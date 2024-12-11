Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh Match Prediction
DEL
55%
Chance of Winning
UTP
45%
T20
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium
Facts:
- With 252 runs, Priyansh Arya is the leading run scorer for Delhi in this campaign.
- With 267 runs, Rinku Singh is the leading run scorer for Uttar Pradesh in this tournament.
Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh Match Prediction
Delhi take on Uttar Pradesh in the Quarterfinals of the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 11 at 04:30 PM IST.
Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh Chance of Winning
Delhi had a phenomenal start to the campaign as they won five games on the bounce. The first loss came against Jharkhand in the next game but in the last match Delhi managed to turn things around as they dominated the match against Arunachal Pradesh, Delhi won the game with ten wickets to spare.
Uttar Pradesh did not have a great start to the tournament as they lost the opening game against Delhi but managed to turn things around and made the playoffs after five wins in six games, they beat Andhra in Pre Quarter Finals. As per our calculations, Delhi are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Delhi ’ chances of winning - 55%
- Uttar Pradesh’ chances of winning - 45%
Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Anuj Rawat has struggled for consistency this season. So far in this campaign Rawat has scored 86 runs with an average of 21.50 which clearly showcases his struggles which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Nitish Rana has continued to struggle as in the last match against Andhra he scored four. So far this season Rana has scored 109 with an average of 15.57 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Delhi Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5
Uttar Pradesh Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5
Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three of the four games has been won by the team that batted first, regardless we expect both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 20C.
Delhi News & Player List
Delhi Player List
Priyansh Arya, Yash Dhull, Ayush Badoni (c), Himmat Singh, Harsh Tyagi, Anuj Rawat (wk), Mayank Rawat, Vaibhav Kandpal, Suyash Sharma, Ishant Sharma, Prince Yadav, Simarjeet Singh, Sarthak Ranjan, Jonty Sidhu, Prince Choudhary, Himanshu Chauhan, Akhil Chaudhary, Vansh Bedi, Mayank Gusain, Pranav Rajuvanshi, Dhruv Kaushik, Aryan Rana, Digvesh Rathi, Aayush Singh
Predicted Playing XI
|
Priyansh Arya
|
Batter
|
Yash Dhull
|
Batter
|
Ayush Badoni
|
Batter
|
Himmat Singh
|
Batter
|
Anuj Rawat
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Vaibhav Kandpal
|
Batter
|
Mayank Rawat
|
All-rounder
|
Harsh Tyagi
|
All-rounder
|
Prince Yadav
|
Bowler
|
Suyash Sharma
|
Bowler
|
Ishant Sharma
|
Bowler
Delhi Team Form
Delhi were dominant in the group stages as they won six of the last seven matches and ended up at the top of the table.
Uttar Pradesh News & Player List
Uttar Pradesh Player List
Madhav Kaushik, Aryan Juyal (wk), Priyam Garg, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Sameer Rizvi, Vipraj Nigam, Shivam Mavi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Mohsin Khan, Vineet Panwar, Piyush Chawla, Karn Sharma, Yash Dayal, Shivam Sharma, Aaqib Khan , Karthikeya Jaiswal, Swastik Chikara, Aaditya Sharma
Predicted Playing XI
|
Madhav Kaushik
|
Batter
|
Priyam Garg
|
Batter
|
Nitish Rana
|
Batter
|
Rinku Singh
|
Batter
|
Aryan Juyal
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sameer Rizvi
|
Batter
|
Vipraj Nigam
|
All-rounder
|
Shivam Mavi
|
All-rounder
|
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|
Bowler
|
Mohsin Khan
|
Bowler
|
Vineet Panwar
|
Bowler
Uttar Pradesh Team Form
Uttar Pradesh did not have a great start but they managed to win five of the last six games and made the playoffs where they beat Andhra in the pre-Quarterfinals.
Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh Head to Head
Delhi has dominated this fixture against Uttar Pradesh in T20 format as they have four wins in six games.
Head to Head
Delhi: 4
Uttar Pradesh: 2
Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh Betting Odds
Uttar Pradesh to have a better opening partnership than Delhi
Uttar Pradesh and Delhi go head to head in the playoffs after both sides were dominant in the group stage. Uttar Pradesh did not have a great start to the campaign but ended up with five wins in the last six games they made the playoffs. Uttar Pradesh beat Andhra in the pre Quarterfinals they also had a better opening partnership on the day. On the other hand even though Delhi dominated the group stages their openers have struggled to make a mark in this campaign. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in four of the last five matches Delhi has conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Uttar Pradesh would end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh
T20
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, null
Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh Top Batters
Priyansh Arya to be Delhi’ top batter
Priyansh Arya has been one of he most consistent batsmen for Delhi this season. With 252 runs, Arya is the leading run scorer for Delhi thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Rinku Singh to be Uttar Pradesh’ top batter
Rinku Singh was sensational in the last game as he scored 27 off 22 balls and took his team over the line in the pre Quarterfinals. With 267 runs he remains the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh Top Bowlers
Harsh Tyagi to be Delhi’ top bowler
Harsh Tyagi has been the star of the show for Delhi this season as he has been pretty consistent thus far. With nine wickets in five matches he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Vineet Panwar to be Uttar Pradesh’ top bowler
Vineet Panwar did not have a great game in the last outing, regardless we are going to back him as with 11 wickets he is one of the leading wicket takers for UP which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Delhi
- Delhi to win - 1.82 (BateryBets)
- Uttar Pradesh to win - 2.00 (BateryBets)
Batery