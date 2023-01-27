India vs New Zealand Match Prediction
IND
70%
Chance of Winning
NZ
30%
National teams
JSCA International Stadium Complex
Facts
- India had a fantastic start of the year as they played 2 ODI series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand. In both the series they swept the opponents very cleanly.
- New Zealand is troubling on their tour to India, they had a close fight in the first match but they bowed their knees against the hosts.
- New Zealand had a poor record against India, In the total 22 T20 matches they lost 12 matches against India. In the last 5 T20 matches, Kiwis lost 4 matches and 1 match was a tie.
India vs New Zealand Chance of winning
Team India looks formidable at their home ground. Although they recently conquered all their opponents in all formats, Men in Blue seems most dangerous in their favorite T20 format. Team has some star players of this format like Surya Kumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan etc. We can not take New Zealand down as they also have star players like Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips and Finn Allen. Looking at the situations India has 68% winning chances on the other hand New Zealand has just 31 probability of winning.
India vs New Zealand Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022
Both the teams have their eyes on the tournament victory. India would like to keep the same momentum alive, whereas Black caps want to go home with at least a series title.
Team India will have a boost of enthusiasm when they lock horns against visitors. Team has star players Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Mavi, Urman Malik whereas Kiwis team consists of players like all rounder Mitchell Santner, Finn Allen, Devon Conway will, Glenn Phillips and Lockie Ferguson.
India vs New Zealand Match Toss Prediction
Ranchi has a big ground and the pitch is a little bit slow, so we cannot expect so many runs here. Pitch tends to help the spinners. The Pacers will have a tough start with new ball. Keeping these situations in mind, the team winning the toss would like to bowl first and love to chase. Average first inning total is 157 here at Ranchi.
Weather Report
No rain predicted in Ranchi on 27th January, Friday. There will be good playing conditions as the temperature will be around the 28 degree celsius mark with a humidity of 59%. Wind speed is expected to be around 13 KMPH.
India Player List
KL Rahul & Axar Patel are not available for the series against New Zealand. Prithvi Shaw got the reward of playing fantastic in domestic cricket as he is part of the Indian squad in T20. Senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are not part of the team as the team will be led by Hardik Pandya.
India Probable Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Shubman Gill
|
Batsman
|
Ishan Kishan
|
Batsman
|
Rahul Tripathi
|
Batsman
|
Surya Kumar yadav
|
Batsman
|
Hardik Pandya
|
All Rounder
|
Washington Sundar
|
Batsman
|
Kuldeep Yadav
|
Bowler
|
Shivam Mavi
|
Bowler
|
Yuzvendra Chahal
|
Bowler
|
Arshdeep Singh
|
All Rounder
|
Umran Malik
|
Bowler
India squad for the T20 series:Hardik Pandya (C), Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Ishan Kishan (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar
India Team Form
Team India secured two back to back ODI series at the starting of this year. Team has its confidence at a high level. Shubhman Gill played outstandingly well in the recent ODI series. He was the highest scorer in 3 matches with two centuries and declared man of the series. Mr. 360 degree Suryakumar Yadav played some brilliant knocks including two smashing centuries in recent matches and was declared as ICC T20 player of the year. Ishan Kishan just smashed a double ton in 3rd ODI against Bangladesh.
New Zealand Player List
New Zealand is already missing the services of Kane Williams, Tim Southee, Trent Boult and now Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls are also not available for for the remaining matches on their tour to India.
New Zealand Probable Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Finn Allen
|
Batsman
|
Devon Conway
|
Batsman
|
Mark Chapman
|
Batsman
|
Glenn Phillips
|
Batsman
|
Daryl Mitchell
|
All Rounder
|
Michael Bracewell
|
All Rounder
|
Mitchell Santner (C)
|
All Rounder
|
Ish Sodhi
|
Bowler
|
Lockie Ferguson
|
Bowler
|
Blair Tickner
|
Bowler
|
Jacob Duffy
|
Bowler
New Zealandsquad for the T20 series:Mitchell Santner (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Dane Cleaver, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rippon, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner
New Zealand Team Form
New Zealand came to India after defeating Pakistan but on the Indian tour Team is not looking in a good touch. In the first ODI they were in condition to challenge India but after that they bowed their knees against the Indians. Kiwis Lacked in every segment of the game.
India vs New Zealand Head to Head
New Zealand has lost 4 T20s out of 5 T20 matches played recently. Both the teams faced each other in 22 T20 matches so far in which India won 12 matches whereas New Zealand got victory in 9 matches. One match had no result.
- Total T20 Matches played – 22
- India won – 12
- New Zealand won – 9
- No result - 1
India vs New Zealand Betting odds
Keeping eye on the recent performance of the visitors team has been given some maximal odds as high as 3.02 because New Zealand have very low chances as compared to the home team. Whereas Team India is the favorite of bookies as always. By Predicting an easy victory, bookies have given the winning odds of 1.41 to team India.
- India to win @ 1.41
- New Zealand to win @ 3.02
India vs New Zealand Top Team Batsmen
Shubhman Gill played outstandingly well in the recent ODI series. He was the highest scorer in 3 matches with two centuries and declared man of the series. Suryakumar Yadav is currently ranked no. 1 batsman in the ICC T20I rankings. He scored more than 1400 runs in 43 T20I matches. He slammed 112 not out on 67 balls against Sri lanka very recently. Ishan Kishan has been successful in keeping his outstanding form continue. He played a brilliant innings against Bangladesh with a double ton.
Finn Allen is the key batsmen for New Zealand. He scored 1 century and 2 fifties in T20Is in 25 innings at a strike rate of 163.40. Team is expecting some good innings from the bat of Devon Conway, who scored a wonderful 138 off 100 balls in the 3rd ODI against India. Another Key player for New Zealand is Glenn Phillips who smashed 356 runs in the last 10 matches at an average of 39.56 and a strike rate of 167.92.
India vs New Zealand Top Team Bowler
India will be relying on Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav. Arshdeep picked 14 wickets in the last 9 matches at an economy of 8.93 and Umran Malik grabbed 7 wickets in the last 3 T20Is at an economy of 9.63. Pandya has the ability to do well with bat and ball. Kuldeep Yadav has been outstanding so far by picking 11 wickets in 5 ODI matches.
Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi are the countable bowlers for the New Zealand point of view. Lockie Ferguson has picked up 41 wickets in 28 T20I matches at an economy of 7.36. Captain Mitchell Santner grabbed 11 wickets in the last 8 matches at an economy of 6.71. In the middle overs Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi will play an important role who grabbed 10 wickets in the last 10 matches at an economy of 7.79.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: India
Our Prediction is in the favor of the home team as the men in blue won are in brilliant form and performance on at the home ground is excellent. We anticipate a victory for team India as Men in blue are expected to be on the front sheet. India to win @ 1.41 New Zealand to win @ 3.02Bet Now!