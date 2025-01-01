Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Match Prediction
HBH
43%
Chance of Winning
SDS
57%
Australia
Bellerive Oval
Facts:
- With 119 runs, Mitchell Owen is the leading run scorer for Hobart Hurricanes in this campaign.
- With 164 runs, James Vince is the leading run scorer for Sydney Sixers in this campaign.
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Chance of Winning
Hobart Hurricanes did not have a good start as they were battered by Melbourne Renegades in the opening game. Since then Hobart Hurricanes have managed to turn things around as they beat Perth Scorchers in the next game and then dominated Adelaide Strikers and are currently sixth on the table.
Sydney Sixers were dominant in the group stages last season and once again they have been the best team in the tournament thus far. Sydney Sixers remain the only unbeaten team in this tournament and are currently at the top of the table. As per our calculations, Sydney Sixers are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Hobart Hurricanes ’ chances of winning - 43%
- Sydney Sixers’ chances of winning - 57%
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Ben McDermott was brilliant last season but has struggled in the first two games. In the last match McDermott was sensational as he scored 68 off 34 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Josh Philippe has had a brilliant campaign thus far as he has scored 148 runs. In the last match against Brisbane Heat, Philippe scored 66 off 41 which makes us believe he will score high in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Hobart Hurricanes Opening Partnership to be Over 16.5
Sydney Sixers Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Hobart Hurricanes
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last two games have been won by the team that bowled first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 40% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 18C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 9C.
Hobart Hurricanes News & Player List
Hobart Hurricanes Player List
Caleb Jewell, Mitchell Owen, Shai Hope, Ben McDermott (wk), Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Nathan Ellis (c), Riley Meredith, Billy Stanlake, Waqar Salamkheil, Matthew Wade, Peter Hatzoglou, Charlie Wakim
Predicted Playing XI
|
Mitchell Owen
|
Batter
|
Shai Hope
|
Batter
|
Caleb Jewell
|
Batter
|
Riley Meredith
|
All-rounder
|
Ben McDermott
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Tim David
|
Batter
|
Nikhil Chaudhary
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Jordan
|
All-rounder
|
Billy Stanlake
|
Bowler
|
Nathan Ellis
|
Bowler
|
Waqar Salamkheil
|
Bowler
Hobart Hurricanes Team Form
Hobart Hurricanes lost the opening game against Melbourne Renegades but have managed to turn things around and have won back to back games.
Sydney Sixers News & Player List
Sydney Sixers Player List
Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Joel Davies, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Perry, Jafer Chohan, Lachlan Shaw
Predicted Playing XI
|
James Vince
|
Batter
|
Daniel Hughes
|
Batter
|
Jordan Silk
|
Batter
|
Moises Henriques
|
Batter
|
Josh Philippe
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Joel Davies
|
Batter
|
Jack Edwards
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Dwarshuis
|
All-rounder
|
Hayden Kerr
|
Bowler
|
Sean Abbott
|
Bowler
|
Todd Murphy
|
Bowler
Sydney Sixers Team Form
Sydney Sixers have had a perfect start to the campaign as they have four wins in four games and are currently at the top of the table.
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Head to Head
Sydney Sixers and Hobart Hurricanes have identical records in this fixture as both sides have nine wins. Last season both teams went head to head and Sydney Sixers won the game.
Head to Head
Hobart Hurricanes: 09
Sydney Sixers: 09
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Betting Odds
Hobart Hurricanes to have a better opening partnership than Sydney Sixers
Sydney Sixers and Hobart Hurricanes head into this game after both teams have had a solid start to the tournament. Sydney Sixers remain the only unbeaten team in this tournament as they have four wins in four games and are currently at the top of the table. On the other hand, Hobart Hurricanes head into this games after back to back wins and are currently sixth on the table. Last season both sides went head to head in the group stages and it was Sydney Sixers who dominated the game, Hobart Hurricanes had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe they would once again end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers
Australia
Bellerive Oval, null
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Top Batters
Mitchell Owen to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top batter
Even though Mitchell Owen did not have a great game in the last outing we are going to back him once again as with 119 runs, Owens is the leading run scorer for Hobart Hurricanes which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
James Vince to be Sydney Sixers’ top batter
James Vince did not have a great game against Brisbane Heat regardless we are going to stick with him once again as with 164 runs he is the leading run scorer for Sydney Sixers which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Top Bowlers
Nathan Ellis to be Hobart Hurricanes’ top bowler
Nathan Ellis did not have a great game in the last outing as he bagged one wicket. Ellis has been brilliant thus far as he has bagged four wickets and is one of the leading wicket takers for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Ben Dwarshuis to be Sydney Sixers’ top bowler
Ben Dwarshuis was sensational against Brisbane Heat in the last game as he bagged four wickets in the game. With ten wickets thus far, Dwarshuis is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Sydney Sixers
- Hurricanes to win - 2.06 (PariMatch)
- Sydney Sixers to win - 1.74 (PariMatch)
Parimatch