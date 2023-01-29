India vs New Zealand Match Prediction IND 70 % Chance of Winning NZ 30 % Bet now! At last after 4 years New Zealand got success in beating India in a T20 match. The First T20 match of the 3 match series played at Ranchi was a competitive one. Indian batsmen had a disappointing show, while facing the target of 177 runs India fell 21 runs short. Suryakumar Yadav (47 off 34 balls) and Washington Sundar (50 off 28 balls) were the top-scorers for India, but New Zealand Spinners Ish Sodhi, Michell Santner and Michael Bracewell did a fantastic job. They troubled Indians at a pitch that had a turn for spinners. Bracewell picked 2 and Sodhi got 1 wicket. Before this Finn Allen (35 of 33 balls) and Devon Convey (52 of 35 balls) started well for New Zealand. Daryl Mitchell was the top scorer as he smashed 59 on just 30 deliveries. For India, Washington Sundar picked 2 and Kuldeep Yadav and Arshdeep Singh Picked 1-1 wickets. Now action has been shifted to Lucknow where both the teams clash for the second T20 match on 29th January. New Zealand is leading the series with 1-0 already and now team India would like to get the ODI momentum again. On the other hand Michell Santner led New Zealand has a morale boost after winning the first T20, Team is looking for their first series victory of this year.

Facts New Zealand won the last game with 21 runs, that is their first T20 victory against India in the last 4 years.

Both the teams have never faced each other at Lucknow but team India has their victory record here against West Indies and Sri Lanka.

Team India had a very good start of the year as they named the T20 series against Sri lanka with 2-1 and whitewashed Sri Lanka and New Zealand in 3 matches ODI series both.

India vs New Zealand Chance of winning

Although India lost the first T20, this is just another game. Conquering India at their home ground is really tough as Men in blue are formidable at their home conditions. Team has some star players of this format like Surya Kumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan etc. We can not take New Zealand down as they also have star players like Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips and Finn Allen. We anticipate 65% winning chances for team India and another 35% chances for New Zealand.

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India vs New Zealand Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

New Zealand will move ahead in lucknow with high confidence as they are already leading the series with 1-0. Whereas team India has all the abilities to come back in the series with the players like Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shubhman Gill and all rounders like Hardik Pandya and Washington Sundar. The New Zealand team has Finn Allen, Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell who played an amazing knock in the last match. They also consists bowlers like

Lockie Ferguson, Michell Santner, Ish Sodhi and Bracewell who troubled Indian Players.

India vs New Zealand Match Toss Prediction

Pitch at Atal Bihari Vajpayee ground in Lucknow has a mix of red and black soil. Team batting first always had a benefit in Lucknow. It has a good batting track but as the match moves ahead it tends to get slow. So the team winning the oss would like to bat first. The ground has a 176 runs average inning total.

Weather Report

It looks like 22 degree celsius tomorrow with a humidity of 75%. Wind speed is expected to be around 5 KMPH. No rain will trouble the players on 29th January in Lucknow.

India Player List

KL Rahul & Axar Patel are not available for the series against New Zealand. Prithvi Shaw got the reward of playing fantastic in domestic cricket as he is part of the Indian squad in T20. Senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are not part of the team as the team will be led by Hardik Pandya. Team Management may try to replace Deepak Hudda with Sanju Samson or Prithvi Shaw,

India Probable Playing XI

Player Role Shubman Gill Batsman Ishan Kishan Batsman Rahul Tripathi Batsman Surya Kumar yadav Batsman Hardik Pandya All Rounder Washington Sundar Batsman Deepak Hudda Bowler Shivam Mavi Bowler Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Arshdeep Singh All Rounder Umran Malik Bowler

India squad for the T20 series:Hardik Pandya (C), Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Ishan Kishan (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar, Prithvi Shaw

India Team Form

Team India secured two back to back ODI series at the starting of this year. Team has its confidence at a high level. Shubhman Gill played outstandingly well in the recent ODI series. He was the highest scorer in 3 matches with two centuries and declared man of the series. Mr. 360 degree Suryakumar Yadav played some brilliant knocks including two smashing centuries in recent matches and was declared as ICC T20 player of the year. Ishan Kishan just smashed a double ton in 3rd ODI against Bangladesh.

New Zealand Player List

New Zealand is already missing the services of Kane Williams, Tim Southee, Trent Boult and now Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls are also not available for the remaining matches on their tour to India. Victory of the previous match may motivate the team management to play with the same XI.

New Zealand Probable Playing XI

Player Role Finn Allen Batsman Devon Conway Batsman Mark Chapman Batsman Glenn Phillips Batsman Daryl Mitchell All Rounder Michael Bracewell All Rounder Mitchell Santner (C) All Rounder Ish Sodhi Bowler Lockie Ferguson Bowler Blair Tickner Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler

New Zealandsquad for the T20 series:Mitchell Santner (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Dane Cleaver, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rippon, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner

New Zealand Team Form

Team had a disappointing performance in the recent ODI series but in the T20s they came with a new energy and beat India in the first match. They had a very favorable series against Pakistan where they defeated Pakistan by 3-0. Top order is in excellent form and spin attack is troubling the opponents.

India vs New Zealand Head to Head

Both the teams played 23 T20 matches each where team India had upper hand in 12 matches, on the other hand got victory on 10 occasions. 10 matches. One match had no result.

Total T20 Matches played – 23

India won – 12

New Zealand won – 10

No result - 1

India vs New Zealand Betting odds

At the home ground India is always a favorite side of bookies. Team is balanced, has good records, playing in home conditions and a strong batting line. There are some reasons behind it. So the team is getting winning odds about 1.52 whereas Kiwis are getting winning odds of 2.90. These odds may vary from bookie to bookie.

India to win @ 1.52

New Zealand to win @ 2.90

India vs New Zealand Top Team Batsmen

Washington Sunder scored his first T20 fifty in the last game. He is doing well with both bat and ball. Shubhman Gill was the highest scorer in the ODI series. Suryakumar Yadav is currently ranked no. 1 batsman in the ICC T20I rankings. He scored more than 1400 runs in 43 T20I matches. In the last match he also smashed 47 of 34 balls when the top order failed.

Darel Machell was the top scorer for New Zealand with 59 runs. Other key batsmen are Finn Allen and Devon Convey. Allen scored 1 century and 2 fifties in T20Is in 25 innings at a strike rate of 163.40. Convey also scored a wonderful 138 off 100 balls in the 3rd ODI against India and fifty in the first T20.

India vs New Zealand Top Team Bowler

Washinton Sundar picked 2 wickets in the last match. Other countable bowlers for India’s point of view are Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav. Arshdeep picked 14 wickets in the last 9 matches at an economy of 8.93 and Umran Malik grabbed 7 wickets in the last 3 T20Is at an economy of 9.63. Pandya has the ability to do well with bat and ball. Kuldeep Yadav has been outstanding so far by picking 11 wickets in 5 ODI matches.

New Zealand spinners Mitchell Santner, Bracewell and Ish Sodhi had a sharp spin attack in the previous match. Santner and Bracewell picked 2-2 and Sodhi picked 1 wicket. Captain Mitchell Santner grabbed 13 wickets in the last 9 matches. In the middle overs Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi will play an important role who grabbed 12 wickets in the last 11 matches at an economy of 7.79. In the pace segment Lockie Ferguson is taking the command of the bowling attack.