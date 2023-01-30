India Women vs West Indies Women, T20I, Match Prediction WI 20 % Chance of Winning IND 80 % Bet now! The matches in the ongoing IND-W, SA-W, and WI-W tri-series have shown some good brands of cricket. The 6th game of the series was played between IND-W and WI-W on January 30, 2023, at Buffalo Park in East London. This match is more or less expected to be a one-sided match where India is expected to dominate. With their experienced batting and bowling line-up, India will look forward to dominating against the struggling WI-W squad.

Facts The Indian team has a record of beating the West Indies team consistently. West Indies team hasn't been on the top of the game because the players not having much experience.

The Indian team has been dominating the West Indies Women's Cricket Team with the help of Smriti Mamdhana and other young players like Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh and others.

Even in this tri-series, it looks to be another chapter in the history of India women's cricket team vs West Indies women's cricket team where the Indian team will be dominating the West Indies team.

IND-W vs WI-W Chance of Winning

The match is more or less expected to be dominated by the IND-W squad. The WI-W middle order has failed to say the least. Their average is among the lowest in the T20I-playing nations. India will miss the services of some of their players owing to the U-19 WC however, this will give them a chance to test their bench strength. Debutant Amanjot Kaur was pretty impressed with the bat in the first match and scored at a time when India was quickly losing wickets. The bowling unit led by Deepti Sharma has also played its part. On the contrary, nothing seems to be working for the WI-W side right now. The openers along with the middle order have failed to perform which often leaves their bowlers with little or nothing to defend.

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IND-W vs WI-W Prediction and Betting Tips 2022

The IND-W team seems to be the winner when it comes to the match between IND-W and WI-W. The likes of Deepti Sharma and Smriti Mandhana are very experienced players and thus add a lot of value to any team. The WI-W team on the other hand would want their batters to score some runs so they have a respectable total.

The IND-W team will not have much trouble in this match and thus they can also try some new combinations. The middle order has looked reliable and has bailed them out when needed. The IND-W team players have made their name in global T20I leagues and will thus look to capitalize on their vast experience.

The WI-W team on the other side will look forward to their openers to contribute who have not yet been fired in this series. The bowlers have been in fine touch and the economy of the top 2 bowlers is below 5 which is a good sign for them.

IND-W vs WI-W Tournament Match Toss Prediction

The pitch frequently aids the bowlers. The most recent games on this wicket were low-scoring affairs. So, the team that wins the toss, will be hoping to capitalize on their batting prowess, set a big total, and then exploit the already struggling WI-W batting.

Weather Report

Buffalo Park would see 22 degrees Celsius on January 30 with some chances of rain. A fine game of cricket may have problems due to the weather.

WI-W Players List

In the recent past, no team has suffered like the WI-W team and one reason for this is not having a core set of players. They have tried a lot of players, and nothing seems to be working for them at the moment. They have struggled to find a replacement for Deandra Dottins who shockingly announced her retirement last year. The team relies far too much on individual brilliance.

WI-W team for T20I:

Hayley Matthews, Stefanie Taylor, A Fletcher, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shanika Bruce, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Britney Cooper, Shabika Gajnabi, Sheneta Grimond, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Kaysia Schultz, Shakera Selman, Rashada Williams.

WI-W Team predicted playing XI.

Name of the Player Role of the Player Hayley Matthews Allrounder B Cooper Batsman RS Williams WK-Batsman SA Campbelle Batsman C Henry Batsman CN Nation Batsman ASS Fletcher Bowler SS Connell Bowler K Ramharack Bowler SC Selman Bowler KC Schultz Bowler

WI-W Team Form

In plain words, the WI-W team is struggling. Much of the credit for this struggle goes to the batting line-up which has failed miserably. The team is very heavily dependent on Hayley Matthews. Before coming for this tri-series they had lost a home series against ENG-W where they couldn’t win a single match either in the ODIs or the T-20 series.

IND-W Player List

The IND-W team has a very strong pool of players to select from. While they will be missing the services of S Varma because of the U-19 WC, Yastika Bhatia has proved to be a good replacement and performed well in the first match of the series. The likes of Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigue, Renuka Thakur, and Deepti Sharma add further balance to the team.

IND-W team for T20I:

Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Devika Vaidya, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Sushma Verma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur.

IND-W Team predicted playing XI

Name of the Player Role of the Player Yastika Bhatia WK-Batsman Smriti Mandhana Batsman Harmanpreet Kaur Allrounder Jemimah Rodrigues Batsman DP Vaidya Allrounder DB Sharma Allrounder AB Kaur Allrounder S Rana Bowler RP Yadav Bowler Renuka Singh Thakur Bowler K Anjali Sarvani Bowler

IND-W Team Form

Before the tri-series started IND-W had just lost a home series to AUS-W. However, despite that, they played very responsibly in the first match of this tri-series and made their presence felt. Harmanpreet Kaur who missed the first match is expected to make a comeback and provide more balance to the team. The IND-W squad has won 5 of their past 10 T20Is and has scored 160+ runs on many occasions.

IND-W vs WI-W Head-to-Head

When it comes to head-to-head encounters, IND-W has been dominating. India has won all the last 5 matches played between the 2 countries. It is even though these matches were played in West Indies

IND-W vs WI-W Betting Odds

Considering the recent form of both teams, IND-W has performed far better with the bat and the ball when compared to the WI-W. The balance is in favour of the IND-W cricket team. The betting odds are as follows:

IND-W Betting Odds: 1.25

WI-W Betting Odds: 2.20

IND-W vs WI-W Top Team Batsmen

Starting with Smriti Mandhana on the top to the recent addition of Amanjot Kaur, the Indian batting line-up runs very deep. It has a mix of seasoned players as well as young guns. Averaging just over 30 and with a strike rate of 137.43 Indian skipper Smriti Mandhana may be India's top batsman.

Top batter Smriti Mandhana @ (1.80) (Dafabet)

Top batter Smriti Mandhana @ (1.65) (Melbet)

It is now no hidden secret that the WI-W team is struggling with the bat. The top order has failed to provide a good start in most of the matches. Even the middle order has not contributed with the bat. However, Hayley Matthews Is one player who has played a responsible brand of cricket. Therefore, Hayley Matthews may be the top batsman for WI-W.

Top batter Hayley Matthews @ (2.65) (Dafabet)

Top batter Hayley Matthews @ (2.45) (Melbet)

IND-W vs WI-W Top Team Bowlers

Given the depth in the bowling of IND-W, it is very hard to pick a top bowler. However, given the recent performances, DB Sharma has looked in great shape and has regularly been a wicket-taking bowler. Therefore, it would be safe to place a bet on her.

Top bowler DB Sharma @ (1.70) (Dafabet)

Top bowler DB Sharma @ (1.55) (Melbet)

When it comes to the WI-W team, their top bowlers have an excellent economy which is below 5. It is a tough choice to choose between Hayley Matthews and Afy Fletcher, however, given the condition and the form of the player Hayley Matthews seems to be a safe bet.

Top bowler Hayley Matthews @ (2.10) (Dafabet)

Top bowler Hayley Matthews @ (2.30) (Melbet)