Hong Kong Women vs UAE Women Match Prediction
AE
35%
Chance of Winning
HKG
65%
National teams
United Cricket Club Ground
Facts
- UAE’ss performance was not up to the mark in this series and they have won just one match.
- Hong Kong Women have their challenge with Uganda women for the race for second position.
- Hong Kong is much dependable on the batter Mariyam Biwi to play some good innings and in bowling they will rely on Mariko hill. We expect 3 wickets from Mariko in this match.
- UAE on the other hand will depend on Skipper Chaya Mughal and Kavisha Egodage to score some runs for the team.
Hong Kong Women vs UAE Women Chance of Winning
Batting is a big concern for Hong Kong Women as they failed to have some good start and put a remarkable total on the board throughout the series.. In the match against Namibia the team just bowled out on a low score of 56 runs and not any batsman reached to a 10 runs mark. Team just bowled out on 68 runs against Uganda. UAE on the other hand made good scores in a few matches and won 3 matches in the series. But looking at the previous few matches results we anticipate Hong Kong women’s upper hand in this match.
Hong Kong Women vs UAE Women Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022
In this tournament UAE Women had a disappointing start as they lost 4 matches out of 5 matches they played. Team is in fourth position in the points table with just 2 points. Namibia is at the top and Uganda is at 2nd position but Hong Kong is not out of the race of number two. They would like to beat Hong Kong to secure their 2nd position to face Namibia in the finals.
Mariyam Biwi, Mariko Hill, Kary Chan, Natasha Miles from Hong Kong and Chaya Mughal, Kavisha Egodage, Khushi Sharma, Vaishnav Mahesh from UAE are few of the best picks for the fantasy lovers.
Hong Kong Women vs UAE Women Match Toss Prediction
Looking at the records, the team batting first has the advantage at Windhoek. If we take the example of the previous match where Uganda women put up a total of 159 runs that is an achievable target but UAE women bowled out on just 130 runs. We have seen the same situation in other matches also. So the team winning the toss would like to bat first and set the target for the opposition.
Weather Forecast
It will be good playing conditions at Windhoek on the match day. Temperature is expected to be 27 degree celsius. Humidity will be around 36%. Wind may blow with the speed of 13 KMPH. No rain interruption is predicted so far.
Hong Kong Women Player List
Probable Playing XI:
|
Player
|
Role
|
Natasha Miles
|
Batsman
|
Mariko Hill
|
Batsman
|
Yee Shan To
|
Batsman
|
Kary Chan (c)
|
All Rounder
|
Shanzeen Shahzad
|
Batsman
|
Elysa Hubbard
|
All Rounder
|
Ruchitha Venkatesh
|
All Rounder
|
Hiu Ying Cheung (wk)
|
Batsman
|
Maryam Bibi
|
Bowler
|
Betty Chan
|
Bowler
|
Iqra Sahar
|
Bowler
Hong Kong Women’s squad for the series:Natasha Miles, Mariko Hill, Yee Shan To, Kary Chan (c), Shanzeen Shahzad, Elysa Hubbard, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Hiu Ying Cheung (wk), Maryam Bibi, Betty Chan, Iqra Sahar, Yasmin Daswani, Alison Siu, Marina Lamplough
Hong Kong Women Form
Overall team is not in a good form as they lost 3 out of 5 matches. Batting is a big concern for the team. Team is so dependable on Mariyam Biwi in bowling and Mariko Hill on batting. Although they both are brilliant knock but team expects outstanding performances from other players also.
UAE Women Player List
Probable Playing XI:
|
Player
|
Role
|
Chaya Mughal (c)
|
All Rounder
|
Esha Rohit Oza
|
All Rounder
|
Kavisha Egodage
|
All Rounder
|
Theertha Satish (wk)
|
Batsman
|
Lavanya Keny
|
Batsman
|
Rinitha Rajith
|
Batsman
|
Khushi Sharma
|
All Rounder
|
Sanchin Singh
|
Batsman
|
Vaishnave Mahesh
|
Bowler
|
Avanee Patil
|
Bowler
|
Indhuja Nandakumar
|
Bowler
UAE Women’s squad for the series:Chaya Mughal (c), Esha Rohit Oza, Kavisha Egodage, Theertha Satish (wk), Lavanya Keny, Rinitha Rajith, Khushi Sharma, Sanchin Singh, Vaishnave Mahesh, Avanee Patil, Indhuja Nandakumar, Rishitha Rajith, Archara Supriya, Geethika Jyothis
UAE Women Form
Team played average cricket in the series as they won just 1 out of 5 matches. Players like Chaya Mughal, Kavisha Egodage, Khushi Sharma are in amazing form to make some difference.
Head to Head
United Arab Emirates Women and Hong Kong Women have played each other 7 times, where United Arab Emirates Women have emerged victorious in 6 games and Hong Kong Women has won 1 game. In the last 5 matches played between UAE-W and HK-W, United Arab Emirates Women have won 4 matches and Hong Kong Women have won 1 match.
- Total T20 matches played - 7
- Hong Kong Women won - 1
- UAE Women won - 6
Hong Kong Women vs UAE Women Betting Odds
Although Hong Kong had the upper hand in the last encounter played between these two teams, So the is comparatively stronger thanUAE. Most of the bookies are giving Hong Kong winning odds of 1.20 to 1.29 and Hong Kong women are getting winning odds of 2.50 to 2.80.
- Hong Kong Women to win @ 1.29
- UAE Women to win @ 2.80
Hong Kong Women vs UAE Women Top Team Batsman
Mariko Hill and Kary Chan are the key batsmen for Hong Kong. Mariko played some brilliant innings in the series. Mariko Smashed 76 runs against UAE in the previous match at the same venue. Kary Chan also contributed good runs when the team were bowled out on low scores like 56 and 63 runs.
UAE will rely on Skipper Chaya Mughal and Kavisha Egodage. In the previous encounter against Hong Kong Chaya smashed 52 runs on 46 balls with an impressive strike rate of 113.04. Kavisha is a consistent player who scored some good innings throughout the series.
Hong Kong Women vs UAE Women Top Team Bowlers
Mariyam Biwi has impressed with her line and length in this series so far. She has grabbed 6 wickets till now in this series. She is going to be a key bowler for Hong Kong.
Khushi Sharma and Vaishnave Mahesh are the most reliable bowlers for the UAE. Khushi picked 4 wickets against Uganda Women and 2 wickets against Hong Kong in the last match. Vaishnave Mahesh picked 3 wickets against Namibia and was a consistent wicket taker.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Hong Kong Women
Our prediction is in favor of the visitor Hong Kong women team which is in good form in comparison to the UAE women team. UAE won just one match whereas Hong Kong won the 2 matches. Hong Kong had a very disappointing batting performance throughout the series. UAE players like Kavisha, Chaya Mughal, Theertha and Khushi are in brilliant form to combat the opponents.
- Hong Kong Women to win @ 1.29
- UAE Women to win @ 2.80