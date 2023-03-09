England vs Bangladesh Match Prediction BAN 30 % Chance of Winning ENG 70 % Bet Now! After naming the ODI series with 2-1, the English team will play a 3 match T20 series against Bangladesh on their tour to Bangladesh. The first T20 match will commence on 9th March at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, Bangladesh. In the ODI series Bangladesh totally failed to take the advantage of local conditions. After trailing 2-0, the hosts got success in winning the last ODI with 50 runs. Visitors played fantastic cricket in the ODI series. Jason Roy, Joss Buttler, Sam Curran and Adil Rashid performed brilliantly. For Bangladesh Santo smashed 2 half centuries, Shakib Al Hasan was fantastic with bat and ball and Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz were outstanding with the ball. Now the team is looking for a fresh start in the T20 series. Shakib Al Hasan will lead the local side in place of Tamin Iqbal. On the other hand, the English side will be led by Joss Buttler.

England vs Bangladesh Chance of winning

By winning the last ODI, Bangla Tigers came back in form again. Team has a good squad and will take the advantage of local conditions as well. On the other hand England has high momentum with the recent ODI series victory. We may expect this to be a great encounter between both the teams at Chattagram. England has 68% chances whereas Bangladesh's probability of winning is 32% only.

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England vs Bangladesh Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

This 3 match series will also be a crucial one for both teams. After securing the ODI series with 2-1, England have their eye on yet another series victory. On the other hand Bangladesh got the lost form from the last ODI match at the same ground. By taking the advantage of local conditions and with a powerful squad we can't take the hosts lightly.

We expect some good innings from Joss Buttler, Dawid Malan, Linton Das and Shakib Al Hasan and gamblers may rely on Jofra Archer, Sam Curren, All rounder Shakib once again, Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan Mirazin bowling department.

England vs Bangladesh Match Toss Prediction

Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium’s pitch has a good batting track. We anticipate plenty of runs on this surface. Of Course team winning the toss would like to bat first and make a decent total to challenge the opposite side. We expect 160+ score by the team batting first.

Weather Report

Temperature would be around 34 degree celsius with 49% of humidity on 9th March at Chatgaon. Wind speed is expected to be 14 kmph. Good conditions for the game of cricket with no rain prediction.

England Player List

Will Jacks must return home owing to an injury, and Jason Roy and James Vince are out for theT20 series.

England Probable Playing XI

Player Role Jos Buttler (c and wk) Batsman Ben Duckett Batsman Dawid Malan Batsman Phil Salt Batsman Moeen Ali All Rounder Chris Jordan Bowler Jofra Archer All Rounder Sam Curran Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler Chris Woakes All Rounder Mark Wood Bowler

England squad for the T20 series:Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jos Buttler (C & WK), Philip Salt, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Chris Jordan

England Team Form

The English team showed their class in the recent ODI series. They played brilliantly in every spare game. Team consists of Joss Buttler, Dawid Malan, Phil Salt, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid and Sam Curren.

Bangladesh Player List

Mahmudullah and Tamim Iqbal are out, but Rony Talukdar will join the team.

Bangladesh Probable Playing XI

Player Role Tamim Iqbal (c) Batsman Litton Das Batsman Najmul Hossain Shanto Batsman Towhid Hridoy Batsman RonyTalukdar Batsman Shakib al Hasan All Rounder Afif Hossain Batsman Mehidy Hasan Miraz All Rounder Taskin Ahmed Bowler Taijul Islam Bowler Mustafizur Rahman Bowler

Bangladeshsquad for the T20 series:Nurul Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib al Hasan (C), Afif Hossain, Mohammad Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das (wk), Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, RonyTalukdar

Bangladesh Team Form

Home team has some star in form players like Shakib al Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam. Their performance was not up to the mark in the recent ODI series but they came back into form by winning the last ODI match with 50 runs against the visitors.

England vs Bangladesh Head to Head

England and Bangladesh were locked horns in just one game which was in ICC T20 World cup 2021. England had the upper hand in that match and they secured a 8 wickets victory.

Total T20 matches played – 1

England won – 1

Bangladesh won – 0

England vs Bangladesh Betting odds

Although Bangladesh has good T20 players and the team is playing at their domestic ground as well, bookies have their belief on England’s Victory. So the english team is getting the winning odds of 1.36, on the other hand Bangladesh has winning odds of 3.26.

England to win @ 1.36

Bangladesh to win @ 2.88

England vs Bangladesh Top Team Batsmen

Dawid Malan and Joss Buttler are more than adequate batters in this format. Buttler excelling in T20 matches with 375 runs (a 53.57 average) over his last 10 games. Jason Roy played some brilliant innings in the ODI series but unfortunately he is not a part of the T20 squad. In his absence Philip Salt will take charge of the English team’s batting command with a few amazing innings.

With 141 runs scored in the team's ODI games and six wickets taken, Shakib Al Hasan is unquestionably one of the key all rounders for Bangladesh in T20 series as well. He has amassed over 2,000 runs in T20I games, demonstrating that he is skilled enough to take on a formidable foe like England. Najmul Hossain Shanto has also played superbly, scoring two half-centuries in ODI matches.

England vs Bangladesh Top Team Bowler

Sam Curren is the key bowler for England as he has picked 19 wickets in 10 T20 matches. In the ODI he bowled brilliantly. Another reliable bowler is Adil Rashid who did an impressive bowling in the recent ODI series. The English team has a sharp bowling attack with Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan and Mark wood.

Skipper Al Hasan has been excellent recently and took a significant six wickets in the ODI series. In the last match his performance was 4/35 that led to a victory for the home team.Taskin Ahmed, who took four wickets and maintained his composure throughout the series, has the ability to challenge English batters. Mehidy Hasan Miraz is also a consistent player, performing well with both bat and ball.