England Women vs South Africa Women Match Prediction ENG 70 % Chance of Winning SA 30 % Bet Now! The second semifinal match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, one of the most eagerly anticipated cricket events of the year, will take place on the 24th of February at the Newlands Cricket Stadium between England Women and South Africa Women. It should be an entertaining game because both teams are recognised for their aggressive and competitive play. Both sides have played well in the tournament so far as South Africa has won two of four games, making them less favourable for this matchup than England, who has won all four of their group stage games which makes them a stronger competitor to win the ICC women's T20 World Cup. However it looks like it will be a competitive game between these two sides, and it will be interesting to watch who wins.

Facts England women have been in excellent form lately, and they have a well-balanced team with some of the best players in the world and are looking favourable for this match.

Nat Sciver-Brunt, who has been in fantastic form with the bat in this tournament, is one of their top players. She has 176 runs in 4 games with an average of 88.0, making her the current Women's t20 World Cup leading run-scorer. Nat Sciver-Brunt is likely to keep up her strong recent form and lead England in scoring against South Africa's ladies.

On the bowling front, England women have several quality options. One of their most reliable players, Sophie Ecclestone, has been one of their most consistent performers, and England's leading wicket-taker in the Women's t20 cup with 8 wickets. We predict Sophie Ecclestone to be England's top bowler in the match.

On the other hand, South African women have some talented players who can change the tide of the game in their favour. One such player who has been in outstanding form with the bat is Laura Wolvaardt. She has 150 runs in 4 games, making her South Africa's top female run scorer in the competition. We anticipate Laura Wolvaardt to lead South Africa in scoring against the women of England.

Marizanne Kapp and Shabnim Ismail have led the South African women's bowling team in performance. With 7 wickets each in 4 games, they are both the leading wicket-takers in the competition.

England Women vs South Africa Women Chance of Winning

England's team has a balanced lineup that includes some of the best batswomen and bowlers in the world. Some of the top bowlers and batswomen in the world are on England's squad, which is balanced. The success of England will depend on players like Danni Waytt, Nat Sciver-Brunt, and Sophie Ecclestone who have all displayed strong play in prior games.

The South African squad, on the other hand, features some excellent players like Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp, and Tazim Bitts who will be striving to deliver a solid performance to support their side in winning.

Given the unpredictable nature of cricket, it is tough to forecast who will win, but England's team seems to be the stronger of the two based on their previous and warm match performances in this tournament.

We are giving the England Women's team a 70/30 chance of winning this second semifinal match. The Thought they could pull off a surprise victory, South Africa Women shouldn't be underrated, especially with the home crowd advantage.

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England Women vs South Africa Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

As they have been one of the stronger teams in the competition and have won all of their group-stage games, we are betting on the England women to win this match. In this competition, the bowling attack has also been strong.

We may anticipate a total of at least 150 runs if England chooses to bat first. In contrast, if South Africa's women bat first, they might have trouble surpassing 130-140 runs.

For England's ladies, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sophia Dunkley, and Sophie Ecclestone will be essential, while Marizanne Kapp, Trazim Bits, and Chole Tryon will be South Africa's women's key players. It will be fascinating to watch how these athletes perform in a tight knockout game.

We predict the women of England to win this game because they have one of the strongest and most seasoned starting teams in the competition.

England Women vs South Africa Women Match Toss Prediction

The Newlands Cricket Stadium, which has a capacity of 25,000 cricket fans, is expected to be packed for the second semifinal of the ICC women's T20 World Cup. In this game, the toss could be quite important, and the team who wins it will probably decide to bat first. The pitch is predicted to be slow, and as the game progresses, it can be challenging to pursue down a target. Because of this, the team that wins the toss will probably decide to bat first in order to benefit from the circumstances and apply pressure on their opponents.

Weather Report

The forthcoming match between South Africa Women and England Women is expected to have excellent weather. The day is anticipated to be sunny with a few stray clouds, which will be ideal for cricket. Around 26 degrees Celsius is the predicted temperature, and there will be a moderate amount of humidity. Rain is not anticipated, therefore there shouldn't be any delays or cancellations due to it.

England Women Player List

England Women’s team squad: Heather Knight(C), Lauren Bell, Danni Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Charlie Dean, Danielle Gibson, Maia Bouchier, Sophie Ecclestone, Amy Jones(W), Lauren Winfield-Hill(W), Freya Davies, Issy Wong, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone

England Women predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Heather Knight Captain Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Sophia Dunkley Batsman Danni Wyatt Batsman Sarah Glenn Bowler Nat Sciver Brunt All-Rounder Alice Capsey All-Rounder Lauren Bell Bowler Charlie Dean All-Rounder Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Katherine Sciver-Brunt All-Rounder

England Women Team Form

England Women have recently been in fantastic shape, winning each of their group stage matches at the ICC women's T20 World Cup 2023. They have a talented group of players on their side, including Natalie Sciver, Tammy Beaumont, and Katherine Brunt. The team has achieved some great victories because of the players' steady performances.

The ideal team to win the second semifinal match is made up of players who can perform well under pressure. Nat Sciver-Brunt and Sophia Dunkley, the squad's top two scorers, are in excellent form and are leading the team in runs scored.

Their bowling lineup is also looking strong, especially Sophie Ecclestone has been England's leading wicket tracker in the competition, and stands out in their bowling lineup as a powerful player. Due to her skill and talent, she is an important component of the team, and the outcome of a game may be greatly influenced by her performance.

The England Women's team has shown an exceptional level of consistency, and they intend to continue winning in their upcoming game. Due to their strong squad and confidence, they are well-positioned to perform well in this year's international tournament.

South Africa Women Player List

South Africa Women Squad: Annerie Dercksen, Lara Goodall, Laura Wolvaardt, Anneke Bosch, Chloe Tryon, Delmari Tucker, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Suné Luus(C), Sinalo Jafta(W), Tazmin Brits(W), Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Shabnim Ismail, Tumi Sekhukhune

South Africa Women predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Suné Luus Captain Sinalo Jafta Wicket-keeper Laura Wolvaardt Batsman Tazmin Brits Batsman Anneke Bosch All-Rounder Chloe Tryon All-Rounder Marizanne Kapp All-Rounder Nadine de Klerk All-Rounder Nonkululeko Mlaba Bowler Ayabonga Khaka Bowler Shabnim Ismail Bowler

South Africa Women Team Form

South Africa women have had a mixed tournament, winning 2 matches out of 4 during the group round. For South Africa, no batter has consistently performed for them during the competition, which has raised questions about their batting.

Their strength has been their bowling attack, though, thanks to players like Shabnim Ismail and Marizanne Kapp. Their recent success has also been greatly influenced by their ability to make breakthroughs fast and apply pressure on their adversaries.

They have recently demonstrated their prowess by defeating the women's teams from Bangladesh and New Zealand in crucial games, giving confidence for their upcoming semifinal match.

England Women vs South Africa Women Head-to-Head

Between the England women's team and the South African women's team, there have been 23 games. In those games, the England team has dominated, winning 19 of them while the South African women's team has only been able to win three matches.

England Women vs South Africa Women Betting Odds

The odds favour England Women to win the match at 1.45 based on the team's performance in the most recent competition and past performance. South Africa Women, on the other hand, have odds of 2.105 to win. These odds could alter as the game draws near, depending on a number of variables like the current team form, the pitch report, and the weather.

England Women Betting Odds - 1.45

South Africa Women Betting Odds - 2.105

England Women vs South Africa Women Top Team Batsman

For England, Nat Sciver-Brunt has been in excellent form, frequently scoring runs at the top of the order. She is in excellent form and leads the ICC women's t20 World Cup in runs scored. She is our choice to score more than 30 runs for England in the upcoming game and is predicted to do so.

Top Batter Bets for Nat Sciver-Brunt - 3.9

One of the most skilled and productive batters on the South Africa women's team is Laura Wolvaardt. She recently showed strong form by scoring 68 runs against Bangladesh, and it is anticipated that she would lead her side in scoring in the upcoming game.

Top Batter Bets for Laura Wolvaardt - 3.7

England Women vs South Africa Women Top Team Bowlers

Our top option among the bowlers for the England women's team is Sophie Ecclestone. She is a talented seam bowler who has a reputation for getting early wickets. Up until now, Sophie has had a standout performance by taking wickets in the ICC women's t20 world cup. In the upcoming game, she is predicted to take at least one wicket.

Top Bowler Bets for Sophie Ecclestone - 4.2

One of the most experienced and proficient bowlers in the South Africa women's squad is Marizanne Kapp. She is a quick bowler and her pace and swing may cause problems for the opposition. She is our choice among South Africa's bowlers for the upcoming match.

Top Bowler Bets for Marizanne Kapp - 3.9