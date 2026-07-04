India vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction

India is going to start their new year with a crucial series against Sri Lanka at their home soil. Sri Lanka tour to India will kick off from 3rd Jan 2023 when the first T20 match will take place at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. After that visitors will play two T20 matches at Pune and Rajkot respectively followed by a 3 match ODI series as well.

Bet on T20

The last time India and Sri Lanka faced-off in a T20I series was in 2021-22 when Sri Lanka visited India and lost the 3-match series to the hosts by 3-0

The Indian team will be led by Star all rounder Hardik Pandya, whereas the Sri Lanka team is touring to India under the leadership of Danus Shanaka.

India vs Sri Lanka Chance of winning

Recently India won the T20 series against New Zealand. After that Men in blue lost the ODI series against Bangladesh 2-1 but they managed to sweep in the test series against Bangladesh. It's really tough to defeat India at their home ground. Star T20 players like Hardilk Pandya, 360 degree batsman Surya Kumar Yadav, Ruturaz Gayakwad, Shubhman Gill came back into the side and are in fantastic form. So India has more chances to win the encounter against visitors.

Our Prediction

Indian teams look strong and have a balanced squad, on the other hand Sri Lanka’s recent performance is not so outstanding. Facing the spin attack is also a problem for Sri Lanka. So keeping eyes on the records and the present scenario, the inexperienced Sri Lankan team looks underrated against Men in Blue.

India to win @ 1.48

Sri Lanka to win @ 2.65

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India vs Sri Lanka Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Sri Lankan team do not have good records on Indian pitches, on the other hand Indian team has some star T20 players, the team will take advantage of local conditions as well. So it will be really very tough for Sri Lanka to get a series victory but they can win a few matches in both the T20 and ODI series.

India vs Sri Lanka Match Toss Prediction

Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium has a batting friendly pitch. With its flat surface it will definitely help the batsmen to put some good total on the board. Pitch is not so helpful for the bowlers. Pitch has some extra bounce as well so the ball will come on the bat very right and in T20 which is mostly a batting dominating encounter, we will see some good batting performances.

Weather Report

On 3rd Jan 2023 it will have good conditions for a cricket match. Temperature is expected to be 29 degree celsius with 49% humidity. It will be a clear sky with no disturbance of rain. Wind may blow with the speed of 23 km/h.

India Player List

The Indian team is going to take on Sri Lanka under the leadership of all-rounder Hardik Pandya. We will see some new names like Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi in this squad. Availability of Rohit Sharma is still doubtful. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are on rest for the T20 series. Out of form player Rishabh Pant is kept out from both T20 and ODI series against Sri Lanka.

India Probable Playing XI

Player Role Shubman Gill Batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad Batsman Ishan Kishan Batsman Surya Kumar yadav Batsman Hardik Pandya All Rounder Sanju Samsan Batsman Washington Sundar All Rounder Arshdeep Singh Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler Axar Patel All Rounder Umran Malik Bowler

India squad for the T20 series:Hardik Pandya (C), Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Ishan Kishan (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar

India Team Form

Team just smashed Bangladesh with a whitewash in the Test series. If we talk about T20 matches, team India played amazing in the T20 world cup and on tour to New Zealand. Suryakumar Yadav is in tremendous form as we saw at the New Zealand Tour. Ishan Kishan just smashed a double ton in 3rd ODI against Bangladesh. Washington Sundar has been fantastic with both bat and ball in recent series.

Sri Lanka Player List

Sri Lankan team will face India in the captionship of young Danus Shanaka. There are not many changes, it's almost the same team that played in the T20 world cup.

Sri Lanka Probable Playing XI

Player Role Dasun Shanaka (C) All Rounder Pathum Nissanka Batsman Avishka Fernando Batsman Sadeera Samarawickrama Batsman Kusal Mendis Batsman Bhanuka Rajapaksa All Rounder Dhananjaya de Silva All Rounder Pramod Madushan, Bowler Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Kasun Rajitha Bowler Lahiru Kumara Bowler

Sri Lankasquad for the T20 series:Dasun Shanaka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga (VC), Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Thushara

Sri Lanka Team Form

Team is not in such good form. In the recent series team batsmen failed to do some good partnership and on the other hand bowlers did an average performance. Team also didn’t manage to reach the T20 world cup.

India vs Sri Lanka Head to Head

India and Sri Lanka have played 26 T20 matches so far in which India has an upper hand with 17 wins while Sri Lanka has won only 8 times. One match had no result.

Total T20 Matches played – 26

India won – 17

Sri lanka won – 8

No result - 1

India vs Sri Lanka Betting odds

Seeing the records and recent performances, the Indian team is overshadowing the visitors. So being a favorite team of bookies, most of the bookies have faith in the victory of Men in blue in the T20 series. So India is getting odds of 1.48 whereas Sri Lanka is lacking behind with high odds of 2.65. This is from Parimatch but it may vary from Bookie to bookie.

India to win @ 1.48

Sri Lanka to win @ 2.65

India vs Sri Lanka Top Team Batsmen

Suryakumar Yadav is currently ranked no. 1 batsman in the ICC T20I rankings. Suryakumar has 1408 runs in 42 T20I matches at an average of 44.00. This 360 degree batsman has the ability to attack on any bowler and can play the shots all around the ground. Ishan Kishan in tremendous form, he just played a brilliant innings against Bangladesh with a double century. He is a reliable top-order batsman. Shubhman Gill is also in very good touch

For Srilanka MD Shanaka is the key batsman who scored 1204 runs in 82 matches with the high score of 74 not out. P Nisanka also has the ability to play some knocks as he smashed 1015 runs in 36 matches.

India vs Sri Lanka Top Team Bowler

For Team India Yuzvendra Chahal can do magic for team India as he is an outstanding bowler in this format. He picked 87 wickets in 71 T20 matches. This young spinner is the highest wicket taker for India in 2022. Arshdeep Singh is another key bowler for team India as he picked 33 wickets after his debut with an average of 18.12.

For Sri Lanka PWH de Silva has picked 86 wickets in 52 matches. Theekshana grabbed 31 wickets in 32 T20 matches. They both have the ability to pick some early wickets and make some trouble for the batting team.