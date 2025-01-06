Facts: With 153 runs, Max Bryant is the leading run scorer for Brisbane Heat in this campaign.

With 178 runs, David Warner is the leading wicket taker for Sydney Thunder in this campaign.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Chance of Winning

Brisbane Heat had a brilliant start to the campaign as they beat Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers in the first two matches. Since then their form has taken a nose dive as Brisbane Heat have lost three games on the bounce and are currently sixth on the table. The last match was called off due to rain.

Unlike last season, Sydney Thunder have had a great start to the tournament as they have four wins in five games and are currently second on the table and have a game in hand over Sydney Sixers who are at the top of the table. As per our calculations, Sydney Thunders are favourites in the upcoming game.

Brisbane Heat ’ chances of winning - 45%

Sydney Thunder’ chances of winning - 55%

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Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Nathan McSweeney missed the opening game but since his return he has scored 129 runs with an average of 43 runs. Even though McSweeney did not have a great outing in the last match, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Even though Sam Billings did not have a great game in the last outing, he has been brilliant thus far. So far Billings has scored 139 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Brisbane Heat Opening Partnership to be Over 18.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Sydney Thunder Opening Partnership to be Under 19.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Brisbane Heat 1.96 Bet on Parimatch

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three of the four matches have been won by the team that bowled first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

Brisbane Heat News & Player List

Brisbane Heat Player List

Tom Banton (wk), Colin Munro (c), Nathan McSweeney, Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Paul Walter, Xavier Bartlett, Will Prestwidge, Spencer Johnson, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Daniel Drew, Michael Neser, Jack Wildermuth







Predicted Playing XI









Colin Munro Batter Matt Renshaw Batter Max Bryant Batter Nathan McSweeney Batter Tom Banton Wicket-keeper Paul Walter Batter Will Prestwidge All-rounder Xavier Bartlett All-rounder Spencer Johnson Bowler Mitchell Swepson Bowler Matthew Kuhnemann Bowler

Brisbane Heat Team Form

Brisbane Heat got off to a great start this season as they won back to back games but since then they have lost three games on the bounce and are currently fifth on the table.

Sydney Thunder News & Player List

Sydney Thunder Player List

David Warner (c), Blake Nikitaras, Sam Billings (wk), Matthew Gilkes, Sherfane Rutherford, Chris Green, Tom Andrews, Lockie Ferguson, Wes Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Daniel Sams, Toby Gray, Liam Hatcher, Oliver Davies, Hugh Weibgen







Predicted Playing XI









David Warner Batter Blake Nikitaras Batter Matthew Gilkes Batter Sherfane Rutherford Batter Sam Billings Wicket-keeper Tom Andrews Batter Daniel Sams All-rounder Chris Green All-rounder Wes Agar Bowler Lockie Ferguson Bowler Cameron Bancroft Bowler

Sydney Thunder Team Form

Sydney Thunder struggled in the last campaign, but this year they have four wins in five games and are currently second on the table.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Head to Head

Brisbane Heat have dominated this fixture against Sydney Thunder 13-07. Both sides went head to head twice last season and on both occasions Brisbane Heat were victorious.

Head to Head

Brisbane Heat: 13

Sydney Thunder: 07

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Betting Odds

Brisbane Heat to have a better opening partnership than Sydney Thunder

Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat head into this game in contrasting form. Brisbane Heat got off to a great start this season as they won the first two games but since then they have struggled for consistency as Brisbane heat are winless in the last four games and have lost three of the four matches. On the other hand, Sydney Thunders have been brilliant so far in this campaign as they have four wins in five games and are currently second on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact even though Sydney Thunders have dominated this season they have conceded a bigger opening partnership in three of the last four matches which makes us believe Brisbane Heat would end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Top Batters

Max Bryant to be Brisbane Heat’ top batter

Max Bryant had a slow start to the campaign but he has managed to turn things around and with 153 runs so far, Bryant is the leading run scorer for Brisbane Heat which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

David Warner to be Sydney Thunder’ top batter

David Warner had a slow start to the campaign but has been sensational in the last two matches. With 178 runs, Warner is the leading run scorer for Sydney Thunder which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Top Bowlers

Xavier Barlett to be Brisbane Heat’ top bowler

Xavier Bartlett was sensational in the last game against Melbourne Stars as he bagged four wickets in the game. With nine wickets thus far, Bartlett is the leading wicket taker for Brisbane Heat which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Chris Green to be Sydney Thunder’ top bowler

Chris Green was sensational in the last game against Perth Scorchers as he bagged three wickets. With eight wickets thus far, Green is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Sydney Thunders Brisbane Heat to win - 1.90 (PariMatch)

Sydney Thunder to win - 1.90 (PariMatch) Brisbane Heat have dominated this game in the past as they have beaten Sydney Thunders in each of the last three occasions. Sydney Thunders have been dominant in this campaign which is probably why the bookmakers have given even odds to both sides but we believe Sydney Thunders would bag maximum points in the upcoming game. ‌ Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







