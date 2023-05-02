Hong Kong Women vs UAE Women Match Prediction AE 70 % Chance of Winning HKG 30 % Bet Now! Hong Kong Women’s campaign in the quadrangular tournament went off-track rapidly and they now stare at a potential last-placed finish as they prepare to take on United Arab Emirates Women in the third-place play-off at United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek on Tuesday. The side ended the round-robin stage with a massive loss against the same opponent to slump in the standings out of the top two spots.

Hong Kong Women vs UAE Women Chance of Winning

United Arab Emirates Women have been making waves in the women’s associate circuit of late, now with the experience of playing against the likes of India and Pakistan in the bag courtesy of the 2022 Asia Cup. Hong Kong Women, meanwhile, continue to reel behind, stranded on the brink of making it big, and have always found it tough to get going against their upcoming opponents. Thus, the scales are clearly tilted in favour of the Middle Eastern contingent.

Hong Kong Women’s chances of winning @ 30%

UAE Women’s chances of winning @ 70%

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Hong Kong Women vs UAE Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

United Arab Emirates are currently ranked 15th on the WT20I rankings with 128 rating points to their name, over 40 points and seven spots clear of their upcoming opponents Hong Kong. The two sides have met in eight WT20I meetings since 2019 in which they have triumphed an incredible seven times, losing on just one occasion.

The two sides capped off the disappointing round-robin tournament with a clash against each other where Hong Kong once again succumbed, this time the margin being 73 runs. Batting first, UAE romped their way to a massive 182/4, the highest team total in the tournament by far. Theertha Sathish starred with 93 at a strike rate of 155 before Esha Oza wrapped up a clinical display with an astounding three-wicket haul. Thus, all Kong could manage was 110/6 in their 20 overs, despite a couple of fighting 30s by batters.

Given the historical record of the two teams against each other, their recent form and the latest encounter between the two sides just a day aehad of their upcoming clash, United Arab Emirates are all but guaranteed to clinch the third spot in the quadrangular T20 series tournament in Namibia.

Hong Kong Women vs UAE Women Match Toss Prediction

In the 12 matches that have taken place in the quadrangular series, all at the United Cricket Club in Windhoek, seven have been won by the team batting first compared to only five for the chasing team. However, on eight of those occasions, the skipper winning the toss opted to bowl first while only four times did a voluntarily have their batters take the crease in the first innings. Thus, expect the same trend to continue in the play-off game as well with the captain winning the toss choosing to chase a target.

Weather Report

Despite the patchy rain on the previous day, spectators can expect a warm and sunny Tuesday with the temperature hovering between 20°C and 25°C throughout the encounter. No precipitation has been forecast by Worldweatheronline albeit the cloud cover would remain around 45% thus promising some assistance for the fast bowlers.

Hong Kong Women News & Player List

Hong Kong Women Player List

Hong Kong Women squad: Kary Chan (C), Natasha Miles, Pull To, Shanzeen Shahzad, Yasmin Daswani, Betty Chan, Elysa Hubbard, Mariko Hill, Marina Lamplough, Lemon Cheung (Wk), Alison Siu, Iqra Sahar, Maryam Bibi, Ruchitha Venkatesh

Predicted Playing XI

Natasha Miles All-rounder Mariko Hill All-rounder Kary Chan (C) All-rounder Yasmin Daswani Wicket-keeper Batter Shanzeen Shahzad All-rounder Marina Lamplough All-rounder Yee Shan To All-rounder Betty Chan All-rounder Ruchitha Venkatesh Bowler Maryam Bibi Bowler Iqra Sahar Bowler

Hong Kong Women Team Form

Hong Kong Women managed only two wins in their six encounters in the quadrangular series, finishing last in the league stage with a net run rate of -1.345. Their latest encounter ended in a 72-run loss against United Arab Emirates.

UAE Women News & Player List

UAE Women Player List

UAE Women squad: Chaya Mughal (C), Esha Oza, Kavisha Egodage, Rinitha Rajith, Avanee Patil, Geethika Jyothis, Khushi Sharma, Lavanya Keny, Sanchin Singh, Theertha Satish, Archara Supriya, Indhuja Nandakumar, Rishitha Rajith, Vaishnave Mahesh

Predicted Playing XI

Theertha Satish Batter Esha Oza All-rounder Kavisha Egodage All-rounder Rinitha Rajith All-rounder Khushi Sharma All-rounder Chaya Mughal (C) All-rounder Sanchin Singh Wicket-keeper Batter Avanee Patil Bowler Archara Supriya Bowler Vaishnave Mahesh All-rounder Indhuja Nandakumar All-rounder

UAE Women Team Form

UAE Women finished second-last in the quadrangular series, managing just two wins in six clashes although they did end the group stages on a positive note with a 72-run win over Hong Kong.

Hong Kong Women vs UAE Women Head to Head

Hong Kong Women have played UAE Women in eight WT20Is, managing only a solitary triumph across all those endeavours.

WT20Is played - 8

Hong Kong Women win(s) - 1

UAE Women win(s) - 7

Hong Kong Women vs UAE Women Betting Odds

UAE Women to hit more fours than Hong Kong Women

UAE Women struck an impressive 69 boundaries during the group stage across six fixtures, averaging over 11 hits to the fence per game. Their upcoming opponents Hong Kong, on the other hand, could only find the ropes a paltry 41 times, managing to tally less than seven boundaries a match on average. Even when the two sides faced each other, UAE comfortably outhit their rivals, managing 13 fours in the first game while conceding just 11 before registering a tournament-high 19 boundaries in the reverse fixture while Hong Kong managed only 10 in response.

Hong Kong Women vs UAE Women Top Team Batters

Mariko Hill to be Hong Kong Women’s top batter

Playing for a side that averages a score under 100 in the tournament can never be easy but Mariko Hill has stood tall for her team, often alone. She is not only the team’s top run-getter in the tournament but also third in the overall charts, with 132 in six innings and a mere 13 runs off the second spot. When Hong Kong played UAE earlier in the tournament, Hill had led her team to a historic triumph for the first time ever in T20Is over their much-fancied rivals with 76 off just 50 deliveries while all the other batters in her team combined managed just 64 runs despite taking 10 more balls. Thus, expect Hill to be the star turn for her team once again in Windhoek against UAE.

Theertha Sathish to be UAE Women’s top batter

At the age of 19, Theertha Sathish has already been capped a remarkable 42 times in WT20Is by UAE and has done incredibly well, tallying 1,065 runs at an average of 33.28 with seven half centuries to her name. The southpaw has been at her brilliant best in the ongoing tournament, leading the scoring charts with 220 runs in just six innings at a brilliant average of 36.67. In her latest encounter against Hong Kong, Sathish registered her highest score on the international arena with a match-winning 93 that is bound to go down as the knock of the tournament. In seven T20Is against Hong Kong, Sathish averages 36.50, making her the most likely contender to top score for UAE on Tuesday.

Hong Kong Women vs UAE Women Top Team Bowlers

Betty Chan to be Hong Kong Women’s top bowler

Excelling for her country for over a decade now, Betty Chan has proven her credentials yet again at the ongoing quadrangular series. She is currently leading the wicket charts in the tournament with 11 scalps in six innings at a brilliant average of 9.18, including two three wicket-hauls in her last three games. Against the UAE in the latest encounter as well, Chan excelled with two dismissals to take her career tally to 48 wickets in 39 matches at a mindblowing average of 11.70 and an equally impressive economy of 4.22. The off-spinner has seven wickets in eight T20Is in her career when playing UAE and looks set to rip them apart once again on Tuesday.

Khushi Sharma to be UAE Women’s top bowler

After emerging in the global spotlight with her performances at Asia Cup, Khushi Sharma has once again excelled for UAE in the ongoing quadrangular series. She has led the bowling efforts for her side with 10 scalps in her six games at an average of 11.70, including best figures of 4/9. Against Hong Kong, she has six scalps in as many T20Is including one in their latest encounter and looks likely to lead her team to victory with the ball on Tuesday.