thunder’ top batter
David Warner had a slow start to the campaign but has been sensational in the last two matches. With 178 runs, Warner is the leading run scorer for Sydney Thunder which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Top Bowlers
Xavier Barlett to be Brisbane Heat’ top bowler
Xavier Bartlett was sensational in the last game against Melbourne Stars as he bagged four wickets in the game. With nine wickets thus far, Bartlett is the leading wicket taker for Brisbane Heat which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Chris Green to be Sydney Thunder’ top bowler
Chris Green was sensational in the last game against Perth Scorchers as he bagged three wickets. With eight wickets thus far, Green is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Sydney Thunders
- Brisbane Heat to win - 1.90 (PariMatch)
- Sydney Thunder to win - 1.90 (PariMatch)
Parimatch