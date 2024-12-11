Facts: With 252 runs, Priyansh Arya is the leading run scorer for Delhi in this campaign.

With 267 runs, Rinku Singh is the leading run scorer for Uttar Pradesh in this tournament.

Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh Match Prediction

Delhi take on Uttar Pradesh in the Quarterfinals of the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 11 at 04:30 PM IST.

Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh Chance of Winning

Delhi had a phenomenal start to the campaign as they won five games on the bounce. The first loss came against Jharkhand in the next game but in the last match Delhi managed to turn things around as they dominated the match against Arunachal Pradesh, Delhi won the game with ten wickets to spare.

Uttar Pradesh did not have a great start to the tournament as they lost the opening game against Delhi but managed to turn things around and made the playoffs after five wins in six games, they beat Andhra in Pre Quarter Finals. As per our calculations, Delhi are favourites in the upcoming game.

Delhi ’ chances of winning - 55%

Uttar Pradesh’ chances of winning - 45%

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Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Anuj Rawat has struggled for consistency this season. So far in this campaign Rawat has scored 86 runs with an average of 21.50 which clearly showcases his struggles which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Nitish Rana has continued to struggle as in the last match against Andhra he scored four. So far this season Rana has scored 109 with an average of 15.57 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Delhi Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Uttar Pradesh Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three of the four games has been won by the team that batted first, regardless we expect both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 20C.

Delhi News & Player List

Delhi Player List

Priyansh Arya, Yash Dhull, Ayush Badoni (c), Himmat Singh, Harsh Tyagi, Anuj Rawat (wk), Mayank Rawat, Vaibhav Kandpal, Suyash Sharma, Ishant Sharma, Prince Yadav, Simarjeet Singh, Sarthak Ranjan, Jonty Sidhu, Prince Choudhary, Himanshu Chauhan, Akhil Chaudhary, Vansh Bedi, Mayank Gusain, Pranav Rajuvanshi, Dhruv Kaushik, Aryan Rana, Digvesh Rathi, Aayush Singh







Predicted Playing XI









Priyansh Arya Batter Yash Dhull Batter Ayush Badoni Batter Himmat Singh Batter Anuj Rawat Wicket-keeper Vaibhav Kandpal Batter Mayank Rawat All-rounder Harsh Tyagi All-rounder Prince Yadav Bowler Suyash Sharma Bowler Ishant Sharma Bowler

Delhi Team Form

Delhi were dominant in the group stages as they won six of the last seven matches and ended up at the top of the table.

Uttar Pradesh News & Player List

Uttar Pradesh Player List

Madhav Kaushik, Aryan Juyal (wk), Priyam Garg, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Sameer Rizvi, Vipraj Nigam, Shivam Mavi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Mohsin Khan, Vineet Panwar, Piyush Chawla, Karn Sharma, Yash Dayal, Shivam Sharma, Aaqib Khan , Karthikeya Jaiswal, Swastik Chikara, Aaditya Sharma

Predicted Playing XI







Madhav Kaushik Batter Priyam Garg Batter Nitish Rana Batter Rinku Singh Batter Aryan Juyal Wicket-keeper Sameer Rizvi Batter Vipraj Nigam All-rounder Shivam Mavi All-rounder Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowler Mohsin Khan Bowler Vineet Panwar Bowler

Uttar Pradesh Team Form

Uttar Pradesh did not have a great start but they managed to win five of the last six games and made the playoffs where they beat Andhra in the pre-Quarterfinals.

Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh Head to Head

Delhi has dominated this fixture against Uttar Pradesh in T20 format as they have four wins in six games.

Head to Head

Delhi: 4

Uttar Pradesh: 2

Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh Betting Odds

Uttar Pradesh to have a better opening partnership than Delhi

Uttar Pradesh and Delhi go head to head in the playoffs after both sides were dominant in the group stage. Uttar Pradesh did not have a great start to the campaign but ended up with five wins in the last six games they made the playoffs. Uttar Pradesh beat Andhra in the pre Quarterfinals they also had a better opening partnership on the day. On the other hand even though Delhi dominated the group stages their openers have struggled to make a mark in this campaign. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in four of the last five matches Delhi has conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Uttar Pradesh would end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh T20 M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, null Delhi Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.82 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Uttar Pradesh Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.024 Bet Now!

Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh Top Batters

Priyansh Arya to be Delhi’ top batter

Priyansh Arya has been one of he most consistent batsmen for Delhi this season. With 252 runs, Arya is the leading run scorer for Delhi thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rinku Singh to be Uttar Pradesh’ top batter

Rinku Singh was sensational in the last game as he scored 27 off 22 balls and took his team over the line in the pre Quarterfinals. With 267 runs he remains the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh Top Bowlers

Harsh Tyagi to be Delhi’ top bowler

Harsh Tyagi has been the star of the show for Delhi this season as he has been pretty consistent thus far. With nine wickets in five matches he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Vineet Panwar to be Uttar Pradesh’ top bowler

Vineet Panwar did not have a great game in the last outing, regardless we are going to back him as with 11 wickets he is one of the leading wicket takers for UP which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Delhi Delhi to win - 1.82 (BateryBets)

Uttar Pradesh to win - 2.00 (BateryBets) Historically Delhi has dominated this fixture against Uttar Pradesh in T20 format as they have four wins in six games. Delhi were dominant in the group stages which is probably why the bookmakers have favoured them in this game and we believe you should do the same as Delhi would advance to semifinals come Dec 11. Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





