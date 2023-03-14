England vs Bangladesh Match Prediction
BAN
30%
Chance of Winning
ENG
70%
National teams
Shere Bangla National Stadium
Facts
- First time Bangladesh has named the T20 series against England.
- For Bangladesh, Najmul Hossain Shanto is incredible for who scored 51 in the first match and 46 in the second T20.
- Before this series both the teams have faced each other in a T20 world cup match where England got the victory with 8 wickets.
- Shakib Al Hasan may take three or more wickets. Mehidy Hasan Miraz is constantly picking the wickets for the team. He picked 4 wickets in the last match.
- Joss Buttler, Dawid Malan and Phil Salt are reliable as they performed well in ODI series and also in 1st T20.
England vs Bangladesh Chance of winning
England is looking for a consolation victory, on the other hand Bangladesh have their eye on a clean sweep. From the 3rd ODI England’s performance was not up to the mark as they lost all three matches. But the team has all the abilities to come back with their strong batting line. England has 52% chances whereas Bangladesh has 48% victory chances.
England vs Bangladesh Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022
With an unbeaten 2-0 lead Bangladesh has already won this tournament. Now they would like to whitewash the visitors. England is aiming for a consolation victory to end the series with 2-1. Bangladesh, on the other side, recovered its lost form from the last ODI game played at the same venue. We can't take the hosts lightly as they won 3 back to back matches .
Joss Buttler, Dawid Malan, Linton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto are expected to all contribute strong innings. Bowling attack will be led by Jofra Archer, Sam Curren, All-Rounder Shakib once again, Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz.
England vs Bangladesh Match Toss Prediction
The match will take place at the same ground. This pitch has a slow nature that we have seen in the last game. Here, spinners typically get considerable support, and tempo changes are also useful. T20 matches have been played here and average first innings score is 144 here at Mirpur, Dhaka. In these conditions after winning the toss, the team would like to bowl first to challenge the opponents and face the target.
Weather Report
Temperature would be around 35 degree celsius with 42% of humidity on 9th March at Chatgaon. Wind speed is expected to be 13 kmph. Good conditions for the game of cricket with no rain prediction.
England Player List
England Probable Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Jos Buttler (c and wk)
|
Batsman
|
Ben Duckett
|
Batsman
|
Dawid Malan
|
Batsman
|
Phil Salt
|
Batsman
|
Moeen Ali
|
All Rounder
|
Chris Jordan
|
Bowler
|
Jofra Archer
|
All Rounder
|
Sam Curran
|
Bowler
|
Adil Rashid
|
Bowler
|
Chris Woakes
|
All Rounder
|
Mark Wood
|
Bowler
England squad for the T20 series:Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jos Buttler (C & WK), Philip Salt, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Chris Jordan
England Team Form
Joss Buttler, Dawid Malan, Phil Salt are in great form but other players have failed in the last match. The bowling team is doing well but in batting they performed poorly. They expect some good innings from the middle order.
Bangladesh Player List
Bangladesh Probable Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Tamim Iqbal (c)
|
Batsman
|
Litton Das
|
Batsman
|
Najmul Hossain Shanto
|
Batsman
|
Towhid Hridoy
|
Batsman
|
RonyTalukdar
|
Batsman
|
Shakib al Hasan
|
All Rounder
|
Afif Hossain
|
Batsman
|
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
|
All Rounder
|
Taskin Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Hasan Mahmud
|
Bowler
|
Mustafizur Rahman
|
Bowler
Bangladeshsquad for the T20 series:Nurul Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib al Hasan (C), Afif Hossain, Mohammad Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das (wk), Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, RonyTalukdar
Bangladesh Team Form
Team has shown that they are unbeaten in T20s at their home conditions. Team is in fantastic knock by winning the 3rd ODI and now two consistent T20 victories. Najmul Hossain Shanto is brilliant by scoring 51 and 46 runs respectively in two matches. In Bowling Shakib al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz are outstanding.
England vs Bangladesh Head to Head
England and Bangladesh have faced each other in just 3 T20 matches where Bangladesh got victory in 2 matches whereas England won just one match in 2021.
- Total T20 matches played – 3
- England won – 1
- Bangladesh won – 2
England vs Bangladesh Betting odds
Despite Bangladesh’s last ODI and first T20 victory, England remains the favorite side for bookmakers.Thus the english team is getting the winning odds of 1.40, on the other hand Bangladesh has winning odds of 2.75.
- England to win @ 1.65
- Bangladesh to win @ 2.20
England vs Bangladesh Top Team Batsmen
Dawid Malan, Joss Buttler and Philip Salt are the reliable players for England. In the last 11 matches Joss Buttler has smashed more than 400 runs. He smashed 67 runs in the first match. Dawid Malan, Philip Salt and Joss Buttler has played some excellent innings in ODIs as well.
Keeping the same form, Najmul Hossain Shanto has scored 51 in the first T20 and 46 in 2nd T20. He smashed two half centuries in ODIs as well.
Shakib Al Hasan is unquestionably one of the key all rounders for Bangladesh in T20 series as well. He has amassed over 2,000 runs in T20I games, demonstrating that he is skilled enough to take on a formidable foe like England.
England vs Bangladesh Top Team Bowler
Jofra Archer picked 3 wickets in the last match. England will also rely on Sam Curran as he has taken 20 wickets in 11 T20 matches. Adil Rashid, who bowled well in the most recent ODI series, is another dependable bowler.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz is a reliable player who excels with both the bat and the ball. He picked 4 wickets in the last matches that led the team to keep the English team at just 117 runs. Shakib Al Hasan, the captain, has played superbly recently and was instrumental in the ODI series with six crucial wickets. Taskin Ahmed has the ability to test English batters as well.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: England
In the last match there was a hard victory for Bangladesh. In the first match also they were not so dominating. Hosts have good luck to convert the victory from close conditions. England has already lost the series but they would like to get a consolation victory before their tour ends. Team will rely on Joss Buttler, Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, Sam Curren, Adil Rashid and Jofra Archer.
- England to win @ 1.65
- Bangladesh to win @ 2.20