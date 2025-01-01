Facts: With 119 runs, Mitchell Owen is the leading run scorer for Hobart Hurricanes in this campaign.

With 164 runs, James Vince is the leading run scorer for Sydney Sixers in this campaign.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Chance of Winning

Hobart Hurricanes did not have a good start as they were battered by Melbourne Renegades in the opening game. Since then Hobart Hurricanes have managed to turn things around as they beat Perth Scorchers in the next game and then dominated Adelaide Strikers and are currently sixth on the table.

Sydney Sixers were dominant in the group stages last season and once again they have been the best team in the tournament thus far. Sydney Sixers remain the only unbeaten team in this tournament and are currently at the top of the table. As per our calculations, Sydney Sixers are favourites in the upcoming game.

Hobart Hurricanes ’ chances of winning - 43%

Sydney Sixers’ chances of winning - 57%

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Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Ben McDermott was brilliant last season but has struggled in the first two games. In the last match McDermott was sensational as he scored 68 off 34 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Josh Philippe has had a brilliant campaign thus far as he has scored 148 runs. In the last match against Brisbane Heat, Philippe scored 66 off 41 which makes us believe he will score high in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Hobart Hurricanes Opening Partnership to be Over 16.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Sydney Sixers Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Hobart Hurricanes 2.24 Bet on Parimatch

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last two games have been won by the team that bowled first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 40% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 18C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 9C.

Hobart Hurricanes News & Player List

Hobart Hurricanes Player List

Caleb Jewell, Mitchell Owen, Shai Hope, Ben McDermott (wk), Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Nathan Ellis (c), Riley Meredith, Billy Stanlake, Waqar Salamkheil, Matthew Wade, Peter Hatzoglou, Charlie Wakim







Predicted Playing XI









Mitchell Owen Batter Shai Hope Batter Caleb Jewell Batter Riley Meredith All-rounder Ben McDermott Wicket-keeper Tim David Batter Nikhil Chaudhary All-rounder Chris Jordan All-rounder Billy Stanlake Bowler Nathan Ellis Bowler Waqar Salamkheil Bowler

Hobart Hurricanes Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes lost the opening game against Melbourne Renegades but have managed to turn things around and have won back to back games.

Sydney Sixers News & Player List

Sydney Sixers Player List

Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Joel Davies, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Perry, Jafer Chohan, Lachlan Shaw

Predicted Playing XI









James Vince Batter Daniel Hughes Batter Jordan Silk Batter Moises Henriques Batter Josh Philippe Wicket-keeper Joel Davies Batter Jack Edwards All-rounder Ben Dwarshuis All-rounder Hayden Kerr Bowler Sean Abbott Bowler Todd Murphy Bowler

Sydney Sixers Team Form

Sydney Sixers have had a perfect start to the campaign as they have four wins in four games and are currently at the top of the table.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Head to Head

Sydney Sixers and Hobart Hurricanes have identical records in this fixture as both sides have nine wins. Last season both teams went head to head and Sydney Sixers won the game.

Head to Head

Hobart Hurricanes: 09

Sydney Sixers: 09

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Betting Odds

Hobart Hurricanes to have a better opening partnership than Sydney Sixers

Sydney Sixers and Hobart Hurricanes head into this game after both teams have had a solid start to the tournament. Sydney Sixers remain the only unbeaten team in this tournament as they have four wins in four games and are currently at the top of the table. On the other hand, Hobart Hurricanes head into this games after back to back wins and are currently sixth on the table. Last season both sides went head to head in the group stages and it was Sydney Sixers who dominated the game, Hobart Hurricanes had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe they would once again end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Top Batters

Mitchell Owen to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top batter

Even though Mitchell Owen did not have a great game in the last outing we are going to back him once again as with 119 runs, Owens is the leading run scorer for Hobart Hurricanes which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

James Vince to be Sydney Sixers’ top batter

James Vince did not have a great game against Brisbane Heat regardless we are going to stick with him once again as with 164 runs he is the leading run scorer for Sydney Sixers which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Top Bowlers

Nathan Ellis to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top bowler

Nathan Ellis did not have a great game in the last outing as he bagged one wicket. Ellis has been brilliant thus far as he has bagged four wickets and is one of the leading wicket takers for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ben Dwarshuis to be Sydney Sixers’ top bowler

Ben Dwarshuis was sensational against Brisbane Heat in the last game as he bagged four wickets in the game. With ten wickets thus far, Dwarshuis is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Sydney Sixers Hurricanes to win - 2.06 (PariMatch)

Sydney Sixers to win - 1.74 (PariMatch) Even though Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers have identical records, Sydney Sixers have beaten Hobart Hurricanes in the last three games. The bookmakers have favoured them once again in this game and we believe you should do the same as Sydney Sixers would bag maximum points in the upcoming game. Hobart Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





