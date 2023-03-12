England vs Bangladesh Match Prediction
BAN
30%
Chance of Winning
ENG
70%
National teams
Shere Bangla National Stadium
In the first match after winning the toss Bangladesh decided to bowl first.
England had a very good start in the initial 10 overs. Buttler and Salt played superbly as buttler scored 67 on 42 balls, whereas Phil Salt scored 38 runs that lead Bangaldesh to a total of 156 runs. Any other batsman except these two was not successful in this match and lost their wicket with irresponsible shot selection.
Najmul Hossain Shanto’s 51 runs will undoubtedly be credited by Bangladesh for the victory, but Al Hasan's 34* (including six 4s) and Hridoy 24 also deserve recognition because they were crucial in leading their team to victory in the later overs.
The bowlers from Bangladesh were a major factor in the triumph as well since they held England's score low at 156 runs, allowing them to score just 21 runs in the final four overs of their innings. Each of the five bowlers took a wicket, and Mahmud was the only one to take two. Now we hope for an exciting game of cricket in the second T20.
Facts
- For England Joss Buttler and Phil Salt are in great form throughout the ODI series. In the last match they also showed their class with a fantastic partnership which led the English team to a decent total.
- For Bangladesh, Najmul Hossain Shanto is incredible for who scored 51 in just 30 balls.
- Before this series both the teams have faced each other in a T20 world cup match where England got the victory with 8 wickets.
- Shakib Al Hasan may take three or more wickets. Mehidy Hasan Miraz is constantly picking the wickets for the team.
England vs Bangladesh Chance of winning
After winning two back to back matches Bangladesh has a high momentum and now they are looking to secure the T20 series. But the English team can not be underestimated as they won the ODI series by 2-1. Players like Buttler, Salt, Malan are in fantastic form. England has 55% chances whereas Bangladesh has 45% victory chances.
England vs Bangladesh Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022
Bangladesh has already taken a 1-0 lead in the 3 match series. Now the Visitors would like to win the 2nd match and make the series level. England is aiming for a second series triumph after winning the one-day international series with a score of 2-1. Bangladesh, on the other side, recovered its lost form from the last ODI game played at the same venue. We can't take the hosts lightly as they won 2 back to back matches against hosts and will take advantage of the local circumstances and have a strong team.
Joss Buttler, Dawid Malan, Linton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto are expected to all contribute strong innings. Bowling attack will be led by Jofra Archer, Sam Curren, All-Rounder Shakib once again, Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz.
England vs Bangladesh Match Toss Prediction
The low and slow aspect of the Shere Bangla National Stadium’s pitch is well-known. Here, spinners typically get considerable support, and tempo changes are also useful. 59 T20 matches have been played here and average first innings score is 144. After winning the toss, the team would like to bat first.
Weather Report
Temperature would be around 35 degree celsius with 42% of humidity on 9th March at Chatgaon. Wind speed is expected to be 13 kmph. Good conditions for the game of cricket with no rain prediction.
England Player List
Will Jacks must return home owing to an injury, and Jason Roy and James Vince are out for theT20 series.
England Probable Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Jos Buttler (c and wk)
|
Batsman
|
Ben Duckett
|
Batsman
|
Dawid Malan
|
Batsman
|
Phil Salt
|
Batsman
|
Moeen Ali
|
All Rounder
|
Chris Jordan
|
Bowler
|
Jofra Archer
|
All Rounder
|
Sam Curran
|
Bowler
|
Adil Rashid
|
Bowler
|
Chris Woakes
|
All Rounder
|
Mark Wood
|
Bowler
England squad for the T20 series:Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jos Buttler (C & WK), Philip Salt, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Chris Jordan
England Team Form
Joss Buttler, Dawid Malan, Phil Salt are in great form but other players have failed in the last match. The bowling team is doing well but in batting they performed poorly. They expect some good innings from the middle order.
Bangladesh Player List
Mahmudullah and Tamim Iqbal are out, but Rony Talukdar will join the team. Mehidy Hasan Miraz was not part of the previous match, team management may decide to include him again in the next match.
Bangladesh Probable Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Tamim Iqbal (c)
|
Batsman
|
Litton Das
|
Batsman
|
Najmul Hossain Shanto
|
Batsman
|
Towhid Hridoy
|
Batsman
|
RonyTalukdar
|
Batsman
|
Shakib al Hasan
|
All Rounder
|
Afif Hossain
|
Batsman
|
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
|
All Rounder
|
Taskin Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Hasan Mahmud
|
Bowler
|
Mustafizur Rahman
|
Bowler
Bangladeshsquad for the T20 series:Nurul Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib al Hasan (C), Afif Hossain, Mohammad Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das (wk), Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, RonyTalukdar
Bangladesh Team Form
By winning the two back to back matches the team showed that they are in amazing form and taking them as an underdog may result in a match lost. Najmul Hossain Shanto is in excellent form as he scored 51 in just 30 balls. Shakib al Hasan has been fantastic throughout the ODI series.
England vs Bangladesh Head to Head
Both the teams have faced each other in just 2 matches where records are equal with 1-1 victory. So we hope for a close match between both the teams.
- Total T20 matches played – 2
- England won – 1
- Bangladesh won – 1
England vs Bangladesh Betting odds
Despite Bangladesh’s last ODI and first T20 victory, England remains the favorite side for bookmakers.Thus the english team is getting the winning odds of 1.40, on the other hand Bangladesh has winning odds of 2.75.
- England to win @ 1.40
- Bangladesh to win @ 2.75
England vs Bangladesh Top Team Batsmen
In the last 11 matches Joss Buttler has smashed more than 400 runs. He smashed 67 runs in the previous match. Dawid Malan and Philip Salt are also key batsman for England. Malan was outstanding in the ODI series and Salt took England at a decent total with an inning of 38 runs.
Najmul Hossain Shanto has shown a fantastic knock consistently. After smashing two half-centuries in ODI matches,.he scored 51 in 30 balls. With 141 runs in the previous match. Shakib Al Hasan is unquestionably one of the key all rounders for Bangladesh in T20 series as well. He has amassed over 2,000 runs in T20I games, demonstrating that he is skilled enough to take on a formidable foe like England.
England vs Bangladesh Top Team Bowler
England will rely on Sam Curran as he has taken 19 wickets in 10 T20 matches, Adil Rashid, who bowled well in the most recent ODI series, is another dependable bowler. The English side possesses a potent bowling assault that includes Mark Wood, Chris Jordan, and Jofra Archer. Mark Wood was a little expensive in the last T20 but every match has a difference.
Hasan Mahmood picked 2 wickets in the last match. Shakib Al Hasan, the captain, has played superbly recently and was instrumental in the ODI series with six crucial wickets. His 4/35 performance in the most recent game helped the home team win. Taskin Ahmed has the ability to test English batters. He took four wickets and remained cool throughout the series. Mehidy Hasan Miraz is a reliable player who excels with both the bat and the ball. He was not part of the last match now he may come back in playing eleven.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: England
The first game was won by Bangladesh, but this victory was not very dominating and did not affect England much more. They certainly have a bowling assault that is appropriate for the circumstances, but their batting is weak. In order to tie the series, England has a stronger batting lineup and strong bowling resources.The bowling section consists of Sam Curren, Adil Rashid and Jofra Archer. So England remains our favorite side in this crucial encounter.
- England to win @ 1.40
- Bangladesh to win @ 2.75