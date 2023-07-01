ENG (England Women) vs AUS (Australia Women) Match Prediction ENG 19 % Chance of Winning AUS 81 % Bet Now! After winning the Test match by a handsome margin of 89 runs, Australia Women will look to dominate the T20I series as well - when they take on each other at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on July 1, 2023 (Saturday), 11:30 PM IST. With Australia being the No.1 team in the world, England will have to bring their A-game to the fore in order to have its impact.

ENG-W vs AUS-W Chance of Winning

Australia are heavy favourites to win the match, with Parimatch providing odds of 1.33 for their win as against odds offering of 3.00 for Australia Women. That tells you everything you need to know about the gulf between both sides and the Aussies are expected to roll over the hosts.

ENG-W’s chance of winning is 19%

AUS-W’s chance of winning is 81%

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ENG-W vs AUS-W Betting Tips

If I have to predict a pattern here, I am all for Alana King to take at least three wickets in the game and emerge as Australia’s leading wicket-taker in the match. With the bat, a knock from Ellyse Perry is long overdue and what could be the biggest differentiating factor is the presence of Megan Schutt. Further, Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont hold the key for England, and I am pretty certain that the latter will make sure that at least a half century can be the kind of thing we can expect from her.

ENG-W vs AUS-W Match Toss Prediction

Edgbaston has hosted 28 Women’s T20 matches, but it has always been on the slower side. With a first innings average score of 130 runs, and the average first innings winning score of 152 runs, one can suggest that batting hasn’t been easy all the time. Toss hasn’t had that big a bearing in the result over the years, with batting first teams winning 12 games as compared to 11 games by the batting second teams.

Weather Report

The weather report for the evening T20 match between Australia Women and England Women on July 1, 2023, in Birmingham indicates partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of showers. Temperatures will range between 18 to 21 degrees Celsius.

ENG-W Player List

Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt

Predicted Playing XI

Heather Knight Batter Danielle Wyatt Batter Sophia Dunkley Batter Alice Capsey Batter Nat Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Sophie Ecclestone All-rounder Sarah Glenn Bowler Issy Wong Bowler Lauren Bell Bowler Kate Cross Bowler

ENG-W Team Form

Even though Australia are too strong a side, England Women are coming into the encounter on the back of a solid results. In the last 11 games, they have secured 10 wins - Just think about that! Only in the semi-finals of the ICC World Cup 2023, they lost to South Africa, which was their only loss in the format since September 2022.

AUS-W Player List

Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Predicted Playing XI

Alyssa Healy Wicket-keeper Beth Mooney Batter Ashleigh Gardner Batter Grace Harris Batter Ellyse Perry All-rounder Phoebe Litchfield All-rounder Georgia Wareham Bowler Tahlia McGrath All-rounder Megan Schutt All-rounder Jess Jonassen Bowler Darcie Brown Bowler

AUS-W Team Form

The last time Australia lost a T20 match in real-time was back in March 2021. The only loss in between came against India, in which India won the match in the Super Over. Since then they have played 28 matches, with five NRs and one tie and 22 wins. That is an incredible position to be in.

ENG-W vs AUS-W Head-To-Head

The only team who could rival Australia in the shortest format of the game is England, who have won 19 games against the Aussies vis-a-vis losing 18 games. That is insane, especially knowing the kind of impact that the Aussies have in the sport.

ENG-W vs AUS-W Betting Odds

Australia to boss the powerplay (Parimatch)

The opening duo of Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney have a powerplay strike rate of 167 in the last two years, amazingly leading Australia to newer heights all the time. Fundamentally, altering the dynamics of the side are England bowlers, but data suggests against England, in the last five years, Australia have scored at a run-rate of 9.4 in the first six overs. Hence, bank on them to move you forward.

ENG-W vs AUS-W Best Batters

Wyatt to be ENG’s best batter (Parimatch)

Dani Wyatt is Englnd’s second best batter in terms of runs scored in the Women’s T20Is, in which she stands just next to legendary Charlotte Edwards, and that is reflected in her performance. With 11 fifties and two centuries, Wyatt ensures that she is

Mooney to be AUS’s best batter (Parimatch)

With 2350 runs in Women’s T20Is at an average of 40.51, Beth Mooney is considered among the best of the batters there ever is in women’s cricket. She has 18 half-centuries and two centuries, which is a clear indication of the fact that Mooney is the batter that can steer things forward.

ENG-W vs AUS-W Best Bowlers

Sophie Ecclestone to be England’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Sophie Ecclestone has been stunning in the last few years and can be amongst some of the best of all-time. With 97 wickets in T20Is already, she has carved a niche for herself and what is even more impressive is the fact that she has an average of 15.2 and a SR of 15.9. It doesn’t happen often, does it? Go for her.

Schutt to be Australia’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Megan Schutt needs just three wickets to cross Nida Dar’s tally of 126 wickets and become the leading wicket-taker in the Women’s T20Is. She has been in impeccable form as well, taking wickets on a regular basis which is reflected from her average of 16.1 and a strike rate of 15.6. Can you bank more on anyone else?