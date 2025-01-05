Facts: With 152 runs, Mitchell Owen is the leading run scorer for Hobart Hurricanes in this campaign.

With 127 runs, Jamie Overton is the leading run scorer for Adelaide Strikers in this campaign.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Chance of Winning

Hobart Hurricanes have got off to a great start this season, after a loss against Melbourne Renegades in the opening game, Hobart Hurricanes have turned things around and have won three games on the bounce as they are currently fourth on the table. In the last game they beat Sydney Sixers who were unbeaten prior to this fixture.

Unlike their opponents, Adelaide Strikers have struggled to make an impact thus far as they have two wins in six matches and are currently sixth on the table. In the last match they beat Melbourne Renegades with five wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Hobart Hurricanes are favourites in the upcoming game.

Hobart Hurricanes ’ chances of winning - 55%

Adelaide Strikers’ chances of winning - 45%

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Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Ben McDermott was brilliant last season but has struggled in the first two games. In the last two matches McDermott has managed to turn things around and has scored 68 and 34 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Chris Lynn did not have a great start to the campaign but in the last match he was sensational against Melbourne Renegades as he scored 88 off 51 balls which makes us believe Lynn will score well in the upcoming game.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Match Prediction Hobart Hurricanes Opening Partnership to be Under 17.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Adelaide Strikers Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Adelaide Strikers 1.71 Bet on Parimatch

Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 9C.

Hobart Hurricanes News & Player List

Hobart Hurricanes Player List

Mitchell Owen, Matthew Wade (wk), Shai Hope, Ben McDermott (c), Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Peter Hatzoglou, Riley Meredith, Billy Stanlake, Waqar Salamkheil, Caleb Jewell, Nathan Ellis, Charlie Wakim







Predicted Playing XI









Mitchell Owen Batter Shai Hope Batter Ben McDermott Batter Riley Meredith All-rounder Matthew Wade Wicket-keeper Tim David Batter Nikhil Chaudhary All-rounder Chris Jordan All-rounder Billy Stanlake Bowler Peter Hatzoglou Bowler Waqar Salamkheil Bowler

Hobart Hurricanes Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes lost the opening game against Melbourne Renegades but have managed to turn things around and have won three games on the bounce.

Adelaide Strikers News & Player List

Adelaide Strikers Player List

D Arcy Short, Ollie Pope (wk), Chris Lynn, Jake Weatherald , Alex Ross (c), Jamie Overton, James Bazley, Henry Thornton, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Boyce, Lloyd Pope, Liam Scott, Matthew Short, Liam Haskett







Predicted Playing XI









Chris Lynn Batter D Arcy Short Batter Jake Weatherald Batter Alex Ross All-rounder Ollie Pope Wicket-keeper Liam Scott Batter Jamie Overton All-rounder James Bazley All-rounder Henry Thornton Bowler Cameron Boyce Bowler Lloyd Pope Bowler

Adelaide Strikers Team Form

Adelaide Strikers have struggled to make an impact thus far as they have two wins in six matches and are currently sixth on the table.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Head to Head

Adelaide Strikers have dominated this fixture in the past against Hobart Hurricanes 14-09. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Hobart Hurricanes won the game.

Head to Head

Hobart Hurricanes: 09

Adelaide Strikers: 14

Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Betting Odds

Adelaide Strikers to have a better opening partnership than Hobart Hurricanes

Adelaide Strikers and Hobart Hurricanes head into this game after both sides have had a contrasting start to the tournament. Adelaide Strikers have struggled for consistency thus far as they have mere two wins in six games and are currently sixth on the table. On the other hand, Hobart Hurricanes have had a brilliant start to the campaign as they have three wins in four games and currently hold the fourth spot on the table even though they have a game in hand. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and it turned out to be a close game as Hobart Hurricanes won the match by 11 runs. Even though Adelaide Strikers lost the game, they had an opening stand of 76 in the match which was more than Hobart Hurricanes which makes us believe Adelaide Strikers would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Top Batters

Mitchell Owen to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top batter

Mitchell Owen continued his brilliant form in the last match as he scored 33 off 17 balls against Sydney Sixers. With 152 runs, Owens is the leading run scorer for Hobart Hurricanes which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

D Arcy Short to be Adelaide Strikers’ top batter

D Arcy Short had a solid game once again as he scored 27 off 20 balls against Melbourne Renegades. With 151 runs, Short is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Top Bowlers

Chris Jordan to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top bowler

Chris Jordan was the difference maker in the last game against Sydney Sixers as he bagged three wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game. With six wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Henry Thornton to be Adelaide Strikers’ top bowler

Henry Thornton had an excellent game in the last outing as he bagged three wickets against Melbourne Renegades. With 10 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win

Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Chance of Winning Hobart Hurricanes have got off to a great start this season, after a loss against Melbourne Renegades in the opening game, Hobart Hurricanes have turned things around and have won three games on the Hobart Hurricanes to win - 1.80 (PariMatch)

Adelaide Strikers to win - 2.00 (PariMatch) Even though Adelaide Strikers have an upper hand in this fixture over Hobart Hurricanes, they struggled in head to head game earlier this year which is probably why the bookmakers have sided with Hobart Hurricanes in this game and we believe you should do the same as they would bag maximum points in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





