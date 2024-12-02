Facts: Guyana Amazon Warriors’ Shai Hope is the leading batter of the tournament with 85 runs in two innings.

Hampshire’s Liam Dawson is the second highest wicket-taker of the competition with four wickets in two innings.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Hampshire Match Prediction

Guyana Amazon Warriors and Hampshire are slated to encounter each other in the Global Super League on December 2, 2024. Their match is scheduled to be played at Providence Stadium, Guyana, with a start time of 4:30 A.M IST.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Hampshire Chances of Winning

Guyana Amazon Warriors’ previous outing against Victoria did not end well even though the former were able to post 162 runs on the board. Opener Moeen Ali was the standout batter with 51 runs to his credit while wicket-keeper batter Shai Hope trailed closely behind, having scored 40 runs. The bowlers had a par score to defend but failed to keep up their end of the bargain as they allowed Victoria to surpass the target with four wickets to spare.

Both of Hampshire’s games have been extremely closely contested matches but they let an easy victory slip from their grasp against Lahore Qalandars in the previous encounter. The latter were the first to bat and they secured a meager total of 135. Hampshire had a simple task ahead of them but failed miserably. Their entire batting lineup came tumbling down rather quickly and they were eight wickets down by the end of the game. Lahore Qalandars edged out a four-run win.

Guyana Amazon Warriors chance of winning - 74%

Hampshire chance of winning - 26%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Hampshire Betting Tips

Hampshire to score under 14.5 before first dismissal @ 1.86 (Parimatch)

Tom Prest and Ali Orr made a good start to the season with an opening total of 20 runs in the first match against Rangpur Riders. However, they only declined from there as they posted six runs on the board together before the fall of the first wicket against Lahore Qalandars. It does not help that Prest and Orr are currently averaging at 21.00 and 14.50, respectively, in the tournament so far. It is unlikely that they will be able to pull off a substantial change in the next match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Guyana Amazon Warriors Opening Partnership Over 17.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Hampshire Opening Partnership Over 14.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership to be Guyana Amazon Warriors 1.71 Bet on Parimatch

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Hampshire Toss Prediction

Providence Stadium has produced a mixture of results in the tournament so far even though the pitch does not particularly favor big first innings totals. In the first four matches of the season, the average first innings score of 139 is not very compelling. The chasing side registered two wins while the remaining two matches ended in a tie and a win for the team batting first. Based on these outcomes, the toss winner of the upcoming match will likely be inclined to field first.

Weather Report

A 35% possibility of precipitation is predicted at Guyana and thundershowers are on the cards. The temperature is expected to go up to 29 degrees Celsius.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Player List

Imran Tahir (c), Kevlon Anderson, Mark Deyal, Shimron Hetmyer, Hassan Khan, Keemo Paul, Moeen Ali, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Shai Hope, Dwaine Pretorius, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Springer, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Predicted Playing XI

Moeen Ali All-rounder Roston Chase All-rounder Shai Hope Wicket-keeper Shimron Hetmyer Batter Keemo Paul All-rounder Romario Shepherd All-rounder Hassan Khan All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius Bowler Gudakesh Motie Bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib Bowler Imran Tahir (C) Bowler

Guyana Amazon Warriors Team Form

Guyana Amazon Warriors have a strong batting order but their bowling needs improvement after their disastrous showing in the last match.

Hampshire Player List

Chris Wood (c), Fletcha Middleton, Joe Weatherley, Shan Masood, Toby Albert, Tom Prest, Benny Howell, Felix Organ, James Fuller, Liam Dawson, Ali Orr, Brad Wheal, Danny Briggs, Sonny Baker.

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Prest Batter Ali Orr Batter Shan Masood Batter Joe Weatherley Batter Toby Albert Wicket-keeper Benny Howell All-rounder James Fuller Bowler Liam Dawson All-rounder Chris Wood (C) Bowler Danny Briggs Bowler Sonny Baker Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire have let two victories slip out from under them and it does not bode well for their chances in the next match. Their approach has been rather careless so far.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Hampshire Head-to-Head

Guyana Amazon Warriors and Hampshire have not gone head-to-head yet in the Global Super League.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Hampshire Betting Odds

Guyana Amazon Warriors to have a better opening partnership than Hampshire @ 1.71 (Parimatch)

There was a spike in performance for Guyana Amazon Warriors’ opening wicket after Mark Deyal was dropped in favor of Roston Chase to open alongside mainstay Moeen Ali. After a paltry partnership of three runs in the first game, the team ended up with a stand of 17 runs in the last match. On the other hand, Hampshire’s performance dropped off significantly after the first fixture where Tom Prest and Ali Orr added 20 runs to the first wicket, having set up a score of six runs in the second match. The bookmakers expect Guyana Amazon Warriors to keep up the trend and continue improving in the next encounter.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Hampshire T20i Providence Stadium, null Guyana Amazon Warriors Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.35 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.399 Bet Now! Hampshire Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.95 Bet Now!

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Hampshire Best Batters

Shai Hope to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’ Best Batter

Shai Hope was the top scorer for Guyana Amazon Warriors in the first match of the season where he scored an unbeaten 45. In the previous outing against Victoria, he was the second highest run scorer with 40 runs. With 85 runs in two innings, he leads their run charts and will be expected to lead the charge once again.

Tom Prest to be Hampshire’s Best Batter

As predicted for the previous outing, Tom Prest emerged as Hampshire’s leading run-getter against Lahore Qalandars since the opener scored 30 runs. He now stands as the team’s leading run scorer with a total of 42 runs in two innings and an average of 21.00. Although there is room for improvement, he has the potential to be their standout batter once more.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Hampshire Best Bowlers

Dwaine Pretorius to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’ Best Bowler

Dwaine Pretorius went wicketless in the last game against Victoria after a brilliant four-wicket haul in the opening match of the season. Despite that, he retains his lead as Guyana Amazon Warriors’ top bowler with four wickets in two innings. To top it off, he has the best average of 14.25 in the team and will be expected to come out on top in the upcoming match.

Liam Dawson to be Hampshire’s Best Bowler

The predicted for the previous match panned out as expected considering Liam Dawson was Hampshire’s top wicket-taker against Lahore Qalandars, having captured two wickets in four overs. He also managed to keep his economy rate down to 4.75. Overall, he is their leading bowler with four wickets in two innings and a phenomenal average of 10.50, making him the top choice against Guyana Amazon Warriors as well.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Guyana Amazon Warriors Guyana Amazon Warriors made a positive start to their season with a victory over Lahore Qalandars but failed to hold their own against Victoria. This demoted them to second place in the standings while Hampshire are directly below them in third with a tie and a defeat. Even though the hosts have shown inconsistency, the bookmakers expect them to come back stronger against a struggling Hampshire in the upcoming clash. Guyana Amazon Warriors to win @ 1.35 (Parimatch) Hampshire to win @ 3.15 (Parimatch) Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





