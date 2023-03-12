England vs Bangladesh Match Prediction BAN 30 % Chance of Winning ENG 70 % Bet Now! England and Bangladesh will lock horns in the second T20 of the 3 match series. The action will take place at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka. By winning the first match hosts have already taken the 1-0 lead in the series. In the first match after winning the toss Bangladesh decided to bowl first. England had a very good start in the initial 10 overs. Buttler and Salt played superbly as buttler scored 67 on 42 balls, whereas Phil Salt scored 38 runs that lead Bangaldesh to a total of 156 runs. Any other batsman except these two was not successful in this match and lost their wicket with irresponsible shot selection. Najmul Hossain Shanto’s 51 runs will undoubtedly be credited by Bangladesh for the victory, but Al Hasan's 34* (including six 4s) and Hridoy 24 also deserve recognition because they were crucial in leading their team to victory in the later overs. The bowlers from Bangladesh were a major factor in the triumph as well since they held England's score low at 156 runs, allowing them to score just 21 runs in the final four overs of their innings. Each of the five bowlers took a wicket, and Mahmud was the only one to take two. Now we hope for an exciting game of cricket in the second T20.

England vs Bangladesh Chance of winning

After winning two back to back matches Bangladesh has a high momentum and now they are looking to secure the T20 series. But the English team can not be underestimated as they won the ODI series by 2-1. Players like Buttler, Salt, Malan are in fantastic form. England has 55% chances whereas Bangladesh has 45% victory chances.

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England vs Bangladesh Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Bangladesh has already taken a 1-0 lead in the 3 match series. Now the Visitors would like to win the 2nd match and make the series level. England is aiming for a second series triumph after winning the one-day international series with a score of 2-1. Bangladesh, on the other side, recovered its lost form from the last ODI game played at the same venue. We can't take the hosts lightly as they won 2 back to back matches against hosts and will take advantage of the local circumstances and have a strong team.

Joss Buttler, Dawid Malan, Linton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto are expected to all contribute strong innings. Bowling attack will be led by Jofra Archer, Sam Curren, All-Rounder Shakib once again, Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

England vs Bangladesh Match Toss Prediction

The low and slow aspect of the Shere Bangla National Stadium’s pitch is well-known. Here, spinners typically get considerable support, and tempo changes are also useful. 59 T20 matches have been played here and average first innings score is 144. After winning the toss, the team would like to bat first.

Weather Report

Temperature would be around 35 degree celsius with 42% of humidity on 9th March at Chatgaon. Wind speed is expected to be 13 kmph. Good conditions for the game of cricket with no rain prediction.

England Player List

Will Jacks must return home owing to an injury, and Jason Roy and James Vince are out for theT20 series.

England Probable Playing XI

Player Role Jos Buttler (c and wk) Batsman Ben Duckett Batsman Dawid Malan Batsman Phil Salt Batsman Moeen Ali All Rounder Chris Jordan Bowler Jofra Archer All Rounder Sam Curran Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler Chris Woakes All Rounder Mark Wood Bowler

England squad for the T20 series:Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jos Buttler (C & WK), Philip Salt, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Chris Jordan

England Team Form

Joss Buttler, Dawid Malan, Phil Salt are in great form but other players have failed in the last match. The bowling team is doing well but in batting they performed poorly. They expect some good innings from the middle order.

Bangladesh Player List

Mahmudullah and Tamim Iqbal are out, but Rony Talukdar will join the team. Mehidy Hasan Miraz was not part of the previous match, team management may decide to include him again in the next match.

Bangladesh Probable Playing XI

Player Role Tamim Iqbal (c) Batsman Litton Das Batsman Najmul Hossain Shanto Batsman Towhid Hridoy Batsman RonyTalukdar Batsman Shakib al Hasan All Rounder Afif Hossain Batsman Mehidy Hasan Miraz All Rounder Taskin Ahmed Bowler Hasan Mahmud Bowler Mustafizur Rahman Bowler

Bangladeshsquad for the T20 series:Nurul Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib al Hasan (C), Afif Hossain, Mohammad Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das (wk), Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, RonyTalukdar

Bangladesh Team Form

By winning the two back to back matches the team showed that they are in amazing form and taking them as an underdog may result in a match lost. Najmul Hossain Shanto is in excellent form as he scored 51 in just 30 balls. Shakib al Hasan has been fantastic throughout the ODI series.

England vs Bangladesh Head to Head

Both the teams have faced each other in just 2 matches where records are equal with 1-1 victory. So we hope for a close match between both the teams.

Total T20 matches played – 2

England won – 1

Bangladesh won – 1

England vs Bangladesh Betting odds

Despite Bangladesh’s last ODI and first T20 victory, England remains the favorite side for bookmakers.Thus the english team is getting the winning odds of 1.40, on the other hand Bangladesh has winning odds of 2.75.

England to win @ 1.40

Bangladesh to win @ 2.75

England vs Bangladesh Top Team Batsmen

In the last 11 matches Joss Buttler has smashed more than 400 runs. He smashed 67 runs in the previous match. Dawid Malan and Philip Salt are also key batsman for England. Malan was outstanding in the ODI series and Salt took England at a decent total with an inning of 38 runs.

Najmul Hossain Shanto has shown a fantastic knock consistently. After smashing two half-centuries in ODI matches,.he scored 51 in 30 balls. With 141 runs in the previous match. Shakib Al Hasan is unquestionably one of the key all rounders for Bangladesh in T20 series as well. He has amassed over 2,000 runs in T20I games, demonstrating that he is skilled enough to take on a formidable foe like England.

England vs Bangladesh Top Team Bowler

England will rely on Sam Curran as he has taken 19 wickets in 10 T20 matches, Adil Rashid, who bowled well in the most recent ODI series, is another dependable bowler. The English side possesses a potent bowling assault that includes Mark Wood, Chris Jordan, and Jofra Archer. Mark Wood was a little expensive in the last T20 but every match has a difference.

Hasan Mahmood picked 2 wickets in the last match. Shakib Al Hasan, the captain, has played superbly recently and was instrumental in the ODI series with six crucial wickets. His 4/35 performance in the most recent game helped the home team win. Taskin Ahmed has the ability to test English batters. He took four wickets and remained cool throughout the series. Mehidy Hasan Miraz is a reliable player who excels with both the bat and the ball. He was not part of the last match now he may come back in playing eleven.