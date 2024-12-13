Facts: With 296 runs, Priyansh Arya is the leading run scorer for Delhi in this campaign.

With 281 runs, Rajat Patidar is the leading run scorer for Madhya Pradesh in this tournament.

Delhi vs Madhya Pradesh Match Prediction

Delhi take on Madhya Pradesh in the Semifinals of the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 13 at 04:30 PM IST.

Delhi vs Madhya Pradesh Chance of Winning

Delhi had a phenomenal start to the campaign as they won five games on the bounce. The first loss came against Jharkhand in the next game but they managed to make the playoffs this season. In the Quarterfinals they went head to head against Uttar Pradesh, Delhi eventually won the game by 19 runs.

Much like their opponents, Madhya Pradesh were dominant in the group stages as they had six wins in seven matches. They went head to head against Saurashtra in the Quarterfinals, MP won the game with six wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Delhi are favourites in the upcoming game.

Delhi ’ chances of winning - 58%

Madhya Pradesh’ chances of winning - 42%

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Delhi vs Madhya Pradesh Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Anuj Rawat has struggled for consistency this season. In the last game Rawat was sensational against Uttar Pradesh as he scored 73 off 33 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Venkatesh Iyer was excellent in the Quarterfinals as he scored an unbeaten 38 off 33 balls. So far this campaign Iyer has scored 210 runs with an average of 70 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Delhi Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Madhya Pradesh Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Delhi vs Madhya Pradesh Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three of the four games has been won by the team that batted first, regardless we expect both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

Delhi News & Player List

Delhi Player List

Priyansh Arya, Yash Dhull, Ayush Badoni (c), Himmat Singh, Harsh Tyagi, Anuj Rawat (wk), Mayank Rawat, Vaibhav Kandpal, Suyash Sharma, Ishant Sharma, Prince Yadav, Simarjeet Singh, Sarthak Ranjan, Jonty Sidhu, Prince Choudhary, Himanshu Chauhan, Akhil Chaudhary, Vansh Bedi, Mayank Gusain, Pranav Rajuvanshi, Dhruv Kaushik, Aryan Rana, Digvesh Rathi, Aayush Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Priyansh Arya Batter Yash Dhull Batter Ayush Badoni Batter Himmat Singh Batter Anuj Rawat Wicket-keeper Vaibhav Kandpal Batter Mayank Rawat All-rounder Harsh Tyagi All-rounder Prince Yadav Bowler Suyash Sharma Bowler Ishant Sharma Bowler

Delhi Team Form

Delhi were dominant in the group stages as they won six of the last seven matches, in the Quarterfinals they beat Uttar Pradesh by 19 runs.

Madhya Pradesh News & Player List

Madhya Pradesh Player List

Rajat Patidar (c), Harsh Gawli (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Kulwant Khejroliya, Avesh Khan, Kamal Tripathi, Rahul Batham, Aniket Verma, Subhranshu Senapati, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Kumar Kartikeya

Predicted Playing XI

Subhranshu Senapati Batter Rajat Patidar Batter Harpreet Singh Batter Venkatesh Iyer All-rounder Harsh Gawli Wicket-keeper Aniket Verma Batter Rahul Batham All-rounder Kamal Tripathi All-rounder Kumar Kartikeya Bowler Avesh Khan Bowler Kulwant Khejroliya Bowler

Madhya Pradesh Team Form

Madhya Pradesh have had a solid campaign thus far as they ended up with six wins in seven matches and made the playoffs where they beat Saurashtra with six wickets to spare.

Delhi vs Madhya Pradesh Head to Head

Delhi and Madhya Pradesh have gone head to head twice in T20 format and on both occasions Delhi were victorious.

Head to Head

Delhi: 2

Madhya Pradesh: 0

Delhi vs Madhya Pradesh Betting Odds

Madhya Pradesh to have a better opening partnership than Delhi

Madhya Pradesh and Delhi go head to head in the Semifinals after both sides dominated the Quarterfinals matches heading into this game. Delhi went head to head against Uttar Pradesh and their batters set the tone as they made 193 runs and managed to win the game by 19 runs. Even though Delhi openers had a brilliant game they have remained inconsistent which is probably why Delhi has conceded a bigger opening partnership in four of the six matches prior to this game. On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh openers have managed to have a better opening partnership in each of the last three games which makes us believe Madhya Pradesh would end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Delhi vs Madhya Pradesh T20 M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, null Delhi Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.70 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.61 Bet Now! Madhya Pradesh Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.205 Bet Now!

Delhi vs Madhya Pradesh Top Batters

Priyansh Arya to be Delhi’ top batter

Priyansh Arya continued his brilliant run in this tournament as he scored 44 against Uttar Pradesh. With 296 runs, Arya remains the leading run scorer for Delhi which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rajat Patidar to be Madhya Pradesh’ top batter

Rajat Patidar has been pretty consistent for Madhya Pradesh in this campaign thus far as with 281 runs he is the leading run scorer for MP this term which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Delhi vs Madhya Pradesh Top Bowlers

Prince Yadav to be Delhi’ top bowler

Prince Yadav had a brilliant game against Uttar Pradesh in the Quarterfinals as he bagged three wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game. He is the leading wicket taker for Delhi in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kumar Kartikeya to be Madhya Pradesh’ top bowler

Kumar Kartikeya did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational thus far. With 15 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Delhi Delhi to win - 1.70 (BateryBets)

Madhya Pradesh to win - 2.15 (BateryBets) Historically Delhi have dominated this fixture against Madhya Pradesh in T20 format as they have two wins in two games thus far. Looking at the quality of both sides, this would be a great game for the neutrals. The bookmakers have sided with Delhi in this game and you should do the same as they would advance to the finals come Dec 13. Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







