England W vs West Indies W Match Prediction

England Women will be up against the West Indies women for the second match of the ongoing T20 series at Kensington, Oval, Bridgetown, and Barbados. The English side continues their dominance from the ODI series as they win the 1st T20 comfortably with 8 wickets in hand.

Bet on T20

Batting first, West indies only managed to score 105 runs in the allotted 20 overs. Rashada Williams top-scored for the Windies with 23 runs. Chenille henry added vital 21 runs to the score.

Lauren Bell was the pick of the bowlers for England. She scalped 3 wickets in her quota of 4 overs.

The English side chased down the 106 runs target without breaking a sweat in 12 overs. Thus, taking a 1-0 lead in the ongoing series.

England W vs West Indies W Chance of Winning

England is coming from winning both the ODI series and the 1st T20i match. Consecutive wins are bound to uplift team morale for England.

West Indies on the other hand has not won a single game in this series. It is paramount for the Windies women to regroup and rework their strategy against England.

We expect the ongoing winning momentum to continue to be with England in the forthcoming 2nd T20. Thus, we predict an 80/20 winning chance in favour of England.

Our Prediction

England Women is clearly the stronger side here. West Indies are not able to take advantage of the home conditions against this English side. Although they have put up some competition, it is not enough to get them a victory

Our Prediction - England Win

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England W vs West Indies W Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

England has higher odds of winning the forthcoming match as they are already in the winning position.

Furthermore, we have noticed that whenever West Indies bats first, it has been a low-scoring encounter.

Hence, if West Indies women bats first in the 2nd T20 we expect them to score less than 125 runs. If England bats first, the expected first-innings score is 135 plus in the 20-over quota.

Daniel Wyatt and Lauren Bell from England are the players to watch out for in this match.

England W vs West Indies W Match Toss Prediction

After playing the first four matches of the tour at North Sound Antigua, the team will now move to Bridgetown Barbados for the remainder of the series. We expect equal competition between the bat and the ball. Spinners will be in play throughout the game.

The pitch at Bridgetown does not offer much pace. It is expected to spin throughout the match. The batters who can play spin well will enjoy batting on this surface.

Weather Report

The weather at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, is expected to have a maximum temperature of 30°c / 85°f. There will be a wind current which can help bowlers get some swing. The chances of rain are very less, hence, the teams need not worry about DLS and par score. It should be ideal weather for a game of cricket.

England Player List

England Squad - Heather Knight (c), Dannel Wyatt, Katherine Brunt, Alice Capsey, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Nat Sciver, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Issy Wong, Lauren Bell, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones.

We see no reason for England to change a winning combination.

England predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Heather Knight Captain Amy Jones Wicket Keeper M Bouchier Batsman K brunt All-rounder Sophia Dunkley Batting All-rounder Natalie Sciver Bowling All-rounder Danielle Wyatt Batsman Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Sarah Glenn Bowler Lauren Bell Bowler Winfield HIll Batsman

England Team Form

First an ODI whitewash and now a first T20 win, this England side is doing wonders in the Caribbean. It won’t be wrong to say that England is at their peak.

Heather Knight will continue to lead the English side. Danni Wyatt is a player to watch out for in the English camp. He played an impressive knock of 59 not out from 34 balls in the first WT20I. Lauren Bell bowled wonderfully for her 3 wickets.

Overall, England looks in great touch and a strong position to win the second T20I as well.

West Indies Player List

West Indies squad - Hayley Matthews (C), Shakera Selman, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Kycia Knight, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Kaysia Schultz, Rashada Williams, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Afy Fletcher.

West Indies Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Hayley Matthews Captain Kycia Knight Wicket Keeper Aaliyah Alleyne Bowler Shemaine Campbelle Wicket Keeper Batsman Afy Fletcher Bowler Cherry-Ann Fraser Batsman Chinelle Henry Batting All-rounder Shakiba Gajnabi Bowler Djenaba Joseph Bowler Karishman Ramharack Bowler Rashada Williams Wicket Keeper Batsman

West Indies Team Form

Apparently, nothing is going in favour of this West Indies side. The hosts are unable to take advantage of their home ground. After a crushing ODI whitewash, their performance remains lacklustre in the T20I too.

The batters and as well as the bowlers need to step up for West Indies. The batsman has not been able to put enough runs on the board. The highest score of the West Indies has been only 165 runs that came in the 1st ODI. Bowlers too have lacked the ability to pick up wickets. Both the wickets from the 1st T20I came from run-out.

The path is clear. If West Indies aim to win, they need both departments to fire up.

England vs West Indies Head to Head

Matches between England vs West Indies - 23 Matches

Won by England - 14 Matches

Won by West Indies - 8 Match

Tied - 1 match

England vs West Indies Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the betting odds are completely in favour of England. The odds in favour of England winning is 1.06, while the odds of West Indies winning is 11. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

England vs West Indies Top Team Batsmen

Danielle Wyatt was the highest run scorer for England in the 1st T20I series. Not only that, she looked in great touch and we are confident that she will carry her form in the second game.

Rashada Williams showed some resistance against the English bowling attack in the first T20 game. She will shoulder the responsibility of scoring runs for the West Indies.

Natalie Sciver, the highest run-scorer in this series can be seen scoring runs in the forthcoming match against West Indies.

England vs West Indies Top Team Bowlers

Chinelle Henry needs to step up to restrict the England batters. She is expected to take 1 or more wickets.

Lauren Bell from the England team picked up three wickets in the 1st T20I. She was back in the T20 squad after being rested in the third ODI. We expect her to take 2 wickets at minimum.