Derbyshire vs Lancashire Match Prediction DER 40 % Chance of Winning LAN 60 % Bet Now! The 2023 Vitality T20 Blast kicks off this Saturday with an absolute banger of a game as Derbyshire and Lancashire go head to head on May 20 at Edgbaston, Birmingham.The game scheduled to start at 18:30 IST and will act as a season opener for the league.

Derbyshire vs Lancashire Chance of Winning

Both Derbyshire and Lancashire had a great campaign last season with both finishing third and second respectively in the North group to make the knockouts. Both teams would like to kick start their campaign on the positive note and would like to get an edge over the other. This game is expected to be a cracker but we have calculated that Lancashire would enter this game as favourites over Derbyshire.

Derbyshire’s chances of winning - 40%

Lancashire’s chances of winning - 60%

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Derbyshire vs Lancashire Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Lancashire had a terrific start to the campaign last year winning six of the first seven fixtures. Their opening game against Yorkshire was one the best games of the tournament which ended in a tie. After the terrific start to the campaign they were expected to continue the momentum and have a strong finish to the campaign. However, with just two wins in final seven games saw them finish second level on points with Derbyshire. Despite the disappointing end to the league campaign, Lancashire managed to put their form on the backburner and smashed Essex and Yorkshire on the route to the finals. In the finals, chasing hawk’s 152 runs Lancashire were well on course at 72 for one in the eighth over before a clatter sent them into the last over needing 11 runs with two new batsmen on the crease. Nathan Ellis held his nerve to bowl a fine over which left Lancashire a run short and the Hawks celebrated a famous victory. It was absolutely gutting for Lancashire to lose the final, a game which was well within their grasp.

Much like Lancashire, Derbyshire started the Vitality Blast with two wins and a loss in their first three games. However, they lost the next three games and found themselves outside the top four and needed a strong finish to the campaign. Unlike their opponents, they won seven of their remaining fixtures in the group stages to set up a clash against Somerset in the quarterfinals - a game they would end up losing by 191 runs.

Derbyshire vs Lancashire Match Toss Prediction

In 11 games that were played at Edgbaston, seven times team batting first has won the game this might play a significant part as we feel whichever team won the toss might decide to bat first. In the two matches played between these two sides the team that has batted first ended up winning the game which basically doubles down on our toss predictions.

Weather Report

We are expecting to have clear skies and zero chances of rain, making it a perfect day for match-going fans with the players to have a full game of cricket at Edgbaston. The maximum temperature expected to be 19C and minimum might go as low as 8C making conditions perfect for cricket.

Derbyshire News & Player List

Derbyshire Player List

Archie Harrison, Billy Godleman, Haider Ali, Harry Came, Leus du Plooy, Matthew Lamb, Mitchell Wagstaff, Tom Wood, Wayne Madsen, Alex Thomson, Anuj Dal, Luis Reece, Brooke Guest (Wk), Ben Aitchison, George Scrimshaw, Mark Watt, Mattie McKiernan, Nick Potts, Samuel Conners, Suranga Lakmal, Zak Chappell

Predicted Playing XI

Harry Came(C) Batter Billy Godleman Batter Wayne Madsen Batter Leus du Plooy Batter Brooke Guest(WK) Wicket-keeper Mattie McKiernan All-rounder Luis Reece Batter Nick Potts All-rounder Mark Watt All-rounder Ben Aitchison Bowler George Scrimshaw Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire enter this campaign on the back of a good season last term finishing third level on points with Lancashire. They went on an impressive run of seven wins in eight games which confirmed their place in the knockouts. Their season ended after suffering a heavy loss against Somerset in which they were chasing a mammoth total of 265 in turn they crumbled for a mere 74.

Lancashire News & Player List

Lancashire Player List

Lancashire squad:Keaton Jennings, Luke Wells, Rob Jones, Colin de Grandhomme, Danny Lamb, Daryl Mitchell, George Balderson, Harry Singh, Liam Livingstone, Steven Croft, Tom Aspinwall, Dane Vilas (Wk), George Bell, George Lavelle (Wk), Jos Buttler (Wk), Matthew Hurst (Wk), Philip Salt (Wk), Jack Blatherwick, Jack Morley, James Anderson, Joshua Boyden, Luke Wood, Matt Parkinson, Richard Gleeson, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Will Williams, Josh Bohannon

Predicted Playing XI

Dane Vilas Wicket-keeper Batter Keaton Jennings All-rounder Steven Croft All-rounder Luke Wells All-rounder Danny Lamb All-rounder Matt Parkinson All-rounder Josh Bohannon Batter Darryl Mitchell Batter Luke Wood Bowler Richard Gleeson Bowler Tom Hartley Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire had a fantastic campaign last year as they ended up second on the table grabbing eight wins in 14 games. They entered into the finals after back to back wins against Essex and Yorkshire. However, they lost to Hampshire in the finals as they failed to chase down a score of 152 losing the game by one solitary run.

Derbyshire vs Lancashire Head to Head

Lancashire have edged Derbyshire in head to head with both teams playing 35 games against each other, Lancashire has won 22 games so far. Last year both teams went head to head twice with both teams sharing the spoils.

T20 played - 35

Derbyshire win(s) - 13

Lancashire win(s) - 22

Derbyshire vs Lancashire Betting Odds

Steven Croft to be the top scorer

Steven Croft had a strong campaign last season. While he took time to settle down in the first few games last season, Croft still managed to get decent starts in the games but failed to cash in. In the first five games, Croft could only manage to score 13, 22, 22, 28 and 10 at an average of 19. But for the rest of the campaign he managed to score 327 runs at an average of 46.71 and ended up being one of the top run scorers for Lancashire. In 2 games against Derbyshire he managed to score a total of 75 with an average of 37.5 which would be higher than the expected mark set by the bookmakers. We believe it would be safe to bet on Steven Croft as looking into the above facts it seems to be a safe call and could provide a lucrative return.

Derbyshire vs Lancashire Top Team Batters

Wayne Madsen to be Derbyshire’s top batter

We will pick the ever reliable Wayne Madsen to be our top batter for the game. Despite a poor showing by the Derbyshire batsmen in the quarter final last year, Wayne Madsen was still the top scorer for them on the day. He was one of the consistent performers for Derbyshire last season as he ended up scoring 498 runs at an average of 38.31. Madsen scored two 50s and one 100 last season and was able to maintain a strike rate of 164.90 throughout the season.

Steven Croft to be Lancashire’s top batter

Was it really going to be anyone apart from Steven Croft? He was the top scorer for Lancashire last season scoring 548 runs at an average of 39.14. In terms of top scorers of the tournament, he was fourth on the list. In the two games he played against Derbyshire, he scored 28 and 47 which made him the top scorer for Lancashire against Derbyshire in the last campaign.

Derbyshire vs Lancashire Top Team Bowlers

George Scrimshaw to be Derbyshire’s top bowler

George Scrimshaw was the best bowler for Derbyshire last year grabbing 23 wickets. He was fourth on the list of most wickets last season. Even though he had been expensive in both games against Lancashire he still managed to take four wickets in the two games. This included the all important wicket of Rob Jones in the final over of the second game which tilted the game in Derby’s favour.

Richard Gleeson to be Lancashire’s top bowler

Richard Gleeson had a phenomenal campaign last year as he ended up with the most wickets (25) in the T20 Blast last season. In 15 games he played, Gleeson maintained a strike rate of 13.44 which is brilliant in T20 format. Hence without any doubt I would pick Gleeson as the top bowler for Lancashire.