India vs New Zealand Match Prediction IND 70 % Chance of Winning NZ 30 % Bet Now! Getting victory in a low scoring but a thrilling match at Lucknow India will lock horns against New Zealand in third T20 on 1st February at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Series is at 1-1 level as India secured 6 wickets victory in the 2nd T20. Now the third match would be an exciting encounter between both the teams. Second match of the series was a low scoring game where New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first, but their decision went wrong when the whole team reached the pavilion at the basic score of 99 runs. At this turning wicket of red soil no New Zealand batsman reached the 20 runs mark. Santner was the highest scorer with 19 runs. For India Arshdeep picked the most two wickets. Pitch played the role of a villain for batsmen as Indians also didn’t have a good start but at last Surya Kumar Yadav took India for a winning chase. He played sensible cricket by making partnerships with one and two's rather than playing airy shots. Third match will be like the finale of the series as both the teams would like to secure the series title.

Facts New Zealand won the first game with 21 runs, that is their first T20 victory against India in the last 4 years.

India won the Last match with six wickets.

Last match played at Lucknow was the first T20 match in the history where no six runs scored by any batsmen.

Team India had a very good start of the year as they named the T20 series against Sri lanka with 2-1 and whitewashed Sri Lanka and New Zealand in 3 matches ODI series both.

Now the series is at 1-1 level.

New Zealand got only 2 victories against India in the last 10 matches.

India vs New Zealand Chance of winning

Team has some star players of this format like Surya Kumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan etc. We can not take New Zealand down as they also have star players like Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips and Finn Allen. We anticipate 71% winning chances for team India and 21% chances for New Zealand.

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India vs New Zealand Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Series is at 1-1 level and we predict a 2-1 series victory for team India. India has all the abilities to do so with players like Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shubhman Gill and all rounders like Hardik Pandya and Washington Sundar. The New Zealand team has Finn Allen, Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell who played an amazing knock in the last match. They also consists bowlers like

Lockie Ferguson, Michell Santner, Ish Sodhi and Bracewell who troubled Indian Players.

India vs New Zealand Match Toss Prediction

Average first Inning total at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad is 174 runs. There are six red soil pitches and five black soil pitches. Red soil pitches tend to be slow but on the other hand black soil pitches are batting friendly.

Weather Report

On saturday it would be around 31 degree celsius. No rain interruption here in Ahmedabad. Humidity will be 32%. Wind speed is expected to be around 10 KMPH.

India Player List

Prithvi Shaw may replace Deepak Hudda. Rahul Tripathi is not successful so far in this series, team management may also rule him out.

India Probable Playing XI

Player Role Shubman Gill Batsman Ishan Kishan Batsman Rahul Tripathi Batsman Surya Kumar yadav Batsman Hardik Pandya All Rounder Washington Sundar Batsman Deepak Hudda Bowler Shivam Mavi Bowler Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Arshdeep Singh All Rounder Umran Malik Bowler

India squad for the T20 series:Hardik Pandya (C), Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Ishan Kishan (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar, Prithvi Shaw

India Team Form

Men in Blue are in very good form. Unfortunately they lost the first match but the team came into the series by winning the 2nd match. They have already secured two back to back ODI series at the starting of this year.

New Zealand Player List

Kane Williams, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls are also not available for this series.

New Zealand Probable Playing XI

Player Role Finn Allen Batsman Devon Conway Batsman Mark Chapman Batsman Glenn Phillips Batsman Daryl Mitchell All Rounder Michael Bracewell All Rounder Mitchell Santner (C) All Rounder Ish Sodhi Bowler Lockie Ferguson Bowler Blair Tickner Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler

New Zealandsquad for the T20 series:Mitchell Santner (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Dane Cleaver, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rippon, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner

New Zealand Team Form

After losing the ODI series with 3-0 Kiwis started the T20 series with a new enthusiasm. They won the first match and unfortunately they lost the second well but the team played well in both the matches specially their spin bowling department is doing exceptionally well.

India vs New Zealand Head to Head

India and New Zealand played 24 T20 matches each where team India won 13 matches, on the other hand got victory on 10 occasions. One match had no result.

Total T20 Matches played – 24

India won – 13

New Zealand won – 10

No result - 1

India vs New Zealand Betting odds

As being the favorite side of bookies team India is getting the winning odds of 1.40 on the other hand New Zealand has less chances of winning at India soil so their winning odds are little high with 2.62.

India to win @ 1.40

New Zealand to win @ 2.62

India vs New Zealand Top Team Batsmen

No.1 T20 batsman Surya Kumar Yadav is the key batsman for India as he performed well in a few of recent matches. He scored more than 1400 runs in 43 T20I matches. In the first match he smashed 47 of 34 balls when the top order failed and In the last match he took India for a successful run chase. India also has its hopes on Shubhman Gill, Washington Sundar and Ishan Kishan as well.

Finn Allen and Devon Convey are the key batters for New Zealand point of view. Allen scored 1 century and 2 fifties in T20Is in 25 innings at a strike rate of 163.40. Convey also scored a wonderful 138 off 100 balls in the 3rd ODI against India and fifty in the first T20.

India vs New Zealand Top Team Bowler

Washinton Sundar and Arshdeep Singh are the most successful bowlers in this series so far. They picked 2-2 wickets each in two matches. Arshdeep picked 16 wickets in the last 10 matches.

New Zealand’s spin attack is impressive throughout the series. Looking at the red soil pitch of Ahmedabad Mitchell Santner, Bracewell and Ish Sodhi are the key bowlers for New Zealand.