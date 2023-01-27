India vs New Zealand Match Prediction IND 70 % Chance of Winning NZ 30 % Bet now! After decimating Sri Lanka in the ODI series, team India whitewashed New Zealand as well in the three-match ODI series on Indian soil. Now the team is all set to gear up against visitors in a three match T20 series. This encounter will start from the first T20, which will be played at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. The Indian ODI team was led by Rohit Sharma and Tom Latham for New Zealand. Now both the teams will have the caption change as All Rounder Hardik Pandya will take charge again for team India, on the other hand Mitchell Santner is going to lead Kiwis in the T20 series.

Facts India had a fantastic start of the year as they played 2 ODI series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand. In both the series they swept the opponents very cleanly.

New Zealand is troubling on their tour to India, they had a close fight in the first match but they bowed their knees against the hosts.

New Zealand had a poor record against India, In the total 22 T20 matches they lost 12 matches against India. In the last 5 T20 matches, Kiwis lost 4 matches and 1 match was a tie.

India vs New Zealand Chance of winning

Team India looks formidable at their home ground. Although they recently conquered all their opponents in all formats, Men in Blue seems most dangerous in their favorite T20 format. Team has some star players of this format like Surya Kumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan etc. We can not take New Zealand down as they also have star players like Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips and Finn Allen. Looking at the situations India has 68% winning chances on the other hand New Zealand has just 31 probability of winning.

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India vs New Zealand Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Both the teams have their eyes on the tournament victory. India would like to keep the same momentum alive, whereas Black caps want to go home with at least a series title.

Team India will have a boost of enthusiasm when they lock horns against visitors. Team has star players Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Mavi, Urman Malik whereas Kiwis team consists of players like all rounder Mitchell Santner, Finn Allen, Devon Conway will, Glenn Phillips and Lockie Ferguson.

India vs New Zealand Match Toss Prediction

Ranchi has a big ground and the pitch is a little bit slow, so we cannot expect so many runs here. Pitch tends to help the spinners. The Pacers will have a tough start with new ball. Keeping these situations in mind, the team winning the toss would like to bowl first and love to chase. Average first inning total is 157 here at Ranchi.

Weather Report

No rain predicted in Ranchi on 27th January, Friday. There will be good playing conditions as the temperature will be around the 28 degree celsius mark with a humidity of 59%. Wind speed is expected to be around 13 KMPH.

India Player List

KL Rahul & Axar Patel are not available for the series against New Zealand. Prithvi Shaw got the reward of playing fantastic in domestic cricket as he is part of the Indian squad in T20. Senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are not part of the team as the team will be led by Hardik Pandya.

India Probable Playing XI

Player Role Shubman Gill Batsman Ishan Kishan Batsman Rahul Tripathi Batsman Surya Kumar yadav Batsman Hardik Pandya All Rounder Washington Sundar Batsman Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Shivam Mavi Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler Arshdeep Singh All Rounder Umran Malik Bowler

India squad for the T20 series:Hardik Pandya (C), Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Ishan Kishan (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar

India Team Form

Team India secured two back to back ODI series at the starting of this year. Team has its confidence at a high level. Shubhman Gill played outstandingly well in the recent ODI series. He was the highest scorer in 3 matches with two centuries and declared man of the series. Mr. 360 degree Suryakumar Yadav played some brilliant knocks including two smashing centuries in recent matches and was declared as ICC T20 player of the year. Ishan Kishan just smashed a double ton in 3rd ODI against Bangladesh.

New Zealand Player List

New Zealand is already missing the services of Kane Williams, Tim Southee, Trent Boult and now Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls are also not available for for the remaining matches on their tour to India.

New Zealand Probable Playing XI

Player Role Finn Allen Batsman Devon Conway Batsman Mark Chapman Batsman Glenn Phillips Batsman Daryl Mitchell All Rounder Michael Bracewell All Rounder Mitchell Santner (C) All Rounder Ish Sodhi Bowler Lockie Ferguson Bowler Blair Tickner Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler

New Zealandsquad for the T20 series:Mitchell Santner (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Dane Cleaver, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rippon, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand came to India after defeating Pakistan but on the Indian tour Team is not looking in a good touch. In the first ODI they were in condition to challenge India but after that they bowed their knees against the Indians. Kiwis Lacked in every segment of the game.

India vs New Zealand Head to Head

New Zealand has lost 4 T20s out of 5 T20 matches played recently. Both the teams faced each other in 22 T20 matches so far in which India won 12 matches whereas New Zealand got victory in 9 matches. One match had no result.

Total T20 Matches played – 22

India won – 12

New Zealand won – 9

No result - 1

India vs New Zealand Betting odds

Keeping eye on the recent performance of the visitors team has been given some maximal odds as high as 3.02 because New Zealand have very low chances as compared to the home team. Whereas Team India is the favorite of bookies as always. By Predicting an easy victory, bookies have given the winning odds of 1.41 to team India.

India to win @ 1.41

New Zealand to win @ 3.02

India vs New Zealand Top Team Batsmen

Shubhman Gill played outstandingly well in the recent ODI series. He was the highest scorer in 3 matches with two centuries and declared man of the series. Suryakumar Yadav is currently ranked no. 1 batsman in the ICC T20I rankings. He scored more than 1400 runs in 43 T20I matches. He slammed 112 not out on 67 balls against Sri lanka very recently. Ishan Kishan has been successful in keeping his outstanding form continue. He played a brilliant innings against Bangladesh with a double ton.

Finn Allen is the key batsmen for New Zealand. He scored 1 century and 2 fifties in T20Is in 25 innings at a strike rate of 163.40. Team is expecting some good innings from the bat of Devon Conway, who scored a wonderful 138 off 100 balls in the 3rd ODI against India. Another Key player for New Zealand is Glenn Phillips who smashed 356 runs in the last 10 matches at an average of 39.56 and a strike rate of 167.92.

India vs New Zealand Top Team Bowler

India will be relying on Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav. Arshdeep picked 14 wickets in the last 9 matches at an economy of 8.93 and Umran Malik grabbed 7 wickets in the last 3 T20Is at an economy of 9.63. Pandya has the ability to do well with bat and ball. Kuldeep Yadav has been outstanding so far by picking 11 wickets in 5 ODI matches.

Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi are the countable bowlers for the New Zealand point of view. Lockie Ferguson has picked up 41 wickets in 28 T20I matches at an economy of 7.36. Captain Mitchell Santner grabbed 11 wickets in the last 8 matches at an economy of 6.71. In the middle overs Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi will play an important role who grabbed 10 wickets in the last 10 matches at an economy of 7.79.