Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Match Prediction
HOH
55%
Chance of Winning
ADS
45%
T20
Bellerive Oval
Facts:
- With 152 runs, Mitchell Owen is the leading run scorer for Hobart Hurricanes in this campaign.
- With 127 runs, Jamie Overton is the leading run scorer for Adelaide Strikers in this campaign.
Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Chance of Winning
Hobart Hurricanes have got off to a great start this season, after a loss against Melbourne Renegades in the opening game, Hobart Hurricanes have turned things around and have won three games on the bounce as they are currently fourth on the table. In the last game they beat Sydney Sixers who were unbeaten prior to this fixture.
Unlike their opponents, Adelaide Strikers have struggled to make an impact thus far as they have two wins in six matches and are currently sixth on the table. In the last match they beat Melbourne Renegades with five wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Hobart Hurricanes are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Hobart Hurricanes ’ chances of winning - 55%
- Adelaide Strikers’ chances of winning - 45%
Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Ben McDermott was brilliant last season but has struggled in the first two games. In the last two matches McDermott has managed to turn things around and has scored 68 and 34 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Chris Lynn did not have a great start to the campaign but in the last match he was sensational against Melbourne Renegades as he scored 88 off 51 balls which makes us believe Lynn will score well in the upcoming game.
Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Match Prediction
Hobart Hurricanes Opening Partnership to be Under 17.5
Adelaide Strikers Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Adelaide Strikers
Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 9C.
Hobart Hurricanes News & Player List
Hobart Hurricanes Player List
Mitchell Owen, Matthew Wade (wk), Shai Hope, Ben McDermott (c), Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Peter Hatzoglou, Riley Meredith, Billy Stanlake, Waqar Salamkheil, Caleb Jewell, Nathan Ellis, Charlie Wakim
Predicted Playing XI
|
Mitchell Owen
|
Batter
|
Shai Hope
|
Batter
|
Ben McDermott
|
Batter
|
Riley Meredith
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Wade
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Tim David
|
Batter
|
Nikhil Chaudhary
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Jordan
|
All-rounder
|
Billy Stanlake
|
Bowler
|
Peter Hatzoglou
|
Bowler
|
Waqar Salamkheil
|
Bowler
Hobart Hurricanes Team Form
Hobart Hurricanes lost the opening game against Melbourne Renegades but have managed to turn things around and have won three games on the bounce.
Adelaide Strikers News & Player List
Adelaide Strikers Player List
D Arcy Short, Ollie Pope (wk), Chris Lynn, Jake Weatherald , Alex Ross (c), Jamie Overton, James Bazley, Henry Thornton, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Boyce, Lloyd Pope, Liam Scott, Matthew Short, Liam Haskett
Predicted Playing XI
|
Chris Lynn
|
Batter
|
D Arcy Short
|
Batter
|
Jake Weatherald
|
Batter
|
Alex Ross
|
All-rounder
|
Ollie Pope
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Liam Scott
|
Batter
|
Jamie Overton
|
All-rounder
|
James Bazley
|
All-rounder
|
Henry Thornton
|
Bowler
|
Cameron Boyce
|
Bowler
|
Lloyd Pope
|
Bowler
Adelaide Strikers Team Form
Adelaide Strikers have struggled to make an impact thus far as they have two wins in six matches and are currently sixth on the table.
Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Head to Head
Adelaide Strikers have dominated this fixture in the past against Hobart Hurricanes 14-09. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Hobart Hurricanes won the game.
Head to Head
Hobart Hurricanes: 09
Adelaide Strikers: 14
Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Betting Odds
Adelaide Strikers to have a better opening partnership than Hobart Hurricanes
Adelaide Strikers and Hobart Hurricanes head into this game after both sides have had a contrasting start to the tournament. Adelaide Strikers have struggled for consistency thus far as they have mere two wins in six games and are currently sixth on the table. On the other hand, Hobart Hurricanes have had a brilliant start to the campaign as they have three wins in four games and currently hold the fourth spot on the table even though they have a game in hand. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and it turned out to be a close game as Hobart Hurricanes won the match by 11 runs. Even though Adelaide Strikers lost the game, they had an opening stand of 76 in the match which was more than Hobart Hurricanes which makes us believe Adelaide Strikers would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers
T20
Bellerive Oval, Launceston
Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Top Batters
Mitchell Owen to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top batter
Mitchell Owen continued his brilliant form in the last match as he scored 33 off 17 balls against Sydney Sixers. With 152 runs, Owens is the leading run scorer for Hobart Hurricanes which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
D Arcy Short to be Adelaide Strikers’ top batter
D Arcy Short had a solid game once again as he scored 27 off 20 balls against Melbourne Renegades. With 151 runs, Short is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Top Bowlers
Chris Jordan to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top bowler
Chris Jordan was the difference maker in the last game against Sydney Sixers as he bagged three wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game. With six wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Henry Thornton to be Adelaide Strikers’ top bowler
Henry Thornton had an excellent game in the last outing as he bagged three wickets against Melbourne Renegades. With 10 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Chance of Winning Hobart Hurricanes have got off to a great start this season, after a loss against Melbourne Renegades in the opening game, Hobart Hurricanes have turned things around and have won three games on the
- Hobart Hurricanes to win - 1.80 (PariMatch)
- Adelaide Strikers to win - 2.00 (PariMatch)
Parimatch