England vs Bangladesh Match Prediction BAN 30 % Chance of Winning ENG 70 % Bet Now! After winning the both T20 matches now Bangladesh have their eye on a clean sweep. Hosts will have the same thought when they will be on the ground to face England in the 3rd T20 of the series on 14th March. Bangla Tigers won the first T20 with 6 wickets and second was a hard fought 4 wickets victory. In the last match Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl first. Their decision was good as they were successful in keeping England at a low total of 117 runs where Mehidy Hasan Miraz picked 4 wickets. At the bowler's paradise they also straggled and lost the wickets at regular intervals. With the help of 47 runs by Shanto, Bangladesh got a 4 wicket victory in a low scoring up and down match.

England vs Bangladesh Chance of winning

England is looking for a consolation victory, on the other hand Bangladesh have their eye on a clean sweep. From the 3rd ODI England’s performance was not up to the mark as they lost all three matches. But the team has all the abilities to come back with their strong batting line. England has 52% chances whereas Bangladesh has 48% victory chances.

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England vs Bangladesh Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

With an unbeaten 2-0 lead Bangladesh has already won this tournament. Now they would like to whitewash the visitors. England is aiming for a consolation victory to end the series with 2-1. Bangladesh, on the other side, recovered its lost form from the last ODI game played at the same venue. We can't take the hosts lightly as they won 3 back to back matches .

Joss Buttler, Dawid Malan, Linton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto are expected to all contribute strong innings. Bowling attack will be led by Jofra Archer, Sam Curren, All-Rounder Shakib once again, Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

England vs Bangladesh Match Toss Prediction

The match will take place at the same ground. This pitch has a slow nature that we have seen in the last game. Here, spinners typically get considerable support, and tempo changes are also useful. T20 matches have been played here and average first innings score is 144 here at Mirpur, Dhaka. In these conditions after winning the toss, the team would like to bowl first to challenge the opponents and face the target.

Weather Report

Temperature would be around 35 degree celsius with 42% of humidity on 9th March at Chatgaon. Wind speed is expected to be 13 kmph. Good conditions for the game of cricket with no rain prediction.

England Player List

England Probable Playing XI

Player Role Jos Buttler (c and wk) Batsman Ben Duckett Batsman Dawid Malan Batsman Phil Salt Batsman Moeen Ali All Rounder Chris Jordan Bowler Jofra Archer All Rounder Sam Curran Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler Chris Woakes All Rounder Mark Wood Bowler

England squad for the T20 series:Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jos Buttler (C & WK), Philip Salt, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Chris Jordan

England Team Form

Joss Buttler, Dawid Malan, Phil Salt are in great form but other players have failed in the last match. The bowling team is doing well but in batting they performed poorly. They expect some good innings from the middle order.

Bangladesh Player List

Bangladesh Probable Playing XI

Player Role Tamim Iqbal (c) Batsman Litton Das Batsman Najmul Hossain Shanto Batsman Towhid Hridoy Batsman RonyTalukdar Batsman Shakib al Hasan All Rounder Afif Hossain Batsman Mehidy Hasan Miraz All Rounder Taskin Ahmed Bowler Hasan Mahmud Bowler Mustafizur Rahman Bowler

Bangladeshsquad for the T20 series:Nurul Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib al Hasan (C), Afif Hossain, Mohammad Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das (wk), Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, RonyTalukdar

Bangladesh Team Form

Team has shown that they are unbeaten in T20s at their home conditions. Team is in fantastic knock by winning the 3rd ODI and now two consistent T20 victories. Najmul Hossain Shanto is brilliant by scoring 51 and 46 runs respectively in two matches. In Bowling Shakib al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz are outstanding.

England vs Bangladesh Head to Head

England and Bangladesh have faced each other in just 3 T20 matches where Bangladesh got victory in 2 matches whereas England won just one match in 2021.

Total T20 matches played – 3

England won – 1

Bangladesh won – 2

England vs Bangladesh Betting odds

Despite Bangladesh’s last ODI and first T20 victory, England remains the favorite side for bookmakers.Thus the english team is getting the winning odds of 1.40, on the other hand Bangladesh has winning odds of 2.75.

England to win @ 1.65

Bangladesh to win @ 2.20

England vs Bangladesh Top Team Batsmen

Dawid Malan, Joss Buttler and Philip Salt are the reliable players for England. In the last 11 matches Joss Buttler has smashed more than 400 runs. He smashed 67 runs in the first match. Dawid Malan, Philip Salt and Joss Buttler has played some excellent innings in ODIs as well.

Keeping the same form, Najmul Hossain Shanto has scored 51 in the first T20 and 46 in 2nd T20. He smashed two half centuries in ODIs as well.

Shakib Al Hasan is unquestionably one of the key all rounders for Bangladesh in T20 series as well. He has amassed over 2,000 runs in T20I games, demonstrating that he is skilled enough to take on a formidable foe like England.

England vs Bangladesh Top Team Bowler

Jofra Archer picked 3 wickets in the last match. England will also rely on Sam Curran as he has taken 20 wickets in 11 T20 matches. Adil Rashid, who bowled well in the most recent ODI series, is another dependable bowler.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz is a reliable player who excels with both the bat and the ball. He picked 4 wickets in the last matches that led the team to keep the English team at just 117 runs. Shakib Al Hasan, the captain, has played superbly recently and was instrumental in the ODI series with six crucial wickets. Taskin Ahmed has the ability to test English batters as well.